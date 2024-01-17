21 High-Paying Jobs for Teens

With the skyrocketing costs of entertainment, higher education, and living, teens are searching for ways to make money, but they are often hit with roadblocks due to their lack of experience or age. Teens understandably also don't want to work grueling hours for low-paying jobs. Our experts at Wealth of Geeks are breaking down some high-paying jobs for teens and explaining why they are a good fit as first-time jobs for our kids.

As of January 6, 2024, the average hourly wage for a teen in the United States is $17.07. While ZipRecruiter shows wages ranging from $9.13 to $31.25 an hour (and everything in between), most teens see pay rates within the range of $13-$19 per hour, with some variation based on location and years of experience.

For example, teenagers living in Ione, CA, make an average hourly wage of $25.43. Teenagers in Austin, Texas, average $17 an hour, while North Carolina teens average $9 per hour. Finding a job that pays well for teens may be more challenging without previous work experience or advanced skillsets, but opportunities exist even if you're just starting out. Kids under 18 who are still in high school or college may be surprised by all the different options.

1. Virtual Assistant

National average salary: $24 per hour

A virtual assistant is a helper to someone who's very busy and needs to get various tasks done. As a VA, you will be someone's “go-to” when they don't have time for any of the work themselves. Depending on your boss's specific requests, this could include anything from sales, marketing, scheduling meetings, or editing/proofreading. This is a good remote job for teens. Usually, with this type of job, you work virtually and communicate via phone or video chat software like Zoom or Facetime.

Qualifications to be a Virtual Assistant

You must be tech-savvy, have excellent communication skills, and be proficient in standard office computer software.

2. Tutor

National average salary: $20.22 per hour

Imagine a world where talent and intelligence are shared instead of hoarded. There's an incredible opportunity for you to get paid and make the most out of your academic skills by becoming a tutor-no matter what level or subject. It could be at nearby schools, after-school programs, or online tutoring. Why not help someone else reach their potential while also improving yours?

Qualifications to be a Tutor

Usually, tutors need to have a college degree in the subject they are teaching, but the requirements are lessened for students who may have excelled in their field of study with the understanding that a 16-year-old most likely doesn't have a college degree. Teenaged tutors should have a strong understanding of their topic, patience, and good communication skills.

3. Transcribe Videos

National average salary: $20 per hour

Think about all the lectures, interviews, and presentations you have had to take notes on in school. Now imagine not having to do any of that work again but just transcribing it working from home! Freelance transcription services are always looking for people who can type fast enough with impeccable spelling skills, so they don't need experience or special training – only time and internet access will suffice.

Qualifications to be a Video Transcriptionist

Most video transcription jobs do not require previous experience, but good typing accuracy and speed, excellent spelling skills, and attention to detail are essential.

4. Entry-Level Web Designer

National average salary: Varies

Anyone at any age can be a web designer. There is no age minimum requirement. Many resources are available to learn the skills, including after-school programs and online courses. Create your own site and portfolio to highlight your work. Your website reflects your skills and personal brand, so you want it to be the first thing potential employers see. Before launching an online portfolio for consideration as an entry-level web designer, code it well enough for success and ensure your site stands out from other websites with its unique design or features.

Qualifications to be an Entry Level Web Designer

Typically, companies want web designer candidates to have an associate's or bachelor’s degree in a related field, but for teens still in high school, a digital portfolio with a compilation of your work (even non-paid work) is a good starting point.

5. Camp Counselor

National average salary: $26 per hour

Summer is the best time to get outside, and there are many camps for kids. Camp counselors have all sorts of responsibilities, like leading games during camp activities and supervising children while they play sports on field trips. Remember being at your favorite summer camp when you were younger? Why not come back now you're a teen, join in on the fun, and get paid by becoming one of their energetic staff members this season?

Qualifications to be a Camp Counselor

The requirements for a camp counselor position vary by camp, but generally, a camp counselor needs to have good leadership and communication skills. Most camps provide on-the-job training, but you’re more likely to get hired if you have certifications like first aid and CPR and experience working with children.

6. Dog Walker

National average salary: $16 per hour

Dog walkers ensure that dogs get a good workout with their daily walks. They are responsible for checking on food and water supplies and cleaning up after them during walks. If you're in shape physically and love animals, this might be your perfect profession!

Qualifications to be a Dog Walker

To be a dog walker for a business like Rover, you need to be at least 18 years old. But if you want to have your own business as a dog walker, the most essential trait is to be a genuine dog lover. After that, dog walkers need to be physically fit to handle dogs of all sizes. They also need to be responsible and, ideally, have some experience caring for animals.

7. Lifeguard

National average salary: $13 per hour

Lifeguarding is probably every teen's dream come true with its paychecks and flexibility in hours – all while being able to spend more time at pools or beaches during those hot summer days!

Qualifications to be a Lifeguard

Becoming a lifeguard requires a few prerequisites, such as taking courses through the American Red Cross after turning fifteen. Lifeguards also must be able to tread water for two minutes and swim 300 yards continuously.

8. Mowing Lawns

National average salary: $22 per hour

A great way to get outside and make money is lawn care. Basic tasks like mowing grass, trimming plants, raking leaves, and shoveling snow are perfect jobs for teens who love being outdoors.

Qualifications to be a Lawn Mower Besides being able to operate the mower and lift heavy objects, no formal education is needed to be a lawn mower. Lawn mowers should be in good physical shape and have basic landscaping knowledge and attention to safety.

9. Landscaper

National average salary: $14 per hour

Landscapers spend most of their time outdoors but also work with plants and trees inside greenhouses. Landscaping offers a variety of skills that can be applied to other careers, like interior design or teaching children about nature. As a teenage landscaper, you'll spend your days working under sunny skies, caring for greenery at business buildings or private homes. You will maintain gardens by planting new flowers, bushes, and trees; mowing grasses; pulling weeds from flowerbeds; maintaining outdoor furniture such as chairs/tables, etc.

Qualifications to be a Landscaper

Like lawn mowers, teen landscapers should be able to lift heavy objects, have basic landscaping knowledge, and be aware of safety. Landscapers should also know how to use basic lawn tools, and certifications or coursework are not needed but helpful in landing a job.

10. Caddy

National average salary: $19 per hour

You might not be able to hit the shots Tiger Woods does, but if you're interested in being a caddy and love golfing yourself, it could turn into something more. You'll have flexible hours and can bring home up to $100 on some days. Plus, all that walking will make those legs look great for summer.

Qualifications to be a Golf Caddy

Teenagers do not need a formal education to be golf caddies, but they must have golf experience and knowledge. Starting as a groundskeeper may help them get the experience and networking they need to progress to being a caddy.

11. Trade Apprentice

National average salary: Varies

Apprenticeships are a great way to get started in the workforce. You can enter an apprenticeship by choosing from one of many different occupational fields, including health care, construction, law enforcement, and food services. These positions allow you to learn while earning money and provide mentors who will guide your learning process through hands-on experience, so when you complete your apprenticeship program, you'll be ready for whatever comes next.

Qualifications to be an Apprentice

No set qualifications are needed to be an apprentice, but prior knowledge and specific skills may be needed depending on the field.

12. Babysitter

National average salary: $20.57 per hour for one child and $23.25 per hour for two kids

A babysitting role might be perfect if you love spending time with children. You can work from home or even in your neighborhood and keep little ones entertained when their parents are busy. A babysitter's day can range from hanging with kids outside on the swing set, having them watch movies with you, or even playing games like tag.

Qualifications to be a Babysitter

Although formal education is not needed to be a babysitter, having certifications such as first aid and CPR and completing the American Red Cross Babysitting Basics course will help you land a job.

13. Pet Sitter

National average salary: $12.41 per hour

Pet sitting is perfect for animal lovers who don't mind getting their hands dirty. You may walk dogs or visit pets at their homes, feeding them and cleaning up after them as needed. If you have a home with space available, it's possible your pet sitter duties could include boarding animals while owners are away on vacation. No matter what tasks you do- feeding cats or walking Labradors in the park- you'll be rewarded by furry friends daily.

Qualifications to be a Pet Sitter

Pet sitter qualifications are very similar to dog walker qualifications. You need to be at least 18 years old to work for an organization. But if you want to have your own business as a dog walker, you should be an animal lover, first and foremost, and also be responsible and have experience taking care of animals.

14. Food Service Jobs

National average salary: $16.90 per hour

Foodservice is an exciting and rewarding industry that can offer a variety of positions. One such job, the restaurant server, benefits from generous tips for providing excellent customer service in addition to food preparation duties.

Qualifications to be a Food Service Worker

Although there may be on-the-job training, knowing food sanitation, preparation, storage, and preservation methods will help you get a job.

15. Retail Sales Associate

National average salary: $15 per hour

Many teens thrive in the retail environment, as it is a place where they can work flexible hours to make some money. These jobs for teens are often seasonal and available at convenience stores or clothing retailers. For example, when you leave school for winter break, you have more time than usual, so stocking shelves would be excellent while earning cash during downtime.

Qualifications to be a Retail Sales Associate

Retail sales associates should have good communication skills and basic computer and math skills.

16. Catering Staff

National average salary: $22

Imagine being a part of the magic that is a wedding reception. Many summer events need support staff – from waiting on tables to prepping food. Your hourly rate can also vary depending on which type of event you're involved with.

Qualifications to be a Catering Assistant

Catering assistants should have some basic food preparation experience and knowledge of food health and safety regulations.

17. Stocking Inventory

National average salary: $16.09

Stocking shelves is a great first job for teens. You can learn about customer service and merchandising while getting an employee discount and saving money.

Qualifications to be a Stocker

Stockers need to be able to lift at least 50 pounds, have good computer skills, and attention to detail.

18. Painter

National average salary: $22 per hour

House renovations are common during the summer, creating jobs for teens. You can find painting work inside and outside of homes and fences if you run out of houses to paint before school starts again. Before starting any project, you must know what kind of paints will best suit your surface type.

Qualifications to be a Painter

Depending on the size of the job and the industry, some on-the-job experience may be required. Painters usually learn the skill on the job. Having photos of your work may help you land a painting job.

19. Youth Sports Referee

National average salary: $22 per hour

Playing soccer, swimming, tennis, or basketball is fun and can keep you active. Have you ever thought about becoming a referee for one of these sports? Youth referees are part-time officials who help with the instruction, supervision, and officiating during sporting events made up of children under 18 years old. They ensure players follow the rules and treat each other fairly to ensure everyone has an enjoyable experience!

Qualifications to be a Youth Sports Referee

For some sports and organizations, anyone age 13 or older can take an online referee course that teaches the basics. For all sports, referees should know the rules of the sport they are officiating; sometimes, this includes having experience playing the sport at a higher level as well.

20. Barista

National average salary: $12 per hour

A barista not only makes coffee-related beverages but also greets customers, answers questions about the menu, takes inventory, and does some cleaning. This is a fun job for teens since they get to meet people their own age and get an introduction to sales and business.

Qualifications to be a Barista

To get a job as a barista, teens must have great communication skills and a friendly personality. Many coffee shops prefer to hire baristas with some previous experience in retail or hospitality roles.

21. Wash Cars

National average salary: $12 per hour

Car wash attendants clean the interior and exterior of cars and buff and shine them. Often, they vacuum and dry cars as well. Washing cars is an excellent first job for teenagers with autism because of the consistency, repetition, and structure.

Qualifications to be a Car Wash Attendant

No formal education is needed to wash cars, but previous experience in the service industry is helpful. Ideally, job applicants should have basic math skills, a clean driving record, and the ability to drive both automatic and manual cars.

Finding jobs for teens in high school can be challenging, but with the proper research and dedication, teenagers can earn more than minimum wage. Plenty of opportunities await if teenagers are looking for summer work or want to make extra money on weekends. An excellent place to start is searching “jobs for teens near me” and exploring the options.