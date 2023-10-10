Here’s Why The NHTSA Might Be Issuing a Recall on 52 Million Cars

It’s been a turbulent year for the automotive industry. Between recalls and the ongoing UAW strike, good news has been a rarity for the industry as of late.

Anyone hoping for better news for the auto world will not like what the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration reportedly has on their plate.

It’s highly likely that as many as 52 million cars are about to be recalled due to an issue involving faulty airbag inflators.

What’s Wrong With These Airbags?

The issue in question is that these airbag inflators are rupturing. The ruptures are caused by an inflator having “excess weld slag” from several of its metal components being joined together, causing gas flow into the airbag to be blocked.

If enough pressure builds, an inflator can rupture during airbag deployment, causing shrapnel to be “forcefully propelled into the passenger compartment.”

A divisional chief at the Office of Defects for the NHTSA, Bruce York, has stated that he believes that “ruptures will continue to happen.” The odds of a rapture during a collision are estimated to be 1 in 370,000.

This Investigation Has Been Underway for a While

Hot on the heels of the Takata airbag recall in 2014, the NHTSA began investigating inflators manufactured by ARC Automotive in 2015.

The Takata recall is still in progress, involving airbag inflators in 100 million vehicles worldwide. The Takata recall affected an estimated 60 million cars in the US market.

In addition to ARC Automotive, Delphi Automotive Systems is also being asked to issue a recall of their airbag inflators after being investigated.

However, ARC’s vice president of product integrity, Steve Gold, does not believe a recall is necessary. He cites that there have only been seven reported ruptures over 23 years of production, which Gold says “does not represent increased risk over time.”

Gold also stated that his company is not legally obligated to issue a recall on any of its parts because they are a tier-two supplier and not an automaker. However, the NHTSA has pointed out that ARC must still follow federal safety regulations.

A dozen automakers have been listed as having vehicles that may be affected by the recall. Among them are Hyundai Motor America, Kia America, Tesla, General Motors, Ford Motor Company, Fiat Chrysler US, Mercedes-Benz USA, Porsche Cars North America, BMW of North America, Volkswagen Group of America, Toyota North America, and Maserati North America.

While ARC did comply with NHTSA’s request to report on any ruptures they found in their inflators, in 2018, they started checking them with borescopes to find any inflators that had “excess weld slag,” multiple automakers reported ruptures in 2021 and 2023.

The NHTSA has calculated that approximately 52 million vehicles could currently have airbag inflators from ARC or Delphi that were manufactured before borescopes were used to check for weld slag.