Sweetest Family Adventure: Hersheypark Opens April 1

Looking for some family fun this spring and have a craving for chocolate? Then the news that Hersheypark in Pennsylvania is opening this weekend will be the news you need to hear. Hersheypark opens for their 117th operating year on April 1, 2023. The iconic chocolate-themed park kicks off the season with eight spring weekends of fun, packed with roller coaster rides, food and beverage options, photo opportunities with Hershey Characters, and the ZooAmerica Wildlife Park.

Attractions at Hersheypark

There is no shortage of attractions for all ages at Hersheypark. There are more than 50 family-friendly rides and thrilling coasters, including the 25-year-old Great Bear Coaster and Fahrenheit Coaster, which turns 15. It's considered a top family theme park in the United States.

At the ZooAmerica Wildlife Park, guests can enjoy dozens of North American animals like black bears, gray wolves, river otters, and Canada lynx. ZooAmerica is only available through a bridge inside the park. There are also performance areas, including the Our Friends From The Sea shows with the seals and sea lions in the Aquatheatre. This summer, this Pennsylvania park will be introducing a new coaster, Wildcat's Revenge.

Food and Beverage Choices at Hersheypark

While chocolate and sweet offerings are always available and abundant, plenty of other meal offerings are available. The Sweeterie Confectionery Kitchen, open daily, offers new house-made fudge and deluxe cookies. On the sweet side, new flavors of King Size Shakes at Simply Chocolate Dessert Shop are available.

In addition, the full-service dining option, The Chocolatier Restaurant, Bar + Patio in the Hershey's Chocolatetown region, features new seasonal options of summer berry salad, pasta primavera, and peach upside down cake s'mores milkshake and eight new cocktails. Although not required, reservations are highly encouraged and can be made here.

They've also added a Philly Cheesesteak Co. in the Pioneer Frontier region. Milton's Ice Cream Parlor is open daily this spring with new items, including a four-scoop ice cream flight, chicken bacon ranch grilled cheese, and exclusive spring ice cream flavors like lemon meringue pie and black raspberry swirl.

Accommodations

Families can enjoy multiple booking options, from luxury to camping, based on their interests and needs. There are some benefits to booking within the Official Resorts of Hersheypark: The Hotel Hershey luxury accommodation, Hershey Lodge resort, and Hersheypark Camping Resort campground. It's also the perfect time to plan for summer fun.

Stay on site and get resort benefits, such as special ticket pricing, shuttle service, admission to Hershey Gardens and The Hershey Story Museum, and more.

Available Discounts

Hersheypark offers discounts online which can be used any day during their operations season. Unlimited visits are featured as part of their season pass. All tickets include Preview Plan, allowing guests to enjoy two extra hours of extra fun before closing on a night before their full-day visit if the park is open the preceding day. Resort guests can enjoy three additional hours of fun the night before their full-day visit.

For those driving into the park, purchasing a parking voucher online before their visit gives them 20 percent off the regular price. That means the parking pass would cost $20 instead of the standard $25 at the on-site parking booth.

Hersheypark Entertainment Offerings

In addition to great food, fun rides, and chocolate, there are a variety of entertainment options, including concerts, comedians, and Broadway performances. Hersheypark Stadium's Highmark Blue Shield Concert Series will kick off in May. The full listing of entertainment is available on their website.

No matter what kind of activity you or your family enjoy, Hershey Park likely offers something for any member of the family. Hersheypark will open more weekends than any other year in the past. It's a park worth venturing to Pennsylvania for family fun, sweet confections, and maybe even some entertainment.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.