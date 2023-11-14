Here’s What We Know About Buick’s Wildcat EV

Like every major automotive manufacturer, Buick is getting swept up in the Electric Vehicle (EV) revolution. Buick's first major EV for the North American market will be released in 2024, and unsurprisingly, it will be an SUV.

Also, unsurprisingly, Buick plans for their entire lineup to be EVs by the decade's end. Leading this EV revolution charge for Buick will be their Wildcat EV concept car.

What Is Buick's Wildcat EV Concept?

If you can imagine the sleek and powerful grace of a feline predator about to pounce but in the form of a concept car, you can picture the Buick Wildcat EV. Unfortunately, imagining it is all most people will be able to do. It's a concept car, after all.

Remember when Buick took the Detroit Auto Show by storm in 2016 by unveiling their Camaro-inspired Avista coupe concept? It was gorgeous! But alas, it was only designed and released to generate buzz. So, no matter how many jaws dropped to the floor after laying eyes on it, the Avista would never become a production vehicle.

Buick loves breaking our hearts.

However, the Wildcat EV's design is reportedly a significant inspiration for the EVs that will populate Buick's lineup in the future. So, even if the Wildcat never comes to fruition as a production vehicle, this eye-candy EV concept is still worth looking at to get a sense of what Buick has planned.

It's a Different Kind of Style for an EV Concept

Outside of comparisons to mighty felines on the prowl, the best way to describe the Buick Wildcat EV concept in a word would be dramatic.

And with drama being about contrast, the Wildcat offers one distinctive stylistic feature that easily helps it stand out from many EVs: it has a long hood.

Since EVs have fewer moving parts, they tend to have shorter hoods, with some car companies, such as Mercedes, opting to forego the typically long hoods of their sedans for those cars' electric variants. So, Buick's decision to keep the long hood is a promising, not to mention refreshing, sign for any enthusiasts who love classic car designs more.

The Buick Wildcat EV also sports a revamped logo. It's the first time since the early 90s that they've modified it, ditching the circle in which the three tri-colored shields are typically found.

It's also been removed from the grille and positioned precisely where a cat's nose would be. Coupled with how forward-leaning that nose is, the low mouth, smile, and horizontal headlights complete the vehicle's cat visage.

The rest of the Wildcat's body is long, sleek, and slender, with a sloped arch roofline that draws the eye like a master architect's design. It also gives off the vibe of a cat ready to pounce.

However you slice it, the Wildcat's design screams, growls, or purrs that it's one lean, mean, sporty driving machine.

And Then There's the Interior

The seats are futuristic, a luxurious cross between a bucket and a cradle. It has a floating touch screen (of course) aligned with other floating elements and cameras instead of side mirrors.

Typical flourishes for a luxury EV concept.

Where things get interesting is that the Wildcat's futuristic tech is about more than just having a visually pleasing, forward-looking aesthetic. Buick uses “calm” and “quiet” as selling points for their vehicles, so they've developed biometric sensors to observe a driver's stress level by detecting vitals such as heart rate.

If the vehicle detects a driver is stressed, “Zen Mode” gets activated. Soothing music plays, massaging seats are activated, the cabin lights dim, and aromatherapy scents are dispersed. It looks like Buick wants their future EVs to reduce road rage, too, or at least make sitting in traffic more pleasant.

Source: MotorTrend.