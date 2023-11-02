Here’s How Toyota’s Latest Steer-By-Wire Tech Is Moving Them Forward

Movement is the most logical choice for the one-word theme that defines the history of the automotive industry above all else.

If cars don’t move people from A to B at a price that compels them to throw down a significant chunk of change, vehicles sit on the sales lot, collecting dust and degrading from long-term sun exposure.

Beyond that, if our driving experience doesn't move us emotionally, our cars don’t mean anything; they’re just an exceedingly expensive convenience – computers on wheels, as opposed to the singular thread in our collective cultural fabric that they have become over the past century.

Our Vehicles Must Move Us On Multiple Levels

At least that’s the thinking behind Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda’s statement, “If it’s not fun to drive, it’s not a car.” The iconic Japanese automaker recently announced that they will move forward with technological innovations to make their next generation of electric vehicles (EVs) more fun to drive.

These next-gen EVs will include features such as a manual gearbox and allegedly over 1,000 different drive modes via “On Demand,” which will allow the vehicle to be reprogrammed to mimic the driving style and feel of other vehicles.

So, a Prius could have the driving feel of a Tacoma or even a Supra.

Sounds fun, right? A new car with Android Auto or Apple CarPlay and a large infotainment screen isn’t fun or exciting anymore.

The above is way more attention-grabbing and notable because many driving enthusiasts have lamented the potential death of the manual gearbox and the internal combustion engine (ICE).

.Toyota is saying, ‘We hear you car lovers, and the experience you love will not go gentle into that goodnight; the old driving characteristics of ICEs that have endured them to generations of motor enthusiasts will continue to rev and vroom; Rage, rage against the dying of the ICE.’

It All Comes Down to How the Car Feels When It’s Moving

So, while Toyota caters to those with a taste for a classical manual ICE driving experience, they’re utilizing new technology to create a smoother one with their latest steer-by-wire system.

Ironically, Toyota is trying to move both forward and backward simultaneously.

Their steer-by-wire system removes any mechanical linkage between the steering wheel and the vehicle’s wheels, making their vehicle more computerized and electrical, and less robotic.

It’s all to create a more “natural” feel while increasing the steering wheel's turning radius from 150 degrees to 200 degrees – all that is to say that turning the wheel will be smoother than before.

It's an excellent change to the driving experience if you ask us. Our first car was a Volvo with a perfect turning radius, which made for a more enjoyable driving experience than our next car, a Hyundai Sonata. The Sonata’s turning radius left much to be desired.

Regarding changes, we think Toyota is moving in the right direction with its steer-by-wire system, also referred to as One Motion Grip.

Toyota reportedly had “hundreds” of people test it to ensure they had created a driving experience that was as “intuitive as possible.”

They are also developing another iteration of the steer-by-wire system that will move the accelerator and brakes onto the steering wheel so that drivers unable to use foot controls can also drive their vehicles.

It’s part of Toyota’s push to provide mobility for all drivers.

Additionally, because traditional steering mechanics are removed, starting in 2026, the EVs that Toyota will release with this steer-by-wire system will be freed up to have a different modular design for a more open interior in each vehicle.

Fewer parts equals more open space, translating into a more comfortable driving experience.

If the sleek designs Toyota recently previewed at the Japan Mobility Show are any indication, their next-generation vehicles are moving in a “fun,” if not enjoyable, direction.

Source: (Autocar).