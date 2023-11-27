Here’s an Overview of the 2024 Nissan GT-R

Who doesn’t love an overpriced, high-performance luxury car?

Sure, someone could go with a Corvette, Porsche, or McLaren – but why choose one of those when you could get a Nissan for six figures? We’re not talking about any old Nissan here either; we’re talking about the one nicknamed “Godzilla,” the Nissan GT-R.

A staple on dealership lots since making its debut in 2009, Nissan hasn’t changed much about this R35 generation coupe (with a moniker like “Godzilla,” what’s there to change?) However, one thing Nissan did that should make GT-R fans happy is bringing back the mid-tier T-Spec model option for the 2024 vehicle iteration.

If It’s Working, Why Change Anything?

Outside of some minimal updates, the 2024 GT-R is much the same.

But considering how much is changing in the automotive industry due to the electric vehicle (EV) revolution, that’s a welcome development for car enthusiasts tired of seeing roaring internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles give way to EVs.

If you’re looking for speed and power, the Premium, T-Spec, or NISMO models are for you. Each packs a wallop with engines that generate 565 (Premium and T-Spec) and 600 horsepower (NISMO). All this comes courtesy of the GT-R’s fire-breathing twin-turbo V-6 that produces 467 pound-feet of torque. According to the Car and Driver rumor mill – the NISMO can make well over 600 horsepower and 480 pound-feet of torque. It’s a monster but comes with a monstrous price tag of over $222,000.

Is the Nismo Model Overpriced?

It depends on whether unleashing more than 600 horses as your tires screech from 0 to 60 in under 3 seconds is worth it. Remember, you can get a Porsche 911 or a Corvette Z06 for under $120,000, and those speed demons also come with more luxurious interiors than the NISMO. Maybe it just comes down to how much you like having a vehicle known as “the king of the monsters” on the street.

The Premium and T-Spec models of the GT-R are less pricey while still packing a Kaiju-inspiring performance. For around $122,000 and $142,000, the Premium and T-Spec will still get you from 0 to 60 faster than an unnamed background character trying to outrun Godzilla’s atomic breath.

So, if you’re a budget-conscious luxury sports car buyer with $150,000 burning a hole in your pocket and want an iconic vehicle with a cooler-than-cool nickname, the Premium and T-Spec GT-R models are for you.

Regardless of which model GT-R you go with, anything produced after 2023 will come with Apple CarPlay and an 8-inch touchscreen. Each model also sports built-in navigation. Though for their six-figure price tags, the infotainment graphics and displays (like coolant level, oil temperature, and other performance and engine metrics) will leave buyers uninspired.