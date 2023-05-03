11 Best Hidden Gem Comedy Movies From The Early 2000s

Looking for a good laugh? While plenty of well-known comedy movies are out there, sometimes the best gems are those you've never heard of or long forgotten. From indie flicks to under-appreciated comedies, this list has something for everyone. Sit back, relax, and get ready to discover some new favorite comedies.

1. Role Models (2008)

Two energy drink salesmen, Danny and Wheeler, are ordered to complete 150 hours of community service as punishment for their reckless behavior. They end up mentoring two troubled teenagers, Augie and Ronnie, who teach them about responsibility, friendship, and growing up. Role Models stars Paul Rudd and Seann William Scott in a hilarious buddy comedy.

2. The Girl Next Door (2004)

High school senior Matthew is a straight-A student who has never taken a risk in his life. But all that changes when he falls for his new neighbor, the beautiful and mysterious Danielle. As he pursues her, he discovers she has a dark secret that puts them both in danger. The Girl Next Door is a quirky romantic comedy that mixes humor with heart.

3. We're the Millers (2013)



David is a small-time drug dealer who agrees to smuggle a shipment of marijuana across the Mexican border in exchange for a big payday. To avoid suspicion, he recruits a fake family consisting of a stripper, a runaway, and a nerdy neighbor. As they journey across the country in an RV, they encounter a series of hilarious misadventures. This film stars Jason Sudeikis, Jennifer Aniston, and Emma Roberts.

4. Adventureland (2009)



James Brennan (Jesse Eisenberg) is a recent college graduate who dreams of traveling to Europe but is forced to take a summer job at a local amusement park. He meets a cast of colorful characters there, including his crush Em (Kristen Stewart), and the park's eccentric owner, Bobby (Bill Hader). As James navigates through a summer of minimum wage and maximum laughs, he learns valuable life lessons about love and loss.

5. In Bruges (2008)

Hitmen Ray and Ken are sent to the historic city of Bruges, Belgium after a job goes wrong. As they await further instructions from their boss, they explore the city's picturesque streets and encounter various eccentric characters. In Bruges is a dark comedy that blends humor with violence and stars Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, and Ralph Fiennes.

6. Tropic Thunder (2008)

A group of pampered actors are dropped into the middle of a real-life war zone while filming a big-budget war movie. They must confront their egos, insecurities, and absurdities as they try to survive and finish the film. This satirical comedy that skewers Hollywood culture features a star-studded cast that includes Ben Stiller, Robert Downey Jr., and Jack Black.

7. The House Bunny (2008)

When Playboy bunny Shelley is kicked out of the Playboy Mansion, she stumbles upon a group of socially awkward sorority girls who are in danger of losing their house. In an effort to help them become popular, Shelley teaches them how to attract boys and be confident. Starring Anna Fair and Emma Stone, this is a feel-good comedy that celebrates the power of sisterhood.

8. The Hot Chick (2002)

Jessica is a popular and shallow high school cheerleader who, after a magical mishap, finds herself in the body of a 30-year-old man. As she tries to navigate life as a male, she learns valuable lessons about empathy and kindness. The Hot Chick is a hilarious body-swap comedy that stars Rob Schneider and Rachel McAdams.

9. Hot Rod (2007)

Rod is a hapless and delusional stuntman who dreams of performing a dangerous motorcycle jump to impress his stepfather and win the heart of his neighbor. Along the way, he recruits his ragtag crew of friends and faces a series of comedic obstacles. Hot Rod is a silly and absurd comedy that stars Andy Samberg and Jorma Taccone.

10. Burn After Reading (2008)

When a disc containing sensitive CIA information falls into the hands of two gym employees, they try to use it to blackmail the government. Chaos ensues as the situation spirals out of control, and a cast of quirky characters become embroiled in the plot. George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Frances McDormand star in this black comedy.

11. The Guard (2011)

The Guard is a witty and irreverent crime comedy. Sergeant Gerry Boyle (Brendan Gleeson) is a crude and unconventional Irish cop assigned to investigate a drug trafficking ring in his small town. Along the way, he clashes with his by-the-book new partner (Don Cheadle) and gets involved in a series of comedic and dangerous situations.

This thread inspired this post.

