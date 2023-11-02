Here’s How Toyota’s Latest Steer-By-Wire Tech Is Moving Them Forward

Movement is the most logical choice for the one-word theme that defines the history of the automotive industry above all else.
If cars don’t move people from A to B at a price that compels them to throw down a significant chunk of change, vehicles sit on the sales lot, collecting dust and degrading from long-term sun exposure.
Beyond that, if our driving experience doesn't move us emotionally, our cars don’t mean anything; they’re just an exceedingly expensive convenience – computers on wheels, as opposed to the singular thread in our collective cultural fabric that they have become over the past century.
Our Vehicles Must Move Us On Multiple Levels
At least that’s the thinking behind Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda’s statement, “If it’s not fun to drive, it’s not a car.” The iconic Japanese automaker recently announced that they will move forward with technological innovations to make their next generation of electric vehicles (EVs) more fun to drive.
These next-gen EVs will include features such as a manual gearbox and allegedly over 1,000 different drive modes via “On Demand,” which will allow the vehicle to be reprogrammed to mimic the driving style and feel of other vehicles.
So, a Prius could have the driving feel of a Tacoma or even a Supra.
Sounds fun, right? A new car with Android Auto or Apple CarPlay and a large infotainment screen isn’t fun or exciting anymore.
The above is way more attention-grabbing and notable because many driving enthusiasts have lamented the potential death of the manual gearbox and the internal combustion engine (ICE).
.Toyota is saying, ‘We hear you car lovers, and the experience you love will not go gentle into that goodnight; the old driving characteristics of ICEs that have endured them to generations of motor enthusiasts will continue to rev and vroom; Rage, rage against the dying of the ICE.’
It All Comes Down to How the Car Feels When It’s Moving
So, while Toyota caters to those with a taste for a classical manual ICE driving experience, they’re utilizing new technology to create a smoother one with their latest steer-by-wire system.
Ironically, Toyota is trying to move both forward and backward simultaneously.
Their steer-by-wire system removes any mechanical linkage between the steering wheel and the vehicle’s wheels, making their vehicle more computerized and electrical, and less robotic.
It’s all to create a more “natural” feel while increasing the steering wheel's turning radius from 150 degrees to 200 degrees – all that is to say that turning the wheel will be smoother than before.
It's an excellent change to the driving experience if you ask us. Our first car was a Volvo with a perfect turning radius, which made for a more enjoyable driving experience than our next car, a Hyundai Sonata. The Sonata’s turning radius left much to be desired.
Regarding changes, we think Toyota is moving in the right direction with its steer-by-wire system, also referred to as One Motion Grip.
Toyota reportedly had “hundreds” of people test it to ensure they had created a driving experience that was as “intuitive as possible.”
They are also developing another iteration of the steer-by-wire system that will move the accelerator and brakes onto the steering wheel so that drivers unable to use foot controls can also drive their vehicles.
It’s part of Toyota’s push to provide mobility for all drivers.
Additionally, because traditional steering mechanics are removed, starting in 2026, the EVs that Toyota will release with this steer-by-wire system will be freed up to have a different modular design for a more open interior in each vehicle.
Fewer parts equals more open space, translating into a more comfortable driving experience.
If the sleek designs Toyota recently previewed at the Japan Mobility Show are any indication, their next-generation vehicles are moving in a “fun,” if not enjoyable, direction.
Source: (Autocar).
Freelance writer
- Expertise: automotive news, dramatic writing & cinema.
- Education: San Francisco State University, B.A. Cinema Production (2013), San Francisco State University, M.F.A. Creative Writing (2021).
- Feature-length play Bill & Jenna (2021) was selected for professional play development at Z Space in San Francisco.
- Over 1,000 automotive news articles have been published on the web.
Jarret Hendrickson is a writer. He got his start when he was accepted into San Francisco State University’s Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing program in 2018. While earning his degree, his short plays, The Captain (2019) & Fight Night (2020), were performed at San Francisco State University's annual Fringe Festival. His feature-length play Bill & Jenna (2021) was selected for the 2020 Greenhouse Professional Play Development Workshop at Z Space in San Francisco. While studying dramatic writing and screenwriting, he concluded that Se7en is the perfect modern screenplay. He received his MFA in the fall of 2021. In addition to his interest in writing and movies, Jarret also has a long-standing interest in automotive news, which dates back to his picking up a copy of MotorTrend when he was ten. His interest in all things automotive really blossomed at age 15 when he test-drove the 1994 Volvo SE that would accompany him for the next decade. His ongoing interest in cars helped him secure his first freelance writing job when he was hired to cover automotive news for axeladdict.com, where over 1,000 of his articles were published. You can find him on X (the social media platform formally known as Twitter) @jarrethsfpa and on Linkedin. Jarret currently covers the daily ebb and flow of the automotive industry for Wealth of Geeks.