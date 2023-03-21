10 Movies That Are Hidden Gems You Should Absolutely Watch Immediately

Is there a film that is just so amazing, but you feel like no one else has even heard of it? I have one. There is a Disney film called Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken. It's a true story about a woman, Sonora Webster Carver, who was a horse-diving girl during The Great Depression.

It's incredible, but no one I mention it to has ever heard of it. It is available to watch on Disney+. After someone asked a popular online film forum, “What movies are absolute hidden gems?” These were the top-rated responses.

1. Lucky Number Slevin (2006)

Two of New York's biggest crime bosses, The Rabbi, played by Ben Kingsley, and the Boss, played by Morgan Freeman, are plotting to wage a massive war in the streets of the big apple. Caught in the middle of all this is Sleven, an innocent man with a mistaken identity, played by Josh Hartnett. Lucky Number Slevin also features Stanley Tucci, Bruce Willis, and Lucy Liu.

2. Dark City (1998)

This gem is a neo-noir science fiction film starring Rufus Sewell, William Hurt, Kiefer Sutherland, and Jennifer Connelly. The plot revolves around a lone amnesiac that wakes up in a strange hotel.

Upon awakening, John Murdoch (Rufus Sewell) finds he is wanted for a series of brutal murders. Unfortunately, he can't recall whether he is innocent due to his current condition. In an attempt to disentangle the mystery of who he is, he staggers into the center of a devious underworld controlled by the “Strangers.”

3. Idiocracy (2006)

Corporal Joe Bauers (Luke Wilson) of the U.S. Army was selected for one of the military's most top-secret experiments to date; the human hibernation program. This program was developed to preserve the military's highly valued assets until they are needed most.

But Joe isn't exceptional in any way; he is one of the most humdrum soldiers in the Army, which is why he was chosen. Joe gets left behind and awakens to a future so brainless he is easily the most intelligent person on the planet.

4. Green Room (2015)

Green Room is a horror-thriller film written and directed by Jeremy Saulnier. It centers around a punk rock band who finds themselves witness to a horrific scene, which turns into a fight for their survival. The green room of a rural concert venue goes from refuge to prison cell for these band members outside Portland. Featuring Anton Yelchin, Patrick Stewart, Imogen Poots, and

5. Mud

Mud is a 2012 coming-of-age film written and directed by Jeff Nichols. The cast includes Matthew McConaughey as the title character, Sam Shepard, Reese Witherspoon, Tye Sheridan, and Sarah Paulson. Mud is on the run from the long arm of the law, and he employs the assistance of two kids in an attempt to rekindle an old flame. But the situation isn't as clear-cut as what Mud made them appear, and trouble strikes because of it.

6. Short Term 12 (2013)

A 2013 independent drama short film, Short Term 12, explores the pressures of being a counselor at a facility for at-risk teens. Destin Daniel Cretton wrote and directed a film that graced the screen with the likes of Lakeith Stanfield, Brie Larson, Rami Malek, Kaitlyn Dever, and Stephanie Beatriz, all before any of them had any real notoriety in the industry.

7. The World's Fastest Indian (2005)

The World's Fastest Indian is a 2005 biographical film about the New Zealand speed bike racer Burt Munro (Anthony Hopkins). The New Zealand living legend modified a 1920 Indian Scout motorcycle in pursuit of happiness and in an attempt to push the limits of his mechanical creation.

After wading through medical emergencies and bureaucratic red tape, he finally reaches his goal, the Bonneville Speedway. Now, nothing can stand in his way of reaching top speed on his Indian Scout.

8. Kingdom of Heaven (2005)

Ridley Scott directed and produced this epic historical drama film that William Monahan wrote. It featured an ensemble cast that included Orlando Bloom, Eva Green, Jeremy Irons, David Thewlis, Brendan Gleeson, Edward Norton, Marton Csokas, Liam Neeson, and Michael Sheen. Kingdom of Heaven portrays events immediately following the Second Crusade, including the Ayyubid Muslim's attempt to regain control of the kingdom of Jerusalem, led by the Sultan, Saladin.

9. Kung Fury (2015)

This martial arts comedy featurette pays homage to the 80s police action films and the martial arts category. Kung Fury was written, directed, and stars David Sandberg. This low-budget, long, short film even garnered a cameo appearance from the Hoff himself, David Hasselhoff.

10. Awakenings (1990)

From 1917 to 1928, an encephalitis lethargica (sleepy sickness) epidemic left its victim in a catatonic state; many were in this condition for years. Awakenings is the story of neurologist Dr. Malcolm Sayer (Robin Williams) and his journey to awaken these poor souls that have been in this predicament for decades.

Waking these patients up is just the tip of the iceberg; now, these newly arisen individuals have to learn to adjust to a world that is years beyond their understanding.

