Here’s an Overview of the 2024 Nissan GT-R

2024 nissan gt r
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedInShare on Flip it

Who doesn’t love an overpriced, high-performance luxury car?

Sure, someone could go with a Corvette, Porsche, or McLaren – but why choose one of those when you could get a Nissan for six figures? We’re not talking about any old Nissan here either; we’re talking about the one nicknamed “Godzilla,” the Nissan GT-R.

A staple on dealership lots since making its debut in 2009, Nissan hasn’t changed much about this R35 generation coupe (with a moniker like “Godzilla,” what’s there to change?) However, one thing Nissan did that should make GT-R fans happy is bringing back the mid-tier T-Spec model option for the 2024 vehicle iteration.

If It’s Working, Why Change Anything?

Outside of some minimal updates, the 2024 GT-R is much the same.

But considering how much is changing in the automotive industry due to the electric vehicle (EV) revolution, that’s a welcome development for car enthusiasts tired of seeing roaring internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles give way to EVs.

If you’re looking for speed and power, the Premium, T-Spec, or NISMO models are for you. Each packs a wallop with engines that generate 565 (Premium and T-Spec) and 600 horsepower (NISMO). All this comes courtesy of the GT-R’s fire-breathing twin-turbo V-6 that produces 467 pound-feet of torque. According to the Car and Driver rumor mill – the NISMO can make well over 600 horsepower and 480 pound-feet of torque. It’s a monster but comes with a monstrous price tag of over $222,000.

Is the Nismo Model Overpriced?

It depends on whether unleashing more than 600 horses as your tires screech from 0 to 60 in under 3 seconds is worth it. Remember, you can get a Porsche 911 or a Corvette Z06 for under $120,000, and those speed demons also come with more luxurious interiors than the NISMO. Maybe it just comes down to how much you like having a vehicle known as “the king of the monsters” on the street.

The Premium and T-Spec models of the GT-R are less pricey while still packing a Kaiju-inspiring performance. For around $122,000 and $142,000, the Premium and T-Spec will still get you from 0 to 60 faster than an unnamed background character trying to outrun Godzilla’s atomic breath.

So, if you’re a budget-conscious luxury sports car buyer with $150,000 burning a hole in your pocket and want an iconic vehicle with a cooler-than-cool nickname, the Premium and T-Spec GT-R models are for you.

Regardless of which model GT-R you go with, anything produced after 2023 will come with Apple CarPlay and an 8-inch touchscreen. Each model also sports built-in navigation. Though for their six-figure price tags, the infotainment graphics and displays (like coolant level, oil temperature, and other performance and engine metrics) will leave buyers uninspired.

Previous

Bands From the 80s That Never Got Nearly Enough Recognition

Next

No Ego, Just Algorithms: The AI Influencer Outperforming Humans