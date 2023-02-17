Bulk up and Chow Down: 7 Protein-Packed Recipes You Need To Try Tonight

Whether you're trying to build muscle, lose weight, or you're just trying to stay healthy, packing your daily diet with protein is one way to reach your goal. But adding more protein doesn't mean you're relegated to eating boiled chicken every day.

According to the subreddit r/EatCheapAndHealthy, you can eat cheap, easy high protein meals any time of the day.

Here are some of the most delectable answers.

1: Protein Pancakes

Traditional pancakes or flapjacks are deliciously sweet and tasty morsels that I personally love to eat for breakfast. But typical pancakes don't have much protein.

For a protein-boosted upgrade, try making “protein pancakes” instead. Swap out traditional pancake batter for egg whites and oats. Redditor u/kcs223 also adds greek yogurt to the mix before cooking the mix the same way you would normal pancakes. Serve with your favorite fruit, or eat them plain.

2: Egg Roll in a Bowl

Egg rolls are one of my favorite appetizers to order when I get Chinese, but it's hardly the healthiest thing to eat. Thankfully, there's a way to make duplicate the flavor of the egg roll at home that's a much healthier alternative to take out.

To make deconstructed egg rolls, Redditor u/bellatrix927 uses “minced pork (I use vegan) and/or shrimp with soy sauce, shaoxing wine, rice vinegar, sesame oil, bean sprouts and and shredded cabbage – or cauliflower rice for a fried rice version.”

3: Shakshuka

This classic North African dish is a protein-filled delight that's perfect for breakfast or dinner.

As u/bellatrix927 explains, you can take eggs and poach them in “a spicy tomato/red bell pepper sauce.” When they make it, they also add spinach and other greens to the pan and serve the eggs with feta cheese and crusty bread. If you're looking for an extra protein boost, you can also add additional egg whites to the pan.

4: Beans and Rice

Beans are bursting with proteins and make a simple, affordable, and healthy meal option when paired with rice and perhaps a veggie or two.

“Black beans, pinto beans, red beans, lentils, and Lima beans. Eat with corn or rice for complete proteins,” said u/samnoscan.

5: Garam Masala Turkey

This Indian-style turkey dish is flavorful and nutritious.

“Cut turkey breast (you can also use chicken) into bite-sized cubes,” wrote u/bigbutchbudgie. “Marinate in yogurt seasoned with salt and garam masala for several hours. Fry the turkey along with the yogurt marinade in a large pan or wok. Serve with rice, cauliflower rice (for a low carb meal), or quinoa (for extra protein).”

6: Cottage Cheese Scrambled Eggs

Both cottage cheese and eggs come with tons of protein, so combining the two makes for the perfect high-protein dish. Throw in some ham, and suddenly it's a whole new meal.

Redditor u/bigbutchbudgie lightly fries sliced ham in a pan before adding eggs and stir. As your eggs start to set, “add cottage cheese (I do a 50/50 egg to cheese ratio) and let it melt into the eggs. Season with salt and pepper. You can also add chives or green onions. Take off the heat and let the eggs finish cooking, stirring occasionally.”

7: Smashed Chickpeas

Tossed over some rice, smashed chickpeas is a delicious dish made from the key ingredient in hummus.

“With a potato masher, roughly smash some cooked chickpeas (canned is fine) along with some of the cooking liquid. Add lemon juice, white vinegar, olive oil, chopped green chili peppers (any heat level you like), salt, pepper and cumin,” said u/bigbutchbudgie.

“You can also add other seasonings (e.g. paprika, sumach), chopped veggies (e.g. bell pepper, cucumber, onion), tahini, yogurt, and/or some crumbled white cheese like feta.”

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.