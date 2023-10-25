Here’s What George Harrison Said After Being Stabbed 40 Times

George Harrison's proud musical legacy involves elite Beatles songs such as “Let It Be,” “Something,” and “Here Comes the Sun.” However, his volatile relationship with John Lennon and Paul McCartney caused him to leave the band briefly in 1969. Thankfully, he returned and played a part in the band's final album, Abbey Road.

Of course, the band split up in 1970, with each member branching into different solo or project work. Then, ten years later, John Lennon was murdered in New York; thirty years later, Harrison succumbed to cancer at age 58.

The Beatles were an icon of British culture, taking the world by storm in the '60s as Beatlemania spread across the globe. Their dry humor and honest rhetoric were a massive part of their American rise to fame. New revelations from Harrison's latest biographer, Philip Norman, show that Harrison's famous sense of humor never evaded him, even in his darkest hour.

Norman reveals Harrison almost departed the stage two years earlier after a terrifying home invasion. In 1999, a Liverpudlian named Michael Abram broke into Harrison's Liverpool property, stabbing him 40 times. But Harrison's initial response was perhaps the biggest shock, said his wife and son.

Upon hearing the noise of smashing glass outside, a startled Harrison discovered Abram holding a sword stolen from Harrison's St. George and the Dragon statue from his garden. When Abram approached the musician, Harrison attempted to stop him, which led to Abram falling on top of the victim, puncturing his lung with his incessant stabbing.

Harrison recalled afterward how he thought he would be murdered in his own home until his wife Olivia intervened, clubbing Abram with a lamp. Thankfully, Merseyside Police arrived, detaining the assailant.

Harrison's son, Dhani, who was 22, reported his dad's sarcasm hadn't deserted him — even after almost dying from his wounds four times. When asked about Abram's motives for the attack, Harrison replied, “He wasn't a burglar and certainly wasn't auditioning for the Traveling Wilburys!”

Anyone old enough to know will recall the Traveling Wilburys were Harrison's supergroup, formed with Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, Roy Orbison, and Jeff Lynner in 1988. The band released several prominent songs together, including “Handle with Care,” “Tweeter and the Monkey Man,” and “End of the Line.”

Perhaps most harrowing about the incident is that Abram avoided prison time, having been diagnosed with schizophrenia and committed to a mental institution. Shockingly, the man who stabbed George Harrison 40 times walked free three years later.

Abram did offer his repentance for what he did eventually. “If I could turn back the clock, I would give anything not to have done what I did in attacking George Harrison,” conceded the attacker. “But looking back on it now, I have come to understand that I was at the time not in control of my actions. I can only hope the Harrison family might somehow find it in their hearts to accept my apologies.”