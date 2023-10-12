Here’s Why Mercedes Future Designs Will Literally Be Out of This World

For many people, the phrase, “space, the final frontier,” probably calls Star Trek to mind. However, for future generations, it might not be a TV show opening so much as an iconic advertisement for Mercedes’ Maybach.

Believe it or not – Mercedes now has plans to bring the Maybach, one of the most prestigious luxury vehicles in the world, into outer space. (Can Mercedes please find a way to tie that model’s name into Starfleet?).

Seriously Though – How and Why Is This Happening?

The esteemed German automaker is reportedly teaming up with an extraplanetary tourism company based out of Florida called Space Perspective (though it really should be named after Starfleet) to give its customers “ground transportation.”

The (improperly named) company Space Perspective will provide insanely wealthy clients with a carbon-neutral way of ascending to the “outer limits of our atmosphere.” Their vessel (which should be named the Starship Enterprise) is called the Spaceship Neptune (whatever), which is a pod the company describes as a “SpaceBallon” that will take their clients up to 100,000 feet above the Earth's surface.

(We don’t even want to imagine all the Hindenburg-inspired jokes and memes that will be sparked if one of those “SpaceBallons” ends up in an Apollo 13 scenario.)

These “SpaceBallons” will allegedly seat eight people, plus their pilot. Tickets are said to start at $125,000 a person. Space Perspective will also apparently have a bar full of refreshments and Wi-Fi onboard each vessel (you know, in case anyone gets bored after spending over $125,000 to go into space – they need to be able to use the internet to entertain themselves. Because what’s the point of going into space if people don’t just kill time up there exactly like they do on Earth? But hey, if you’re rich enough – you don’t have to doom scroll in your bedroom; you can do it while floating 19 miles above the Earth!)

Mercedes has reportedly cut a deal with Space Perspective to make the Maybach the vehicle that will cart clients around their different facilities on Earth pre and post-voyage.

Daniel Lescow, the head of Mercedes-Maybach, indicated in an interview about the Space Perspective partnership that he believes this is an opportunity for both companies to collaborate uniquely.

In so many words, the tentative plan is for Maybach to have a hand in designing the interiors of future SpaceBallons. This is a move that makes total sense. Especially given Space Perspective’s price of $125,000 a ticket – its interior should be as comfortable and luxurious as possible.

Given that the SpaceBallons will already have bars, why not have mini refrigerators with champagne flutes and massaging, heated and ventilated reclining leather seats?

However you slice it, this announcement means that Mercedes-Maybach is one step closer to boldly going where no automaker has ever gone.