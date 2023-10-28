Mind-Bending Sci-Fi: 15 High-Concept Films That Will Shatter Your Reality

Science-based movies have been the center of attention by real movie fanatics. They can give a long list of these films when asked about it. Many movies in the science-fiction genre are breaking the audience's minds. Let's take a look at a few of the best films in this category.

1. The Martian (2015)

The Martian stars Matt Damon who essentially gets trapped on Mars, and we learn exactly how to survive. It's a little bit humorous and very educational and entertaining.

2. The Matrix (1999)

We would be remiss if The Matrix wasn't on this list. Follow Keanu Reeves as Neo, and travel through the matrix… for several films at that.

3. Dark (2017)

One fan voted for the series Dark, a science-based mystery TV series. The plot starts with the kid's disappearance, leading the story to unsolvable things. The story revolves around the time travel gadget that allows people to go into the past in the future, which is enough to disturb the audience.

4. Inception (2010)

Inception is a beautiful blend of action and sci-fi movies reviewed by a genius fan. According to that fan, if someone wants to understand this movie, he has to watch it twice. In this film, the main character can go into people's dreams, sometimes forgetting whether he is in a plan or the real world.

5. Interstellar (2014)

Some film buff has voted for Interstellar to rank this film in the list of high-concept science-based movies. It is actually a mixture of science and adventure. Its storyline is enough to leave the audience in a baffled environment. The storyline states that a superhero with a team is in search of a new homeland for humanity because the existing one is inhabitable.

6. Primer (2004)

Film fanatics have shown interest in movies that are enriched in thrill and science. For this, they have nominated a masterpiece, Primer. Two engineer's friends invent a gadget that allows them to go into the past, but this invention turns into a tragedy within a week. It includes science, inventions, the time machine, and its dire consequences.

7. Coherence (2013)

A fan of sci-fi genre movies expresses his views on Coherence, “If you want to blow your mind only then go for this movie.” The story revolves around 8 people who plan a get-together at night, but that get-together baffles their realities. A comic star passed by the Earth that night, which created a lot of realities around them, and they failed to recognize which one was real.

8. Ex Machina (2014)

One of the cinephiles mentioned the film Ex Machina as a Sci-fi thriller mind-boggling movie. A programmer who works as well well-known internet company is awarded for spending holidays at a place, but then he comes to see that he has been selected to test the AI capabilities through a female robot which is proven as more deceptive than humankind.

9. Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (2018)

David Slade directs the Black Mirror movie. This movie depicts the combination of technology and science. In 1984, a young programmer started on an intellectual journey as she dug into the adaptation of a writer's disturbing story into an immersive video game, raising serious concerns about the foundations of reality.

10. 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

Few film lovers consider 2001: A Space Odyssey as the triumph of the sci-fi collection of the film industry. The path between the past and the future is shown in this movie. But the wondering point is when some space travelers are on a mission, and their machines offer strange signals and get out of control.

11. Annihilation (2018)

A science-based movie with a touch of horror is a feather in one's cap. A perfect example of this combination is Annihilation which revolves around women who are on a mission to search an area. This movie includes a strange creature, a mysterious area, cancer-spreading spores, and a widow biologist.

12. Looper (2012)

According to a filmaholic, Looper is a perfect example of high high-concept movie. Looper is a man named Joe, and his job is to kill the people sent back in the past by his boss from the crime world. This movie displays time travel, crime, murder, and injustice.

13. Synchronic (2019)

Much appreciation has been given to movies that are based on science and thrill but also slow-paced. A perfect example of such a description is Synchronic. Synchronic is a drug causing death in the town, and the researchers learned that this is not as simple as it seems. This drug can tear humans apart in time. This theme raises a lot of questions in the audience.

14. Moon (2009)

A film lover has nominated the movie Moon as the gem of sci-fi movies. The story is based on a man who has spent 3 years in a lunar cave for an experiment. Now a team is coming to receive him to return to his family, but then his health is disturbed. He faces extreme headaches, insane hallucinations, and a clone of himself.

15. Gattaca (1997)

This early Ethan Hawke movie has a great concept behind it and it's a well-received film. In the future, everyone is put into a class based on their DNA. But when one man finds a way to cheat the system and lie about his DNA, it's only a matter of time before everyone finds out about his master plan.