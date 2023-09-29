Here’s The Cheapest New Car Available in The US in 2024, Along With 3 Budget-Friendly Alternatives

With the auto industry undergoing so much change in the rush to curb C02 emissions, virtually no corner of the automotive world will remain the same.

Everyone feels the weight of these changes, from car enthusiasts to average consumers. For car lovers, it's knowing that their long-beloved Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles are entering their final days.

Whereas regular car buyers are forced to face the reality that budget-friendly options for buying new cars are dwindling as automakers raise their prices and phase out their cheapest base models.

But there's hope yet, for some automakers, like Nissan, are actually keeping their cheapest models in their lineup.

Say Hello to The Cheapest New Car in The US

Starting at $17,225, the 2024 Nissan Versa will be the cheapest new vehicle available in the U.S. next year. Making this news all the more exciting for budget-conscious buyers is the recent news that two staples of reliable affordability, the Mitsubishi Mirage, and the Kia Rio, are being discontinued.

The Mirage and the Rio have base models available for under $20k, a godsend for consumers needing a reliable vehicle that's neither an electric vehicle (EV) nor an SUV.

For context, typical price tags for new EVs are around $64k, while a brand-new SUV can cost about $70k.

The 2024 Nissan Versa comes loaded with a solid array of features. Its driver assists package is notable, containing pedestrian detection, automatic emergency braking, high beam assist, and pedestrian detection as standard features. Additional options for safety features include rear cross-traffic alert and blind spot warning.

Parents looking for an affordable vehicle equipped with good safety features for their teenager to drive will be happy to know that the 2024 Nissan Versa also comes with a 5-speed manual transmission. The hands-on experience of operating a vehicle with a manual transmission is a great way to prevent adolescents from texting while driving.

The Next Best Options

Unfortunately, Nissan is rumored to put the Versa on the chopping block after 2025. Its 2022 sales numbers saw a significant decline, though sales numbers have rebounded in the years since.

However, there are still good options available for buyers who can afford a vehicle with a price tag upwards of $20k.

The Hyundai Elantra is available for under $21k, a car known for its comfort and durability. Though, a potential drawback for some might be the most recent Elantras front-end design. Car and Driver described it as looking like a disgruntled fish in an otherwise glowing review for this compact sedan.

Climbing slightly higher up the price ladder, potential buyers arrive at the Toyota Corolla, whose 2023 model comes in at just under $23k. While some of the previously mentioned affordable options in this article are either being discontinued or potentially facing their final days, buyers can rest assured the Toyota Corolla is not one of them.

As things currently stand, the Corolla has consistently been one of the best-selling cars in the world since it first came off the assembly line in the late 60s. It's not going away anytime soon.

Next is the Mazda3, with a price tag of around $23k. It's a vehicle that is known for being economical and sporty. It also comes with a 6-speed manual transmission for those partial to a more engaging driving experience.

While the Mazda3 may not be an all-time best-seller like the Corolla, which has sold well over 50 million vehicles, it still sold over 6 million cars since it was first produced in 2003, making it one of Mazda's best-selling vehicles.

Source: (Motor1).