Here’s Why EV Charging Stations Are Failing, and What Automakers Plan To Do About It

A new study has illustrated that the biggest hurdle in increasing public acceptance of electric vehicles (EVs) is not the cars themselves; it's the lack of reliable charging networks.

Outside of Tesla's Supercharger network or at-home charging, EV owners are experiencing challenges figuring out how much on-the-road charging will cost them and, in some cases, if the charging station will even work with their car.

Ford's CEO, Jim Farley, has described the issue as “charging anxiety.” He believes that if too many EV owners have the unpleasant experience of pulling up to a charging station with their batteries running low only to find out that their EVs are unable to connect to the charger or the station isn't functioning for whatever reason, that bad word of mouth will scare off new potential EV buyers.

If EVs are indeed the future of transportation – charging stations will have to be as reliable and convenient as going to the gas station.

So Why Are EV Charging Stations Having Issues?

The Electrification Institute recently released a white paper, Electrification 2030, a comprehensive study that illuminates crucial issues facing the future of EV adoption; it found that 93 percent of charging station malfunctions were the result of either “station connectivity” issues or “internal station faults or errors.”

“Station connectivity” was the predominant malfunction, accounting for 55 percent of charging station issues. This means that EV charging stations endure spotty cellular service like the rest of us, but instead of being unable to send a text message or make a phone call, they can't reach their network for authentication.

The proposed solutions are for charging to be free when a station goes offline or for hard-wired communications cables to be installed at each station. The ladder option is quite expensive, which is why it hasn't been done already.

Too bad these charging stations can't connect to satellites like Apple's iPhone 15 can to provide users with AAA assistance – even when they have no cell service.

“Internal station faults or errors” are infinitely more complex to diagnose because they encompass any hardware or software failing that befalls a charging station.

So, “Internal station faults or errors” are not an individual issue with a clear-cut cause and effect like poor cellular service; it's an entire category of problems that will arise from different technologies being created by separate manufacturers.

On a different but perhaps related note, Ford's CEO recently addressed why Over The Air updates (OTAs) take so long in many legacy manufacturer vehicles – Citing that the tech in modern cars is sourced from so many different companies it becomes difficult to pinpoint precisely where software or hardware issues originated.

Too many cooks and poor communication about how to properly mix the ingredients together produces a whacky stew.

How Car Companies Plan To Address This Issue

Car company CEOs must remember playing “Follow the Leader” in pre-school because the takeaway of that childhood classic could describe their response to this situation: let's do what Tesla's doing.

In an announcement that shocked the automotive industry in May, Ford announced they would begin building Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) plug into their EVs.

GM, Fisker, Jaguar, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, and Nissan are among the automakers who have agreed to adopt Tesla's charging technology as the industry standard in the wake of Ford's decision.

The SAE International Engineering Group also announced they will standardize NACS connectors, which only reaffirms that Tesla has set the way forward for EV charging.

However, depending on who's asked, the auto industry's response could also be described as “piggybacking” off Tesla's superior planning.

Tesla's Supercharger network is by far the country's most extensive EV charging network. They also prioritize their Supercharger network's response times, maintenance, and oversight.

Hopefully, the joint venture initiative that BMW, Honda, Stellainis, Kia, Hyundai, Mercedes, and GM announced in July to build 30,000 EV charging stations across North America will take similar initiatives in how they run and maintain their charging network.

Source: (Car and Driver).