Her Boyfriend Doesn’t Talk to Her as Much as She Would Like, She Might Be Overthinking Things

She's 22 and so is her Boyfriend, while they both like each other, the problem is that she thinks she likes him more. She's been dating him for almost three years, and they have a great thing going. She happens to have a lot of free time on her hands at the moment, and she doesn't know what to do with herself.

She's pretty depressed, so she has isolated herself from many of her friends and doesn't want him to be the only support she has. But Since she doesn't want to be alone these days, she watches the clock till her Boyfriend gets off work so they can play games together.

So this day, he got off work hours ago, and he hasn't talked to her, which makes her realize that She gets so excited to speak with him, but it appears he doesn't think about her. Well maybe he does but not so much. She has decided not to bombard or bug him because, in all fairness, he has no obligation to text her. But it bothers her that he's not as excited to talk to her.

She wants this to be fine and is thinking of hobbies she can do in her spare time and what she can enjoy doing alone. She thinks she's too clingy and in need of hugs and that her boyfriend likes her. She's just totally got nothing going on, so it feels like he doesn't want to talk with her as much as she wants to speak with him.

Redditors who joined the conversation think there's a chance her Boyfriend still loves her. The problem maybe he doesn't know how to help her. Most importantly, he may also be in great need of help himself and need her more than she thinks.” Your Boyfriend is struggling to stay afloat and needs support,” Redditor Pertanal Pansel said.

“He's struggling to keep himself intact and doesn't have a lot of love, care, time, or energy to pour into other people's cups—not because he's stopped feeling those things, but because he is absolutely drained.”

They conclude that her partner is not emotionally immature or incapable but is in a crisis and needs her to be mature and helpful. And emphasizes that her partner has been there for her and wants to be there for her but is struggling and needs support and likely some professional intervention.

If she likes him as much as she claims to, then she needs to recognize that relationships aren't always sunshine and rainbows, nor will one always get what they want. Sometimes relationships require sacrifice. Sometimes relationships require putting your partner's needs higher than your own, knowing and trusting that they will do the same for you in your moment of need.

She needs to be there for him and think less about herself.

Redditor Scoobyydoob had this one quote to share: “A relationship isn't always 50/50. Some days your person will struggle. You suck it up and pick up that 80/20 because they need you.”

What do you think? Do you think she's being selfish and needs to be more emotionally supportive of her boyfriend? Read original story on Reddit here

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.