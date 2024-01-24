Are you tired of watching the same old blockbuster movies? Have you ever wanted to discover some hidden gems that didn't get the attention they deserved? Look no further!

In this article, we've compiled a list of the most underrated, underappreciated, and obscure films that you might have missed.

From critically acclaimed sleeper hits to forgotten favorites, these Hidden Movie Treasures You Might Have Missed are sure to surprise and delight you.

So grab some popcorn and settle in for a cinematic adventure into the world of overlooked films.

Top 49 Best Hidden Movie Treasures You Might Have Missed

1. The Secret in Their Eyes (2009)

Movie Title The Secret in Their Eyes IMDB Link Link Actors Ricardo Darín, Soledad Villamil, Pablo Rago Director Juan José Campanella Release Date 13 August 2009 (Argentina) MPAA Rated R for a rape scene, violent images, some graphic nudity and language. Duration 2h 9min Genres Drama, Mystery, Romance IMDB Rating 8.2/10

The Secret in Their Eyes is a gripping Argentinean thriller about a retired legal counselor who decides to write a novel in an attempt to solve an unsolved homicide case that has haunted him for years.

2. The Lives of Others (2006)

Movie Title The Lives of Others IMDB Link Link Actors Ulrich Mühe, Martina Gedeck, Sebastian Koch Director Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck Release Date 30 March 2006 (Germany) MPAA Rated R for some sexuality/nudity Duration 2h 17min Genres Drama, Mystery, Thriller IMDB Rating 8.4/10

The Lives of Others is a powerful German drama about the monitoring of East Berlin residents by agents of the Stasi, the GDR's secret police, in the 1980s.

A secret agent conducting surveillance on a writer and his lover finds himself becoming increasingly absorbed by their lives.

3. The Chaser (2008)

Movie Title The Chaser IMDB Link Link Actors Yun-seok Kim, Jung-woo Ha, Yeong-hie Seo Director Hong-jin Na Release Date 14 February 2008 (South Korea) MPAA Rated R for graphic bloody violence, disturbing images, strong sexuality and nudity, and language. Duration 2h 5min Genres Action, Crime, Drama IMDB Rating 7.9/10

The Chaser is a gritty South Korean crime thriller about a former detective turned pimp who goes on a frantic search for one of his missing prostitutes when he realizes that she might be the latest victim of a serial killer.

4. The Handmaiden (2016)

Movie Title The Handmaiden IMDB Link Link Actors Min-hee Kim, Jung-woo Ha, Jin-woong Jo Director Chan-wook Park Release Date 1 June 2016 (South Korea) MPAA Rated R for some explicit sexual content and graphic nudity. Duration 2h 24min Genres Drama, Romance, Thriller IMDB Rating 8.1/10

The Handmaiden is a visually stunning South Korean erotic psychological thriller about a young pickpocket who becomes the handmaiden of a wealthy Japanese heiress, and the plot they hatch together to steal her fortune.

5. The Lobster (2015)

Movie Title The Lobster IMDB Link Link Actors Colin Farrell, Rachel Weisz, Jessica Barden Director Yorgos Lanthimos Release Date 16 October 2015 (UK) MPAA Rated R for sexual content including dialogue, and some violence. Duration 1h 59min Genres Comedy, Drama, Romance IMDB Rating 7.1/10

The Lobster is a strange and darkly comedic dystopian tale about a society where single people are given 45 days to find a romantic partner, or else they will be turned into an animal of their choosing.

6. Snowpiercer (2013)

Movie Title Snowpiercer IMDB Link Link Actors Chris Evans, Jamie Bell, Tilda Swinton Director Bong Joon Ho Release Date 11 July 2014 (South Korea) MPAA Rated R for violence, language and drug content. Duration 2h 6min Genres Action, Drama, Sci-Fi IMDB Rating 7.1/10

Snowpiercer is a thrilling South Korean science fiction film about a post-apocalyptic world where the last remaining humans live on a perpetually moving train, and the class struggles that ensue when a revolution brews among them.

7. The Prestige (2006)

Movie Title The Prestige IMDB Link Link Actors Christian Bale, Hugh Jackman, Scarlett Johansson Director Christopher Nolan Release Date 20 October 2006 (USA) MPAA Rated PG-13 for violence and disturbing images. Duration 2h 10min Genres Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi IMDB Rating 8.5/10

The Prestige is a mind-bending thriller about two rival magicians in late 19th century London who engage in a dangerous competition to create the ultimate stage illusion.

8. Warrior (2011)

Movie Title Warrior IMDB Link Link Actors Tom Hardy, Nick Nolte, Joel Edgerton Director Gavin O'Connor Release Date 9 September 2011 (USA) MPAA Rated PG-13 for sequences of intense mixed martial arts fighting, some language and thematic material. Duration 2h 20min Genres Drama, Sport IMDB Rating 8.2/10

Warrior is a powerful sports drama about two estranged brothers who enter a mixed martial arts tournament in order to settle their family's unresolved past, while also facing their own personal demons.

9. The Fountain (2006)

Movie Title The Fountain IMDB Link Link Actors Hugh Jackman, Rachel Weisz, Sean Patrick Thomas Director Darren Aronofsky Release Date 22 November 2006 (USA) MPAA Rated PG-13 for some intense sequences of violent action, some sensuality and language. Duration 1h 36min Genres Drama, Romance, Sci-Fi IMDB Rating 7.2/10

The Fountain is a visually stunning and emotionally rich science fiction film about a man's quest to find a cure for his wife's terminal illness, while also exploring themes of love, death, and spirituality across three different timelines.

10. The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007)

Movie Title The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford IMDB Link Link Actors Brad Pitt, Casey Affleck, Sam Shepard Director Andrew Dominik Release Date 19 October 2007 (USA) MPAA Rated R for some strong violence and brief sexual references. Duration 2h 40min Genres Biography, Crime, Drama IMDB Rating 7.5/10

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford is a slow-burning and elegiac western about the last days of the infamous outlaw and the disillusionment of his young protégé, who eventually turns on him in order to gain fame and notoriety.

11. A Prophet (2009)

Movie Title A Prophet IMDB Link Link Actors Tahar Rahim, Niels Arestrup, Adel Bencherif Director Jacques Audiard Release Date 26 August 2009 (France) MPAA Rated R for strong violence, sexual content, nudity, language and drug material. Duration 2h 35min Genres Crime, Drama IMDB Rating 7.9/10

A Prophet is a French crime drama about a young Arab man who rises through the ranks of a Corsican prison gang by becoming a “prophet” who can see and interpret the future but also faces threats from both sides of the ethnic divide.

12. The Man from Earth (2007)

Movie Title The Man from Earth IMDB Link Link Actors David Lee Smith, Tony Todd, John Billingsley Director Richard Schenkman Release Date 13 November 2007 (USA) MPAA Not Rated Duration 1h 27min Genres Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi IMDB Rating 7.9/10

The Man from Earth is a low-budget but thought-provoking science fiction film about a college professor who claims to be a 14,000-year-old caveman and engages in a philosophical discussion with his colleagues about the implications of his extraordinary claim.

13. The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)

Movie Title The Place Beyond the Pines IMDB Link Link Actors Ryan Gosling, Bradley Cooper, Eva Mendes Director Derek Cianfrance Release Date 19 April 2013 (USA) MPAA Rated R for language throughout, some violence, teen drug and alcohol use, and a sexual reference. Duration 2h 20min Genres Crime, Drama, Thriller IMDB Rating 7.3/10

The Place Beyond the Pines is a gripping crime drama about the intergenerational impact of a bank robbery committed by a motorcycle stuntman and its consequences for his family and the police officer who pursues him.

14. The Guard (2011)

Movie Title The Guard IMDB Link Link Actors Brendan Gleeson, Don Cheadle, Mark Strong Director John Michael McDonagh Release Date 7 July 2011 (Ireland) MPAA Rated R for pervasive language, some violence, drug material, and sexual content. Duration 1h 36min Genres Comedy, Crime, Thriller IMDB Rating 7.3/10

The Guard is a hilarious and quirky Irish black comedy about a small-town police sergeant who forms an unlikely partnership with an uptight FBI agent to investigate an international drug trafficking ring operating in his jurisdiction.

15. Mud (2012)

Movie Title Mud IMDB Link Link Actors Matthew McConaughey, Tye Sheridan, Jacob Lofland Director Jeff Nichols Release Date 10 May 2013 (USA) MPAA Rated PG-13 for some violence, sexual references, language, thematic elements and smoking. Duration 2h 10min Genres Drama IMDB Rating 7.4/10

Mud is a coming-of-age drama about two teenage boys who encounter a mysterious fugitive hiding on a small island in the Mississippi River and become involved in his plan to reunite with his long-lost love.

16. Hacksaw Ridge (2016)

Movie Title Hacksaw Ridge IMDB Link Link Actors Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington, Luke Bracey Director Mel Gibson Release Date 4 November 2016 (USA) MPAA Rated R for intense prolonged realistically graphic sequences of war violence including grisly bloody images. Duration 2h 19min Genres Biography, Drama, History IMDB Rating 8.1/10

Hacksaw Ridge is a war drama based on the true story of Desmond Doss, a conscientious objector who became a hero during the Battle of Okinawa in World War II by single-handedly saving the lives of 75 wounded soldiers without firing a single shot.

17. Amores Perros (2000)

Movie Title Amores Perros IMDB Link Link Actors Emilio Echevarría, Gael García Bernal, Goya Toledo Director Alejandro González Iñárritu Release Date 13 April 2001 (USA) MPAA Rated R for violence/gore, language and sexuality. Duration Rated R for violence/gore, language, and sexuality. Genres Drama, Thriller IMDB Rating 8.0/10

Amores Perros is a Mexican crime drama that interweaves the lives of three characters from different social classes and their tragic involvement in a deadly car accident that changes their lives forever.

18. The White Ribbon (2009)

Movie Title The White Ribbon IMDB Link Link Actors Christian Friedel, Ernst Jacobi, Leonie Benesch Director Michael Haneke Release Date 5 February 2010 (USA) MPAA Rated R for some disturbing content involving violence and sexuality. Duration 2h 24min Genres Drama, History, Mystery IMDB Rating 7.8/10

The White Ribbon is a German historical drama set in a Protestant village in northern Germany on the eve of World War I, where a series of bizarre and tragic events occur that suggest a deeper malaise in the community and foreshadow the rise of fascism.

19. Incendies (2010)

Movie Title Incendies IMDB Link Link Actors Lubna Azabal, Mélissa Désormeaux-Poulin, Maxim Gaudette Director Denis Villeneuve Release Date 12 May 2011 (USA) MPAA Rated R for some strong violence and language. Duration 2h 11min Genres Drama, Mystery, War IMDB Rating 8.3/10

Incendies is a powerful and haunting Canadian drama about a pair of siblings who journey to the Middle East to uncover the dark secrets of their mother's past during the Lebanese Civil War, leading to a shattering revelation that changes everything.

20. Mustang (2015)

Movie Title Mustang IMDB Link Link Actors Günes Sensoy, Doga Zeynep Doguslu, Tugba Sunguroglu Director Deniz Gamze Ergüven Release Date 11 December 2015 (USA) MPAA Rated PG-13 for mature thematic content, sexual material and a rude gesture. Duration 1h 37min Genres Drama IMDB Rating 7.6/10

Mustang is a Turkish coming-of-age drama about five orphaned sisters who face increasingly restrictive rules and surveillance from their conservative family and community, leading to a desperate bid for freedom and autonomy.

21. The Invitation (2015)

Movie Title The Invitation IMDB Link Link Actors Logan Marshall-Green, Emayatzy Corinealdi, Michiel Huisman Director Karyn Kusama Release Date 8 April 2016 (USA) MPAA Rated R for some language and a scene of sexuality. Duration 1h 40min Genres Drama, Mystery, Thriller IMDB Rating 6.6/10

The Invitation is a tense and unsettling psychological thriller about a man who is invited to a dinner party hosted by his ex-wife and her new husband, only to find himself trapped in a sinister game of manipulation and violence.

22. The Witch (2015)

Movie Title The Witch IMDB Link Link Actors Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Ineson, Kate Dickie Director Robert Eggers Release Date 19 February 2016 (USA) MPAA Rated R for disturbing violent content and graphic nudity. Duration 1h 32min Genres Drama, Horror, Mystery IMDB Rating 6.9/10

The Witch is a haunting and atmospheric horror film set in 17th-century New England, where a Puritan family is plagued by supernatural forces and accusations of witchcraft, leading to a harrowing descent into madness and despair.

23. The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

Movie Title The Killing of a Sacred Deer IMDB Link Link Actors Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Barry Keoghan Director Yorgos Lanthimos Release Date 3 November 2017 (USA) MPAA Rated R for disturbing violent and sexual content, some graphic nudity and language. Duration 2h 1min Genres Drama, Horror, Mystery IMDB Rating 7.0/10

The Killing of a Sacred Deer is a surreal and unsettling psychological thriller about a successful surgeon who is forced to make an impossible choice when a teenage boy with a mysterious connection to him and his family becomes increasingly dangerous.

24. Blue Ruin (2013)

Movie Title Blue Ruin IMDB Link Link Actors Macon Blair, Devin Ratray, Amy Hargreaves Director Jeremy Saulnier Release Date 25 April 2014 (USA) MPAA Rated R for strong bloody violence, and language. Duration 1h 30min Genres Crime, Drama, Thriller IMDB Rating 7.1/10

Blue Ruin is a tense and gritty revenge thriller about a quiet and isolated man who sets out to take revenge on the people who killed his parents, but finds himself in over his head and caught up in a cycle of violence and retribution.

25. Upgrade (2018)

Movie Title Upgrade IMDB Link Link Actors Logan Marshall-Green, Melanie Vallejo, Steve Danielsen Director Leigh Whannell Release Date 1 June 2018 (USA) MPAA Rated R for strong violence, grisly images, and language. Duration 1h 40min Genres Action, Horror, Sci-Fi IMDB Rating 7.5/10

The Upgrade is a thrilling and stylish science fiction action film about a man who is implanted with an advanced computer chip that gives him superhuman abilities, but also takes control of his body and mind, leading to a deadly battle for control.

26. The Spectacular Now (2013)

Movie Title The Spectacular Now IMDB Link Link Actors Miles Teller, Shailene Woodley, Kyle Chandler Director James Ponsoldt Release Date 13 September 2013 (USA) MPAA Rated R for alcohol use, language and some sexuality – all involving teens. Duration 1h 35min Genres Comedy, Drama, Romance IMDB Rating 7.1/10

The Spectacular Now is a tender and bittersweet coming-of-age romance about a charming but aimless high school senior who falls in love with a shy and studious classmate, forcing him to confront his own fears and shortcomings as he prepares to face an uncertain future.

27. Locke (2013)

Movie Title Locke IMDB Link Link Actors Tom Hardy, Olivia Colman, Ruth Wilson Director Steven Knight Release Date 18 April 2014 (USA) MPAA Rated R for language throughout. Duration 1h 25min Genres Drama IMDB Rating 7.1/10

Locke is a unique and immersive drama that takes place entirely in a car, as a successful construction manager makes a series of phone calls that will determine the fate of his job, family, and future.

28. Short Term 12 (2013)

Movie Title Short Term 12 IMDB Link Link Actors Brie Larson, John Gallagher Jr., Stephanie Beatriz Director Destin Daniel Cretton Release Date 23 August 2013 (USA) MPAA Rated R for language and brief sexuality. Duration 1h 36min Genres Drama IMDB Rating 8.0/10

Short Term 12 is a touching and emotional drama about a young woman who works at a foster care facility for troubled teenagers, where she must confront her own past and present struggles while trying to help her vulnerable and damaged charges.

29. In Bruges (2008)

Movie Title In Bruges IMDB Link Link Actors Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Ciarán Hinds Director Martin McDonagh Release Date 29 February 2008 (USA) MPAA Rated R for strong bloody violence, pervasive language and some drug use. Duration 1h 47min Genres Comedy, Crime, Drama IMDB Rating 7.9/10

In Bruges is a darkly comic and visually stunning crime thriller about two Irish hitmen who are sent to hide out in the medieval Belgian city of Bruges after a botched job, where they must confront their own guilt, morality, and mortality.

30. The Guest (2014)

Movie Title The Guest IMDB Link Link Actors Dan Stevens, Sheila Kelley, Maika Monroe Director Adam Wingard Release Date 5 September 2014 (USA) MPAA Rated R for strong violence, language, some drug use and a scene of sexuality. Duration 1h 40min Genres Action, Mystery, Thriller IMDB Rating 6.7/10

The Guest is a stylish and thrilling action-mystery about a mysterious and charming man who comes to visit a grieving family, only to reveal a deadly and dangerous secret past that puts everyone's lives at risk.

31. The Endless (2017)

Movie Title The Endless IMDB Link Link Actors Aaron Moorhead, Justin Benson, Callie Hernandez Director Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead Release Date 6 April 2018 (USA) MPAA Not Rated Duration 1h 51min Genres Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller IMDB Rating 6.5/10

The Endless is a mind-bending and eerie sci-fi horror about two brothers who return to the UFO cult they escaped from years earlier, only to find themselves trapped in a time loop and facing a terrifying and mysterious force.

32. I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore (2017)

Movie Title I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore IMDB Link Link Actors Melanie Lynskey, Elijah Wood, Jane Levy Director Macon Blair Release Date 24 February 2017 (USA) MPAA Not Rated Duration 1h 33min Genres Comedy, Crime, Drama IMDB Rating 6.9/10

I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore is a quirky and offbeat crime comedy about a depressed and disillusioned woman who teams up with her weird neighbor to track down the thieves who robbed her house, leading to a series of hilarious and unexpected mishaps.

33. Nightcrawler (2014)

Movie Title Nightcrawler IMDB Link Link Actors Jake Gyllenhaal, Rene Russo, Bill Paxton Director Dan Gilroy Release Date 31 October 2014 (USA) MPAA Rated R for violence including graphic images, and for language. Duration 1h 58min Genres Crime, Drama, Thriller IMDB Rating 7.8/10

Nightcrawler is a dark and intense crime thriller about a ruthless and amoral freelance cameraman who chases after violent and shocking footage to sell to the highest bidder, leading him down a dangerous and deadly path.

34. The Accountant (2016)

Movie Title The Accountant IMDB Link Link Actors Ben Affleck, Anna Kendrick, J.K. Simmons Director Gavin O'Connor Release Date 14 October 2016 (USA) MPAA Rated R for strong violence and language throughout. Duration 2h 8min Genres Action, Crime, Drama IMDB Rating 7.3/10

The Accountant is a gripping and unconventional action thriller about a math savant who works as a freelance accountant for some of the world's most dangerous criminal organizations but finds himself in the crosshairs of the FBI and a deadly new client.

35. The Place Promised in Our Early Days (2004)

Movie Title The Place Promised in Our Early Days IMDB Link Link Actors Hidetaka Yoshioka, Masato Hagiwara, Yuka Nanri Director Makoto Shinkai Release Date 20 November 2004 (Japan) MPAA Not Rated Duration 1h 31min Genres Animation, Drama, Romance IMDB Rating 7.1/10

The Place Promised in Our Early Days is a beautiful and poetic anime film about two young friends who build a plane to explore a mysterious and magical tower that appears in the sky but is separated by war and distance, leading to a haunting and melancholic reunion.

36. Moon (2009)

Movie Title Moon IMDB Link Link Actors Sam Rockwell, Kevin Spacey, Dominique McElligott Director Duncan Jones Release Date 10 July 2009 (USA) MPAA Rated R for language. Duration 1h 37min Genres Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi IMDB Rating 7.9/10

Moon is a masterful and thought-provoking sci-fi drama about a solitary astronaut who is nearing the end of his three-year contract on a lunar mining station but begins to unravel a sinister conspiracy that calls into question his identity, reality, and humanity.

37. The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019)

Movie Title The Last Black Man in San Francisco IMDB Link Link Actors Jimmie Fails, Jonathan Majors, Danny Glover Director Joe Talbot Release Date 7 June 2019 (USA) MPAA Rated R for language, brief nudity and drug use. Duration 2h Genres Drama IMDB Rating 7.4/10

The Last Black Man in San Francisco is a poignant and lyrical drama about a young man who tries to reclaim his family's old Victorian house in a rapidly gentrifying city, as he grapples with identity, belonging, and the legacy of race and class in America.

38. The Square (2017)

Movie Title The Square IMDB Link Link Actors Claes Bang, Elisabeth Moss, Dominic West Director Ruben Östlund Release Date 9 March 2018 (USA) MPAA Rated R for language, some strong sexual content, and brief violence. Duration 2h 31min Genres Comedy, Drama IMDB Rating 7.2/10

The Square is a satirical and absurd comedy-drama about a hapless and pompous museum curator who tries to navigate the pitfalls of modern art, social media, and public relations, leading to a series of outrageous and embarrassing events.

39. A Ghost Story (2017)

Movie Title A Ghost Story IMDB Link Link Actors Casey Affleck, Rooney Mara, McColm Cephas Jr. Director David Lowery Release Date 7 July 2017 (USA) MPAA Rated R for brief language and a disturbing image. Duration 1h 32min Genres Drama, Fantasy, Romance IMDB Rating 6.8/10

A Ghost Story is a haunting and poetic indie drama about a man who dies and returns as a ghost, observing and connecting with the world he left behind, as he grapples with the mysteries of existence, love, and loss.

40. Tangerine (2015)

Movie Title Tangerine IMDB Link Link Actors Kitana Kiki Rodriguez, Mya Taylor, Karren Karagulian Director Sean Baker Release Date 10 July 2015 (USA) MPAA Rated R for strong and disturbing sexual content, graphic nudity, language throughout, and drug use. Duration 1h 28min Genres Comedy, Crime, Drama IMDB Rating 7.0/10

Tangerine is a bold and gritty indie comedy-drama about two transgender prostitutes who traverse the seedy streets of Los Angeles in search of love, identity, and revenge, leading to a wild and unpredictable night of drama and discovery.

41. The Florida Project (2017)

Movie Title The Florida Project IMDB Link Link Actors Brooklynn Prince, Bria Vinaite, Willem Dafoe Director Sean Baker Release Date 6 October 2017 (USA) MPAA Rated R for language throughout, disturbing behavior, sexual references and some drug material. Duration 1h 51min Genres Drama IMDB Rating 7.6/10

The Florida Project is a heart-wrenching and authentic indie drama about a young girl and her friends who spend a summer living in a motel on the outskirts of Disney World, as they navigate poverty, family issues, and the fleeting joys of childhood.

42. Columbus (2017)

Movie Title Columbus IMDB Link Link Actors John Cho, Haley Lu Richardson, Parker Posey Director Kogonada Release Date 11 August 2017 (USA) MPAA Not Rated Duration 1h 40min Genres Drama IMDB Rating 7.4/10

Columbus is a quiet and contemplative indie drama about a young woman who finds solace and inspiration in the architecture of her small town, as she forms a tentative friendship with a man who has come to visit his estranged father, leading to a gentle exploration of loneliness, connection, and beauty.

43. Blindspotting (2018)

Movie Title Blindspotting IMDB Link Link Actors Daveed Diggs, Rafael Casal, Janina Gavankar Director Carlos López Estrada Release Date 20 July 2018 (USA) MPAA Rated R for language throughout, some brutal violence, sexual references and drug use. Duration 1h 35min Genres Comedy, Drama IMDB Rating 7.4/10

Blindspotting is a powerful and urgent indie dramedy about a black man on probation who witnesses a police shooting, as he struggles to reconcile his identity, loyalty, and integrity, in a rapidly gentrifying and polarizing city.

44. Leave No Trace (2018)

Movie Title Leave No Trace IMDB Link Link Actors Thomasin McKenzie, Ben Foster, Jeffery Rifflard Director Debra Granik Release Date 29 June 2018 (USA) MPAA Rated PG for thematic material throughout. Duration 1h 49min Genres Drama IMDB Rating 7.2/10

Leave No Trace is a poignant and meditative indie drama about a father and daughter who live off the grid in the forests of Oregon, as they confront the challenges of society, family, and personal freedom, in a tender and understated exploration of human nature and resilience.

45. Shoplifters (2018)

Movie Title Shoplifters IMDB Link Link Actors Lily Franky, Sakura Ando, Mayu Matsuoka Director Hirokazu Koreeda Release Date 23 November 2018 (USA) MPAA Rated R for some sexual content and nudity. Duration 2h 1min Genres Crime, Drama IMDB Rating 8.0/10

Shoplifters is a subtle and heartbreaking Japanese drama about a family of petty criminals who take in an abandoned girl, as they navigate poverty, love, and loyalty, in a poignant and compassionate meditation on the bonds of kinship and the limits of morality.

46. Wildlife (2018)

Movie Title Wildlife IMDB Link Link Actors Carey Mulligan, Jake Gyllenhaal, Ed Oxenbould Director Paul Dano Release Date 19 October 2018 (USA) MPAA Rated PG-13 for thematic material including a sexual situation, brief strong language, and smoking. Duration 1h 44min Genres Drama IMDB Rating 7.0/10

Wildlife is a stunning and introspective drama about a family who falls apart in a small Montana town in the 1960s, as they confront the challenges of love, responsibility, and identity, in a visually striking and emotionally resonant exploration of human nature and vulnerability.

47. The Farewell (2019)

Movie Title The Farewell IMDB Link Link Actors Awkwafina, Tzi Ma, Diana Lin Director Lulu Wang Release Date 12 July 2019 (USA) MPAA Rated PG for thematic material, brief language, and some smoking. Duration 1h 40min Genres Comedy, Drama IMDB Rating 7.6/10

The Farewell is a poignant and heartfelt dramedy about a Chinese-American family who reunites in China to say goodbye to their matriarch, who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer, as they grapple with cultural differences, family dynamics, and the meaning of love and loss.

48. Uncut Gems (2019)

Movie Title Uncut Gems IMDB Link Link Actors Adam Sandler, Julia Fox, Kevin Garnett Director Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie Release Date 25 December 2019 (USA) MPAA Rated R for pervasive strong language, violence, some sexual content and brief drug use. Duration 2h 15min Genres Crime, Drama, Thriller IMDB Rating 7.4/10

Uncut Gems is a high-stakes and adrenaline-fueled crime thriller about a New York City jeweler and gambling addict who risks everything to pay off his debts and secure a valuable gemstone, as he navigates the dangers of his personal and professional life in a tense and captivating journey.

49. The Lighthouse (2019)

Movie Title The Lighthouse IMDB Link Link Actors Robert Pattinson, Willem Dafoe, Valeriia Karaman Director Robert Eggers Release Date 18 October 2019 (USA) MPAA Rated R for sexual content, nudity, violence and disturbing images. Duration 1h 49min Genres Drama, Fantasy, Horror IMDB Rating 7.5/10

The Lighthouse is a haunting and surreal horror-drama about two lighthouse keepers who descend into madness on a remote and desolate island in the late 19th century, as they grapple with their isolation, paranoia, and secrets, in a visually stunning and psychologically intense exploration of the human psyche.