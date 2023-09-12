HGTV Sells ‘Brady Bunch’ House to Superfan at Huge Loss

HGTV has sold the iconic house from The Brady Bunch to a superfan for $3.2 million. The exterior of the Studio City, California house appeared on The Brady Bunch, and HGTV renovated the interior to match the show's sets for the reality program A Very Brady Renovation.

According to The Wall Street Journal, HGTV bought the house for $3.5 million in 2018, famously outbidding former *NSYNC singer Lance Bass. The network spent an additional $2 million to renovate the inside. HGTV listed the home for $5.5 million in May before selling it to self-described superfan Tina Trahan for $3.2 million, 9 percent less than HGTV paid (not including renovation costs).

The New Owner of The Brady Bunch House Describes It As the “Worst Investment Ever”

Trahan called purchasing The Brady Bunch house “the worst investment ever.” The 53-year-old fan who primarily lives in Bel Air told The WSJ, “No one is going in there to make pork chops and applesauce in that kitchen. Anything you might do to make the house livable would take away from what I consider artwork. Nobody is going to live in it. It’s almost like a life-size dollhouse.”

The hit reality HGTV show A Very Brady Renovation aired for seven episodes in 2019, including a holiday special. Fans watched as the six grown Brady children — Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby), and Susan Olsen (Cindy) — reunited for the first time in 15 years. The Bradys teamed up with HGTV renovators from Property Brothers, Good Bones, Restored by the Fords, Hidden Potential, and Flea Market Flip to re-create the groovy sets from the TV show inside the house.

According to People, “The house, which is estimated to have been built around 1959, now spans more than 5,000 square feet. The famous orange and avocado-green kitchen has been replicated to appear exactly as it did in the series. Now with five bedrooms and five bathrooms, HGTV added an additional 3,000 square feet to the home in the form of a second level.”

Trahan told The WSJ that she plans on using the house for fundraising and charitable events, so other The Brady Bunch fans out there should take comfort knowing that the new owner doesn't intend to undo the retro renovations done to the interior for A Very Brady Renovation.

Listing agent Danny Brown of Compass told People that the house was difficult to price, and HGTV debated listing it between $3 million and $10 million. “There’s no normal average family that could move in there and live in it, so it was almost like you were selling a fixer,” Brown said. “What am I going to compare it to, the Freddy Krueger house on Elm Street or the Home Alone house?”