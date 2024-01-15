Here’s Why Hertz Is Slashing Their EV Inventory

Hertz is dumping around 20,000 electric vehicles (EVs) from its rental car fleet. The company plans to use the income from selling these EVs to purchase new internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. The announcement comes roughly two years after Hertz announced a strategy to acquire approximately 100,000 Teslas and 65,000 Polestar EVs.

Why Is Hertz Downsizing Their EV Inventory?

According to a report from Road and Track, Hertz filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last week. EVs have had more significant than anticipated repair costs, most of which are Teslas. Hertz also cited low consumer demand as a factor in their decision.

EVs Are Complicated

Road and Track’s report speculates that the average driver has difficulty navigating the complexities of an EV’s interface. For example, driving a Tesla requires someone to be comfortable using its touchscreen to access all the vehicle’s features.

Your typical rental car driver wants a vehicle to get them where they need to be; they do not want to spend time learning how to navigate a complex touchscreen interface.

Drivers not used to EV ownership also have to figure out how to charge the vehicle, which presents another inconvenience for renters.

Expensive To Repair

However, Motor Trend has a different take on the matter, which focuses heavily on repair costs due to Hertz renting out EVs for ride-sharing purposes. According to their report, collision repairs for EVs (Tesla’s in particular) can be twice as expensive as ICE vehicles.

Hertz’s CEO Stephen Scherr called Teslas more costly to repair than other EVs. These repair costs were an issue when the company reviewed its quarterly earnings.

It’s also crucial to note that 80% of Hertz’s EV fleet consists of Teslas. So, EVs with lower repair costs could likely find their way into Hertz’s rental lineup. For example, an EV like the Chevy Bolt (which is significantly cheaper than a Tesla) could be a good fit for Hertz’s rental needs, though, unfortunately, General Motors is discontinuing the Chevy Bolt.

Hertz Still Committed to EVs

Road and Track reported that Hertz is still committed to its “strategy around EV mobility,” according to the company’s SEC filing. Motor Trend’s report confirmed this by noting that Hertz still plans to honor its agreement with automakers Polestar and GM to purchase new EVs from them. However, given the company’s experience with Tesla, unless those new Polestar and GM EVs are more cost–effective to use as rental vehicles, it might be a while before those purchases happen.

Until then, Hertz will be selling off their Tesla Models so that they can purchase new gas-powered vehicles.