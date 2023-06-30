From the Vault: 12 90s Movie Gems That Deserve a Spot on Your Watchlist

The 1990s was a fabulous decade for movies. Indeed, in cinema history, some of the most notable films were released during these ten years. But as is often the case, some exemplary films fly under the radar. A popular forum ponders which films from the 90s deserve more attention. A list of this sort could be endless, but let's look at 12 of the finest.

1. Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998)

Ever After made not be the first Cinderella film that comes to mind, but it is one worthy of tremendous praise. In this story, Danielle de Barbarac is a feisty, kind, bold heroine mistreated by her cruel stepmother. Prince Henry is kind but does not desire the throne and lacks direction. Their love story is one of mutual respect as well as attraction. And the film is grounded but enchanting, balancing the traditional and the progressive. Ever After is a beautiful and inspiring modern fairy-tale movie.

2. Blast From The Past (1999)

Equally charming and hilarious, this retro-inspired film stars Brendan Fraser, Alicia Silverstone, Christopher Walken, and Sissy Spacek. In 1965 an eccentric scientist and his wife headed into a fallout shelter, fearing nuclear war. And for 35 years, they remain there, along with their son, Adam. When his father suffers a heart attack, this sweet, innocent man ventures into a different world than he knows.

Blast from the Past is one of the funniest fish-out-of-water films, with engaging performances and an overall wholesome tone. It's one of Brendan Fraser's very best.

3. The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

Chilling and utterly captivating, The Talented Mr. Ripley is a revered but often forgotten film. It's a dark tale about a sociopath named Tom, hired by the father of thoughtless na'er-do-well, Richard Greenleaf, to bring him back home. But soon, Tom becomes enamored with the lavish, carefree lifestyle and abandons his plans. But the story turns deadly, leaving Tom scrambling to maintain his web of deceit.

The Talented Mr. Ripley is a riveting psychological thriller with performances that will leave audiences on bated breath with each tense moment. Directed by Anthony Minghella, the film stars Matt Damon, Jude Law, Philip Seymour Hoffman, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

4. Benny & Joon (1993)

Starring Johnny Depp, Mary Stuart Masterson, and Aidan Quinn, Benny & Joon is a sweet-natured film that manages to tackle the serious issue of mental illness with sensitivity and realism.

In the movie, Benny takes it upon himself to care for his ill sister Joon. With her demanding and challenging nature, he finds himself at his wit's end when another housekeeper quits. Enter Sam- the simple and sweet man obsessed with classic movies with a penchant for recreating Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton routines. This is a delightful and genuinely moving movie that deserves more praise.

5. One Fine Day (1996)

An exceptionally underrated romantic comedy, One Fine Day tells the tale of two harried single parents on one hectic and chaotic day. Jack Taylor (George Clooney) is an intrepid and charismatic reporter working on a scandalous story. He must watch his daughter Maggie when his ex-wife leaves town. Melanie Parker (Michelle Pfeiffer) is a self-reliant but vulnerable architect trying to balance her life as a working single mother.

The two meet when their kids miss a field trip and must find ways to look after them and do their jobs. Amidst their bickering, sparks fly. And their day is, indeed, very fine.

6. A Far Off Place (1993)

It could be because A Far Off Place is the typical Disney fare that this film has flown under the radar since its release. But this film is ideal for those looking for an absorbing tale about the strength of the human condition.

The story follows two teenagers (Reese Witherspoon and Ethan Embry) fleeing the Kalahari Desert with a local bushman to escape the poachers who killed their families. On the perilous journey, they discover the courage within themselves and the power of true friendship. It may be a more severe subject matter for Disney, but it's still a gripping movie that deserves more attention.

7. The Net (1995)

In this tense 90s gem, Sandra Bullock stars as Angela Bennett, a whim who nearly escapes for her life and has her identity stolen while on vacation. When she gets back home and attempts to discover who stole her life, she uncovers an even bigger conspiracy.

The Net is a quintessential 90s thriller that keeps you on the edge of your seat. It's a riveting film that remains relevant and frightening despite its dated technology. Computers and the internet look very different now, but corruption, evil, and the idea that our whole lives are online remains.

8. Guarding Tess (1994)

Some films have an inexplicable 90s feel in the best way possible. Guarding Tess, the engaging story that blends comedy and drama, is just a film. The film follows Secret Service Agent Douglas Chesnic (Nicolas Cage), who is ready to leave his detail as a guard to former First Lady Tess Carlisle (Shirley MacLaine. Much to his dismay, she calls in a favor from the President, and he's ordered to remain with her for another three years.

Despite his initial annoyance, their genuine care for one another shines through, especially when her life is at risk. It's a film that's equally funny and poignant and the kind of film that is rarely made today.

9. Rudy (1993)

Rudy is an inspiring film that tells the true-life story of Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger, a young man who dreams of playing football at the University of Notre Dame. Constantly being told it's a pipe dream with his mediocre grades and small stature, Rudy preservers. It's a film that showcases how dreams are never too big if you have the courage and fortitude to keep at them. The performances are earnest, the story is captivating, and the musical score is rousing. I dare even the most cynical to watch this film's final moments and not shed a tear.

10. Chaplin (1992)

Robert Downey Jr. gives an award-worthy performance as the genius silent film star and director Charles Chaplin. His story is fascinating, from his earliest days to the peak of his career to the end of his life. Downey is astounding, breathing life into the icon with such uncanny precision that you feel you're watching the genuine article. It's an engrossing character study and a moving tribute to one of cinema's greatest artists.

11. In The Line of Fire (1993)

Of all of Clint Eastwood's 90s thrillers, In the Line of Fire is the most compelling. The film follows Secret Service Agent Frank Horrigan, a man haunted by being unable to save John F. Kennedy's life. Years later, he vows not to let it happen again when a disgruntled former CIA operative (John Malkovich) threatens the current President's life.

In the Line of Fire is an intense ride from start to finish, with a frantic pace and superb performances, especially from Malkovich, who is genuinely terrifying. It's a tremendously underrated film that fans of thrillers and Eastwood should discover.

12. Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken (1991)

Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken is a gentle and inspirational film based on the true story of Sonora Webster. At the height of the Great Depression, orphan Sonora stumbles upon a state fair and sets her sights on becoming one of the most breathtaking things she's ever beheld: a diving girl. These women mount a running horse on a high tower and dive into a large water tank.

Despite many obstacles in her path, Sonora is relentless in her goal and finds true love along the way. It's a little-known, tender, heartfelt, and poignant film for dreamers everywhere.

This thread inspired this post.

