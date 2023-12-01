15 Eye-Opening Facts About Henry Kissinger

Henry Kissinger, the former Nobel Peace Prize-winning U.S. secretary of state who died Nov. 30 at the age of 100, lived a rather remarkable, if at times controversial, life by any telling.

The facts on Kissinger do indeed speak volumes.

1. Henry Kissinger Was Born in 1923

He was born Heinz Alfred Kissinger in Furth, Germany, in 1923.

2. Fled Germany in 1943

“Henry” fled Nazi Germany with his Jewish family and became a naturalized American citizen in 1943.

3. Served in the U.S. Army During World War II

Kissinger served in the U.S. 84th Infantry Division, working as a translator in intelligence operations, during World War II and earned a Bronze Star for his role in breaking up a German sleeper cell. From 1943 to 1946, Kissinger worked with the U.S. Army Counterintelligence Corps and from 1946 to 1949 was a captain in the Military Intelligence Reserve.

4. Graduated With a Bachelor's, Master's, and Doctoral Degree From Harvard

Kissinger received a bachelor’s degree from Harvard College in 1950 and then a master’s and doctoral degree from Harvard University.

5. Kissinger Taught at Harvard, Too

From 1954 until 1971, Kissinger was a member of the faculty of Harvard University, both in the Department of Government and at the Center for International Affairs.

6. Worked on Peace Negotiations for the Vietnam War

Kissinger worked on preparations for U.S. peace negotiations with Vietnam when Lyndon Johnson was president.

7. Became Nixon's National Security Adviser in 1969

In 1969, Kissinger joined the Nixon administration as national security adviser.

8. Became Nixon's Secretary of State in 1973

Then-President Richard Nixon appointed Kissinger secretary of state in 1973. He kept the job after Nixon resigned and Gerald Ford replaced him as president.

9. Award the Nobel Peace Prize in 1973

Kissinger was awarded the 1973 Nobel Peace Prize along with North Vietnam's Le Duc Tho for their negotiating a cease-fire agreement in the Vietnam War. Le Duc Tho declined the prize on the grounds their work had not yet brought peace.

10. Key Player in Building U.S. Relationship With China

Kissinger is credited with being the key force behind the Nixon administration’s opening relations with China. Kissinger’s trips to Beijing paved the way for a 1972 summit between Chinese Communist Party Chairman Mao Zedong and Nixon in which formal relations between the United States and China were established after 23 years of hostility.

11.) Helped Improve US-Soviet Relations

Kissinger’s “détente” approach to US-Soviet relations helped lead to several arms control agreements.

12.) Helped Establish Peace Between Israel and Egypt

Kissinger also played an influential role in establishing peace between Israel and Egypt. He brokered negotiations among Israel, Egypt and its Arab allies that helped end the Arab-Israeli war of 1973, also known as the Yom Kippur War.

“He never lost sight of the need to maintain equilibrium in the Middle East,” Bilahari Kausikan, a former diplomat and chairman of the Middle East Institute at the National University of Singapore, told The New York Times.

13.) Directed the Bombings of Cambodia

As national security adviser and secretary of state under Nixon, Kissinger directed the bombing of large swaths of Cambodia that U.S. officials claimed were sanctuaries for communist insurgents from South Vietnam as well as North Vietnamese soldiers. Protests in the United States over the bombings led to Kissinger being branded a war criminal by many.

In Cambodia, the Khmer Rouge emerged to lead one of the most brutal genocides of modern times. An estimated 1.5 Cambodians died and many of the country’s professional and technical class were exterminated.

14.) Backed Pakistan, Argentina Violence

Kissinger has also been accused of other “dirty deeds” such as backing Pakistan's alleged genocide in Bangladesh and nodding approval to the Argentine dictatorship's violent campaign against leftist dissidents. At the time of the 1976 coup, Kissinger said the military should be encouraged and later praised it for wiping out “terrorist forces.”

15.) Kissinger Allegedly Had a Way With Women

Women’s Wear Daily once called Kissinger the “Playboy of the Western Wing.” Reuters linked him with Candice Bergen, Shirley MacLaine, Jill St. John, Marlo Thomas, Liv Ullman and Diane Sawyer.

Kissinger is survived by his second wife, Nancy Maginnes, whom he married in 1974, and two children from his first marriage to Ann Flеischеr.