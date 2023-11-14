Here’s What We Know About Buick’s Wildcat EV

Like every major automotive manufacturer, Buick is getting swept up in the Electric Vehicle (EV) revolution. Buick's first major EV for the North American market will be released in 2024, and unsurprisingly, it will be an SUV.
Also, unsurprisingly, Buick plans for their entire lineup to be EVs by the decade's end. Leading this EV revolution charge for Buick will be their Wildcat EV concept car.
What Is Buick's Wildcat EV Concept?
If you can imagine the sleek and powerful grace of a feline predator about to pounce but in the form of a concept car, you can picture the Buick Wildcat EV. Unfortunately, imagining it is all most people will be able to do. It's a concept car, after all.
Remember when Buick took the Detroit Auto Show by storm in 2016 by unveiling their Camaro-inspired Avista coupe concept? It was gorgeous! But alas, it was only designed and released to generate buzz. So, no matter how many jaws dropped to the floor after laying eyes on it, the Avista would never become a production vehicle.
Buick loves breaking our hearts.
However, the Wildcat EV's design is reportedly a significant inspiration for the EVs that will populate Buick's lineup in the future. So, even if the Wildcat never comes to fruition as a production vehicle, this eye-candy EV concept is still worth looking at to get a sense of what Buick has planned.
It's a Different Kind of Style for an EV Concept
Outside of comparisons to mighty felines on the prowl, the best way to describe the Buick Wildcat EV concept in a word would be dramatic.
And with drama being about contrast, the Wildcat offers one distinctive stylistic feature that easily helps it stand out from many EVs: it has a long hood.
Since EVs have fewer moving parts, they tend to have shorter hoods, with some car companies, such as Mercedes, opting to forego the typically long hoods of their sedans for those cars' electric variants. So, Buick's decision to keep the long hood is a promising, not to mention refreshing, sign for any enthusiasts who love classic car designs more.
The Buick Wildcat EV also sports a revamped logo. It's the first time since the early 90s that they've modified it, ditching the circle in which the three tri-colored shields are typically found.
It's also been removed from the grille and positioned precisely where a cat's nose would be. Coupled with how forward-leaning that nose is, the low mouth, smile, and horizontal headlights complete the vehicle's cat visage.
The rest of the Wildcat's body is long, sleek, and slender, with a sloped arch roofline that draws the eye like a master architect's design. It also gives off the vibe of a cat ready to pounce.
However you slice it, the Wildcat's design screams, growls, or purrs that it's one lean, mean, sporty driving machine.
And Then There's the Interior
The seats are futuristic, a luxurious cross between a bucket and a cradle. It has a floating touch screen (of course) aligned with other floating elements and cameras instead of side mirrors.
Typical flourishes for a luxury EV concept.
Where things get interesting is that the Wildcat's futuristic tech is about more than just having a visually pleasing, forward-looking aesthetic. Buick uses “calm” and “quiet” as selling points for their vehicles, so they've developed biometric sensors to observe a driver's stress level by detecting vitals such as heart rate.
If the vehicle detects a driver is stressed, “Zen Mode” gets activated. Soothing music plays, massaging seats are activated, the cabin lights dim, and aromatherapy scents are dispersed. It looks like Buick wants their future EVs to reduce road rage, too, or at least make sitting in traffic more pleasant.
Source: MotorTrend.
Freelance writer
- Expertise: automotive news, dramatic writing & cinema.
- Education: San Francisco State University, B.A. Cinema Production (2013), San Francisco State University, M.F.A. Creative Writing (2021).
- Feature-length play Bill & Jenna (2021) was selected for professional play development at Z Space in San Francisco.
- Over 1,000 automotive news articles have been published on the web.
Jarret Hendrickson is a writer. He got his start when he was accepted into San Francisco State University’s Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing program in 2018. While earning his degree, his short plays, The Captain (2019) & Fight Night (2020), were performed at San Francisco State University's annual Fringe Festival. His feature-length play Bill & Jenna (2021) was selected for the 2020 Greenhouse Professional Play Development Workshop at Z Space in San Francisco. While studying dramatic writing and screenwriting, he concluded that Se7en is the perfect modern screenplay. He received his MFA in the fall of 2021. In addition to his interest in writing and movies, Jarret also has a long-standing interest in automotive news, which dates back to his picking up a copy of MotorTrend when he was ten. His interest in all things automotive really blossomed at age 15 when he test-drove the 1994 Volvo SE that would accompany him for the next decade. His ongoing interest in cars helped him secure his first freelance writing job when he was hired to cover automotive news for axeladdict.com, where over 1,000 of his articles were published. You can find him on X (the social media platform formally known as Twitter) @jarrethsfpa and on Linkedin. Jarret currently covers the daily ebb and flow of the automotive industry for Wealth of Geeks.