Here’s Why Robotaxis Might Always Need Human Intervention

Autonomous vehicles have been in the news over the past several months. However, much of the attention self-driving cars have received could have been more positive.

One only has to look at the many snafus in San Francisco, ranging from consistently obstructing emergency services vehicles to running someone over, to see that this fledgling technology still has a ways to go before it's ready for the mainstream.

Add to this that General Motors recently halted their entire robotaxi operation, and it begs the question, when will robotaxis be ready? When will self-driving technology reach the point where it doesn't need human intervention to navigate complex traffic scenarios?

The answer is not for a while.

The Role of Remote Human Drivers

While autonomous vehicle developers hired many safety drivers over the past decade, recently, there have been some efforts to get rid of safety drivers. This includes California Governor Gavin Newsom vetoing Bill AB 316, which would have required a human safety driver behind the wheel of any autonomous semi-truck operating on the state's roads.

But with numerous driving incidents that human safety drivers could have avoided, leading to the California DMV pulling Cruises' robotaxi permits, it's time to take a clear-eyed look at the need for human intervention in robotaxi operations.

According to Autoweek, Motional, a robotaxi developer, foresees a future where Remote Vehicle Assistance (RVA) operators are integral to their autonomous vehicle services. In situations where the vehicles cannot easily navigate themselves, “having a human on the backend to help is important,” Obinna Asinugo, senior project manager for developing Motional's RVA features, explains.

Asinugo states that in the beginning, “there are going to be certain cases the AV doesn't have the training to handle,” which would explain all the snafus robotaxis have had with complex traffic scenarios involving emergency services or law enforcement vehicles. As Asinugo puts it, “most of the time when” a robotaxi has “stopped” in the middle of an emergency, “it's just confused by the environment.”

Here's where RVA agents come in. Autonomous vehicle software can recognize road problems and find ways to maneuver them; however, human RVA agents would be on standby to check what the software has come up with and verify the best course of action for the vehicle. As Asinugo puts it, “The robotaxi essentially says, ‘I have options, but I'm confused about which one to take.' It's thinking, ‘I would prefer human input into whether this is the best action. If it's safe, I will go with that.'”

There's a thematic relation here to the reliability issues electric vehicles (EVs) have also been suffering. It takes time to fix all the bugs in any new technology. As self-driving cars develop, they'll (ideally) improve at navigating real-world traffic situations. Still, until then, the best course of action is to have humans on standby to review what these autonomous vehicles are doing.