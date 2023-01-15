Her Boyfriend Tried To Make Her Look Like His Ex-Girlfriend

He's 32, and she's 27. They've been dating for almost five years. They first crossed paths during their time spent working together. They were casually dating at first, but then things heated up. She wouldn't trade those years for anything in the world because they were the happiest of her life.

Everything was perfect until he began making remarks about her appearance. Nothing too outlandish like, “Oh, you would look dazzling in this if you just shed a few pounds” or “I just think you consume too much sugar; why don't you choose a salad instead.” She initially took his counsel seriously since she found his remark endearing.

Then he informed her that being blonde might suit her, and she went ahead and colored her hair the color he advised. He told her to cut her hair when it was long enough, “Honey, I simply feel that this cut is for you,” he said. She did it yet again. She changed her dress, nails, and even her lifestyle to impress him.

She visited her folks, and they told her she looked entirely different. Which she took as a compliment, only that the compliment carried a slightly worrying connotation. She didn't give it much thought until her friends told her she looked like a new person.

She replied that it was thanks to her boyfriend, and everyone just stared at her. After that, one of them was interested in having a conversation with her about it. Although she assured him everything was good, he couldn't help but wonder whether her boyfriend was trying to mold her into someone she wasn't.

This irritated her so much that she left. However, all that played out at her folks' house stayed with her all week, and she became withdrawn. Her boyfriend had picked up on her change in disposition, so he asked what was wrong. She told him about her concerns and everything that happened, and he just said that because of him, she is prettier than before, and she should thank him for it.

She agreed and moved on.

Her boyfriend had shared a snapshot on his Instagram account a few days ago. He was with a stunning blonde woman of considerable height. Captioned “Glad we could see each other again,” the two are shown hugging. She asks who that girl on his IG page was when he gets home, and he ignores her, then says it's none of her business.

He goes about his week posting more images from their recent reunions.

She had had enough, and so she confronted him again. Only then did he acknowledge that the girl was his ex-girlfriend. She tried to remain silent because she didn't want to get angry and pass for an insecure girlfriend. Afterwards, She went to see a friend because she was lonely and asked her friend for advice.

Her friend requested the exgirl's IG account, but she didn't have it. When they eventually fished out the account, her friend looked concerned. She asked her friend what the problem was, and her friend told her: “You two look pretty much alike.” She didn't believe her friend, but her friend continued to compare the ex and was beginning to make some sense.

She went back to the house and avoided her boyfriend. He didn't care and continued with his day. Meanwhile, she compared her pictures to the ex-girlfriend's picture and admitted that she saw some striking resemblance.

What do you think about her boyfriend and what should be her next line of action? Was he manupulating her?

