Here Are 13 Legendary Gas Powered Engines To Miss in the EV Era

There are as many different reasons to love Internal Combustion Engines (ICEs) as there are ICEs. The automotive industry's long–time backbone and literal driving force, the Electric Vehicle (EV) revolution, is a monumental change for the century-old industry. There's a lot of history there, and with that history, fond memories of the gas-powered engines drive over the generations.

1. The BMW M10 4-cylinder Engine

In production from 1962 to 1988, BMW Tuning considers the M10 one of the Bavarian automaker's “most significant engines.” It not only powered some of the company's more famous race cars, but BMW's brilliant engineering in this engine made it a durable and reliable blueprint for the engines they would produce in the decades to come. The M10's success also gave BMW a welcome boost after they were in a “post-war slump” for a while.

2. The Dodge Hemi V8 Engine

According to a Dodge Dealership website, Hemi, which stands for hemispherical due to the “unique hemispherical shape of its cylinders,” has powered vehicles from the 1951s Chrysler New Yorker to the 2023s Dodge Demon 170. The Hemi V8 sports a “unique layout” that maximizes airflow and combustion, giving the engine impressive power. As much as the Hemi V8 is an American automotive icon, did you know that the first Hemi-powered car was made by a Belgian automaker, Pipe, in 1905?

3. The Ferrari Colombo V12 Engine

Ferrari refers to the Colombo V12 as the company's “beating heart.” It's hard to argue that the Colombo V12's double-banked six-cylinder rows are anything other than the lifeblood of the Italian automotive icon's world-famous vehicles. They've been powering Enzo's fine machines for over 75 years, winning racing world championships and driving car enthusiasts wild all over the globe. Who doesn't love the sound of a screaming V12?

4. The Ford Flathead V8 Engine

According to Motor Trend, Ford's Flathead V8 engine “democratized performance” after it debuted in the 1932 Model 18. Before that, V8 engines were mainly the domain of wealthy car buyers. But Ford's Flathead engine wasn't just popular in American vehicles of the era; the French military built Ford Flatheads to power their cars until the 1990s.

5. The Ford Svt High-Output V6 Engine

While the Ford SVT high–output V6 was not the most popular engine in 1998, it was, as WardsAuto described it, the “performance engine bargain” of that year. It even outperformed more high–profile engines that came out that year, like BMW's 3.2L I–6. With a base price of under $23,000, Ford's SVT high–output V6 was a bargain.

6. The General Motors Small Block V8 Engine

Motor Trend dubbed General Motors' small-block one of the most “significant” V8 engines “ever designed.” After making its way into the world in 1955, GM's small block forever changed the American automotive landscape thanks to its unparalleled versatility. The engine powered various cars, from Ford hot rods to some inventive Jeep transformations.

7. The General Motors 3800 V6 Engine

General Motors' 3800 V6, also referred to as the Buick 3800, is one of the most “underrated” engines of all time, according to Autoevolution. Was GM's 3800 V6 as attention-grabbing as its better-known American counterparts, like GM's small block V8 or Dodge's all-mighty Hemi V8? No. But was the 3800 V6 revolutionary in terms of its fuel economy, hassle-free maintenance requirements, and overall reliability? Yes.

8. The Honda Vtec 4-Cylinder Engine

Born out of Honda's New Concept Engine (NCE) program in 1984, the VTEC 4-cylinder brought something new to the automotive world: a valve system that could simultaneously change both its lift and timing on the exhaust and intake sides. Honda released the VTEC 4-cylinder engine in 1989, after half a decade of development, and the story behind it is utterly fascinating.

9. The Mazda Miller Cycle V6 Engine

Mazda has never been an automaker defined by following convention. So, it's no surprise that the Japanese car manufacturer once offered what Car Throttle calls a “very atypical engine” with their Miller Cycle V6. And what did this 2.25-liter supercharged V6 power? A mid-90s Miata? Nope. It powered the Mazda Millenia saloon, a pedestrian sedan that few people today remember. However, Mazda's unorthodox V6 was one of the most efficient V6s of its day, getting 24 miles per gallon in the mid-90s.

10. The Nissan vq V6 Engine

Japanese automaker Nissan has gotten a lot of mileage out of their VQ engine series. Nissan has put the aluminum block dual overhead camshaft (DOHC) 4-valve motor under the hood in various vehicles, from their Maxima sedan to their more sporty Z series and even their Titan pickup truck. The VQ series is also a yearly staple on Ward's 10 Best Engines list.

11. The Packard Straight-8 Engine

Sometimes, things in the automotive world, as in the rest of life, just come down to popularity. That's the case with the Packard straight-8 engine. One of the most popular engines throughout Packard's history, the inline eight featured a simple design and ran so smoothly and quietly that old chauffeurs could balance a nickel on a Packard's hood as the engines idled.

12. The Porsche 6-Cylinder Boxer Engine

The six-cylinder boxer engine is an integral part of Porsche's engineering history. Few people could have imagined in the early 1960s that the basic concept of this engine, which started as the 901/01 type, would remain virtually unchanged for decades until 1998. Whether water-cooled, air-cooled, two-liter, or 3.8-liter, all modern Porsche 911 engines are born from the initial 6-cylinder boxer.

13. The Volkswagen 4-cylinder Engine

Volkswagen describes its 4-cylinder TSI engine as having “great performance with economy.” In a modern automotive world obsessed with maximizing power while minimizing fuel consumption, VW's 4-cylinder is a winner. Combining direct injection with charge compression or a turbocharger, it boasts a much higher and more efficient output than conventional naturally aspirated engines. Powering the final gas–powered VWs and Audis as the ICE era approaches, these German vehicles should be riding on a high note as the EV revolution changes the automotive industry.