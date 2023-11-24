Here’s What You Need to Know About What’s Happening with ChatGPT

OpenAI is a company that came to the limelight for its AI product, ChatGPT. The best way to describe this artificial intelligence app is that it is a genius of sorts. It produces highly responsive texts on human prompts and can do anything you want. Statistics say ChatGPT attracted over one million users in its first two months.

The brain behind OpenAI is 38-year-old CEO Sam Altman and his team. He has seen the company through diverse operational processes and inventions. He was a significant part of spearheading the product that caught the attention of many industry heads as he held his position for years. So why does this backstory matter, and why is ChatGPT recently in the news? Here's everything you need to know about the unveiling saga.

Sam Altman Gets Fired

Considering ChatGPT's success, firing the company's CEO shocked many. According to the executive board, Altman lost his job because “he was not transparent in his communications” and couldn't execute his responsibilities without bias. Although the panel was elusive on the details, appointed interim CEO Emmett Shear suggested the firing came after a disagreement over safety. The executive worried that OpenAI and ChatGPT's systems were developing too quickly without proper measures, which could cause an existential threat in the future.

A New Hire

While there was an attempt to reinstate Sam Altman to his rightful position after his abrupt firing, OpenAI staff members were not on board. 700 of them threatened to go on strike via a letter and join Microsoft if the board didn't reinstate their former leader to his rightful position.

OpenAI's board of directors then suggested that Mira Murati, the company's chief officer, take over Altman's duty. This notion didn't last long as Murati was part of the worker strike, expressing that Altman was a better leader. Shear ultimately replaced Murati as the company's third CEO. Amid it all, Microsoft joined the ruckus by identifying great talent in Altman and immediately offering to hire him to head an AI research unit.

Surprising Reinstatement

Sam Altman's stint with Microsoft did not seem to last, as OpenAI surprisingly announced his reinstatement as CEO 24 hours ago. In a statement, OpenAI said, “We are trying to figure out the details; thank you for your patience.”

Would Microsoft Acquire OpenAI?

Even with a current value of 80 billion, Microsoft could still be able to acquire OpenAI as it carries a heftier price tag. With Microsoft's recent purchase of Activision Blizzard, it would have to evaluate the decision to purchase OpenAI carefully.

