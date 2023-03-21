18 High Demand and Low Competition Fiverr Gigs in 2023

If you’re wondering what are the best low-competition, high-demand gigs on Fiverr that you should start selling, continue reading cause we have all the answers on how to find low-competition Fiverr gig ideas.

As more people strive to work from home, it is bound to grow with technological advances. Fiverr became a platform for offering freelance services when it faced little to no competition in the late 2000s. Many users are offering their services on the website to potential customers, creating fierce competition.

Ultimately, sites like Fiverr offer a platform on which service providers can link up with service providers. For example, due to the increase in e-commerce, there has been a significant increase in the number of people that seek to make money online.

To earn money efficiently, you must look for services with low competition and high demand. This article will give you an insight into what services you should perfect and offer prospective customers. I will focus on highlighting high-demand and low-competition Fiverr gigs. I will also include the prices of these services according to the site.

How To Get Your Foot in The Door

The key is finding the right balance between low-competition gigs and high-demand, well-paying jobs.

For example, high-demand freelance jobs include content writing, AI generation, resume writing, social media management, and logo design. However, getting your foot in the door can be hard when you’re new with no experience.

That means you may have to work for a lot less at first. Yet, as you build experience and review (and get better at specific gigs), you can start charging more and more according to the market.

On the other hand, more accessible gigs include providing consumer feedback, proofreading, adding subtitles, and creating Canva designs. However, with lower demand for these, it might be hard to make a living.

Somewhere in the middle of these two groups is the sweet spot for earning a living as a freelancer that you can count on to pay your bills.

Certificate designing is a basic service offering you should consider. With the increase in online studies, an institution will need a reliable certificate designer. It is one of the top-selling gigs on Fiverr that you can offer.

Fiverr gigs include education-related certificates like diplomas and awards, bond certificates, stock design, membership certificates, participation certificates, and many more. Designers on the site usually charge around $5-20 for their final piece.

The best part is that you do not need a university degree to design them or complete this work-from-home job. You can teach yourself to become a graphic designer.

Currently, there are many certificate designers – 1536 designers to be exact.

So you have to ensure you deliver quality work to be noticed.

Canva is free cloud-based online graphic designing software where you can create and develop almost anything within minutes. You can use Canva to design a certificate and then sell it. If you search for certificates on Canva, many templates will appear. You can also use Canva for fun design templates like thank you cards or wedding invitation cards.

When you get projects, you can use the templates, edit and send them to your clients efficiently. You must pick any design, redesign it to fit the client and get paid.

Spotify is one of the best music streaming platforms on the internet. If you are a music lover, you know how this platform works. Any graphic designer will be happy to know that designing Spotify banners is the least competitive Fiver gig in the graphic and design category.

When you run a search on the Fiverr website, there are currently 70 services that are available for the Spotify banner. The number of offerings is relatively low, especially when you have a high earning potential of up to $85000 annually when it's your full-time job. That rounds up to over $7,080 per month.

Considering the small number of services offering Spotify banner designs, I encourage you to get in on the action if you’re a designer or want to learn.

Blog writing is in high demand, but it can be hard to get in. Offering clients a specific blogging style (Project 24) can give you an edge. This is one of the best opportunities available on the Fiverr website. It is one of the few more accessible gigs to sell on Fiverr.

Of course, you will need to educate yourself first. The Income School YouTube channel is the best place to start for that. If you can shell out some money, I recommend taking their course: Project 24. That way, you could do blogging and be a freelance writer for others.

If you have yet to hear about project 24, it's a training program developed by Income School, where they teach aspiring bloggers how to start a successful blog and YouTube channel. They have a unique keyword research method and a systematic way of creating blog posts, which is the best way to get on Google's first page. You can check out their YouTube channel to learn about starting a successful blog if you need more information.

There are currently 6021 service providers. All you need to do is earn a 4.5-5.0 rating. You can make around $24,000-$115,000 per year. Blog education will put you ahead when a client looks for these services on the site. These days, understanding how to use AI writing tools appropriately can also help you write at scale.

PFP stands for “profile picture.” Many people want their picture, whether personal or for business, to be as appealing as possible. Discord is a platform primarily used by content creators or gamers who like to engage with their audience.

An animated profile picture is what most people would want, so make sure you learn how to do it well. If you’re interested, learn basic graphic design and how to make good profile pictures. You can then capitalize on this opportunity to sell your designs.

For clients to find you easily, you must include discord PFP in your gig title and description on Fiverr. Currently, there are about 138 service providers listed on the site. This means that it is one of the relatively low-competition niches. Discord PFP services start at $5. Payment can rise to $100 depending on the project you are to work on.

Nowadays, infographics are everywhere. An infographic is a collection of images, charts, and texts that helps readers with an easy-to-understand overview of a topic. Almost every content creator is leveraging the power of infographics to convey messages brilliantly.

The primary purpose of an infographic is to present information, data, or knowledge in a simple illustration. Infographics fall under the graphics and design section on the Fiverr website. The price range is from $5-$110. There are more than 6,070 available services.

That aside, getting a job for an infographic is still accessible because the demand is enormous. For instance, according to ZipRecruiter, the average salary for an infographic designer is $85,918 per year. This rounds up to an average of $7,160 per month.

This is very good for all the video game enthusiasts out there. It is also convenient for those that like video editing. This category is competitive. Despite the high competition, it is thankfully also in high demand.

All you have to do is to combine small shots of videos into a 15-minute long montage. This is a fantastic gig for anyone who likes video games and video editing. All you have to do is to combine small shots of videos into a 15-minute long montage.

You could be required to make montages of games, and most of them are popular and include Call of duty (COD), PUBG (player unknown battleground), and others. You could be a montage creator for any of these games, and many people are willing to pay for good montages.

Currently, 1117 services are listed, which is an indication that competition is high. It would be best to get in early to get a stake in the industry. Regarding pricing, you stand to earn around $50,071 per year.

In this type of writing, you must focus on legal content. This service suits a law student or anyone interested in legal content. You must know the law industry's technicalities to engage in this sector.

Sometimes, you may be required to summarize case notes or bring out certain aspects of a case. If you are a lawyer or studying law, this can be the perfect side hustle gig to make you some extra cash in your spare time.

You may be required to prepare employment Contracts, marketing agreements, sale agreements, affidavits, lease/rental agreements, legal opinions, and many more.

As I write this article, there are only 1087 services listed on Fiverr for legal writers. According to ZipRecruiter, the average salary for a legal writer is $87,301 per year. Freelance writers usually charge $10 – $100.

The skyscraper technique is a method developed by Brian Dean from Backlinko. Using this method, you create a specific style of blog post that get a lot of backlinks which in turn receives a higher ranking on Google.

The high ranking helps to display your website first during google searches. This is a very specialized gig where there is very little competition.

At the moment, there are only 49 services that are listed for the term “Skyscraper technique,” which is a perfect opportunity to create a name for yourself. Freelancers have a starting price of $5, which can rise to $200 depending on the client's wants.

With a domain, you can either start a website from scratch and use a brand-new domain name or start a website with a domain name with many established backlinks.

With an old website domain, it is easier for a site to get traffic. With a brand-new domain, gaining visibility and views is more complicated. Thus many small business owners and content creators look for expired domains with high domain authority and lots of quality backlinks. This is where you can help them.

On Fiverr, you will notice that there are only 303 services that are listed. They will hire you because they want a high-quality domain name that hasn't been abused or used for the wrong purposes. If you choose this line of work, you will be glad to know that the average salary for a domain consultant is $81,307.

A case study is a detailed study of a specific subject, such as a person, group, place, event, organization, or phenomenon. For example, a case study can involve planning and checking the results of a business and daily life work.

To get started, you will listen to your clients and present all the details, data, and facts the client will require. Continuing the business example, you might be asked to prepare findings on the achievements of the business for the year.

Fiverr has over 2,543 services listed for case studies. Like most Fiverr services, the starting pay for case study writing is $5. This could rise to almost $300, depending on how experienced you are.

A website banner is the website's home page where visitors will come and see details of the website. From the banner, a website visitor should immediately grasp what the brand is about and what they offer.

For example, if your client has an E-commerce website, he will ask you to design a banner related to selling. On the other hand, the banner will be related to books if the client has a used book website.

Essentially, the client will provide you with information, and you will design a banner. Like most design services, it requires you to be good at designing. So you must be creative to make some unique and attractive banners.

Photoshop is the widely used software for this project. An alternative to Photoshop can be Canva. There are over 2,166 services on Fiverr. Overall, you can charge $5-$150 per gig. It ultimately depends on how good you are.

Keyword research is one of the most critical things content creators have at their disposal. With the right keywords, anyone can get a high ranking both on Google search and YouTube.

Since most YouTubers are busy creating content, they often require the service of a freelancer to find keywords that they can quickly get a ranking for on the first page of search engines.

Though this gig has a lot of listings on Fiverr, it can be the right opportunity for you to get started.

You will need to provide the following:

Low Competitive keywords

Long Tail Keywords relevant to a niche

High volume keywords

Competition Score

There are 6786 services listed on Fiverr for this gig. If you become a professional keyword researcher, you can make around $59,497 per year.

You must know about SEO (search engine optimization) to write articles and blogs well. Everyone wants to rank their blog site so that they can get more and more organic views.

Yoast SEO is different from a regular SEO service and much more simple (and more measurable). In this service, you will audit and do on-page SEO. You will need to install the free plugin of Yoast SEO available on a client’s Wodpress website and do what this plugin suggests.

You will need to give a focus keyword and then see the density of that keyword. Yoast SEO plugin will then analyze and suggest you change the article. The only limitation is that you have to look for clients with their websites on WordPress (which is a lot of them).

There are currently 2,106 services listed for this gig. It’s in high demand, but you still have a chance to catch the wave.

Freelance writing is a hot gig, with over 33 thousand gigs available on Fiverr. This is an excellent option for a blogger or writer in the Tech or SaaS space.

Tech articles will contain the latest technology news and information worldwide. It will require good knowledge of smartphones and computers and their working.

Often, you will be required to give opinions on specific developments in the tech industry. This may also contain a technology product review. For example, you might buy a product, use it for some time, and then write your remarks on the blog.

There are currently only 690 services that offer to write for tech on the Fiverr platform. Since it requires a lot of time to prepare, it is relatively expensive compared to other forms of article writing. You can earn $50 -$300 per article you write, which is good money for most people. This means you are paid more for the work you do.

WhatsApp is one of the most used apps in the world. The number of WhatsApp users has been increasing significantly since its original launch. With so many users, it is an excellent opportunity to make some money with this platform.

Anyone can make WhatsApp Stickers. However, creating a high-quality one would take a lot of work. You would need a good designer for it.

Providing services related to it will always be profitable as long as it exists. There are only 49 services that provide this service right now. The competition is relatively low, and you could try this Fiverr gig with success.

The Instagram reel has taken and is very lucrative for some businesses. It has also become famous for “free” advertising with TikTok, Facebook, and even Pinterest.

Many people try to promote their products on Reels since some tend to go viral. The demand is high since many people know that promoting their products or services on reels can help them reach a large audience of potential buyers. If you have the skills, you can make money by creating Instagram reel ads (and short videos for other social media platforms).

You are creating an advertisement that looks like genuine entertainment content is challenging. If done perfectly, they could save money on marketing costs. This is where you come in. If you are creative, you could be getting paid to create reels.

There are currently 1208 services listed on Fiverr. Like most services listed in this article, the price for this gig ranges from $10-$100. You may also find yourself helping satisfied clients as a social ads designer, with options like short video ads, audio ads production, and more.

Social media management usually involves creating posts and growing your client's Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter accounts. You can offer this gig using Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter daily. This is one of the most accessible Fiverr gigs; you likely won't get bored.

Starting, you could charge around $20-$30 for month-long management.

Remember that these prices depend entirely on the tasks you must do each day. A higher price can be charged when the client needs regular engagement on their social media. It may also become other gigs related to being a freelance virtual assistant.

Millions of people around the world use the clubhouse app. Clubhouse is a social audio app for IOS and Android where users can communicate in audio chat rooms accommodating groups of thousands of people.

Right now, there are around 10,000,000 registered users. Almost everyone wants their profile to stand out; you can get paid to help them. This service is simple if you know English very well. You could also use the internet to browse some good bios of Clubhouse.

There were only 55 services for Clubhouse bio, so it is an excellent opportunity. The gig starts at $5 for a simple design. It can rise to $50, depending on your offering and expertise, making it a fun way to make money for the right person.

2023 Update: As Clubhouse has lost some of its steam, up-and-coming platforms will always need similar bios or descriptions written for them. For example, Twitter spaces are popular right now.

Ways To Make Money With Fiverr Gigs

There are many ways to make extra income freelancing on Fiverr. After looking at these few services, you should understand that you only stand to make money if you are good at what you do (no passive income streams or get-rich scams here).

The best freelancers are ranked according to how good their work is and are more likely to earn cash. Therefore, when you take up any particular service, say content writing, try to become good at it as much as possible. This comes in handy when someone is looking for a content writer, as you will be amongst the first names displayed on Fiverr.

Ultimately, all you need to get started is to include a clear title and description for your offered Fiverr gig. As you gain experience and reviews, you can become unstoppable with extra money-making potential.

