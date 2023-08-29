Billionaires Pay the Price for High Risk Activities – Is it Too High?

The recent Titan submersible incident highlights a rising trend among the globe's wealthiest individuals to engage in extreme tourism. As images surfaced revealing the cramped interior of the 22-foot submersible lacking seats and equipped with Ziploc bags as toilets, the world was stunned to discover that each of its five crew members had paid $250,000 for their tickets.

While the billionaire world is no stranger to extravagant tastes, the thrill-seeking bug has bitten some of the wealthiest individuals on the planet. Imagine flying around the moon – a daring and expensive adventure that has hooked high-net-worth individuals.

A recent study conducted by experts from ARKA reveals a riveting list of high-risk activities that have caught the attention of the elite.

Risky Activities and the Billionaires Who Performed Them

Flying Around the Moon

At the top of the list of costly and high-risk activities that billionaires enjoy is flying around the moon, an adrenaline-fueled journey only attempted by the boldest billionaires. With a jaw-dropping cost of $150 million, this experience remains the epitome of luxury and adventure.

Visionary tycoons like Richard Branson and Charles Simonyi have boldly ventured into the cosmos, leading the way for the 24 other individuals who have undertaken this astronomical expedition.

Space Travel

Space travel takes second place on the thrilling list, at a cost of “just” $55 million. In this exclusive club of pioneers, 622 individuals, including luminaries like Guy Laliberté, Charles Simonyi, Mark Shuttleworth, Dennis Tito, and Jeff Bezos, have reached the mesmerizing realm of Earth's orbit.

Blue Origin Space Flight

Not far behind, the Blue Origin space flight secures the third spot with a price tag of $28 million. This moderate-risk endeavor has attracted adventurers such as Jeff Bezos, Hamish Harding, and Richard Branson, with 31 people attempting the journey so far.

International Space Station

The journey to the International Space Station (ISS) holds the fourth position regarding risk and cost, providing a unique experience. Despite the substantial hazards and a price tag of $20 million, 244 individuals have embarked on voyages to the ISS. Among them are notable billionaires such as Dennis Tito, Charles Simonyi, Yusaku Maezawa, and Guy Laliberté.

Scuba Diving in the Mariana Trench

The fifth spot goes to scuba diving in the Mariana Trench. The mysterious abyss has enticed billionaire James Cameron and two other brave souls to explore its depths, with the price of admission set at $750,000.

Rhino Hunting

The list takes an unexpected turn as it reveals the controversial pursuit of rhino hunting. Legally permitted only in Namibia and South Africa, this high-risk activity has lured the interest of billionaires. Among them, 81-year-old Lacy Harber stands as the only recorded billionaire who has paid $275,000 for the opportunity to hunt an aged black rhino.

Explore Shipwrecks of the Deep Sea

Unearthing history secrets, billionaire adventurers have set their sights on the deep sea diving into shipwrecks. This thrilling maritime tour costs $250,000, captivating pioneers like Hamish Harding, Shahzada Dawood, Richard Branson, and the late Paul Allen.

However, Rich Somerset, PADI Territory Director for UK, Greece, and Maldives + PADI Course Director, shares, “Whether purpose-sunk as an artificial reef for scuba divers or lost due to an accident, wrecks are windows into the past. A shipwreck is extraordinary to explore, but often years of being below the waves can create a site that is confusing to understand and can have inherent hazards. Scuba divers are careful to never enter a wreck without following proper protocols taught during the PADI Wreck Diver course.”

From the South Pole to Everest

A trip to the South Pole, ranked eighth, offers a breathtaking experience with a comparably lower cost of $100,000. This low-risk activity has attracted the likes of Hamish Harding, Richard Branson, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg, among others, eager to explore the icy wonders of the southernmost point on Earth.

Scaling towering heights, the climb to Everest takes the ninth position, combining a high-risk pursuit with an average cost of $55,000. Over 6,000 adventurers, including billionaires like Mukesh Ambani, Richard Branson, and Bernard Arnault, have dared to conquer the world's highest peak.

Shark Diving and Conservation

The list of top billionaire adventure travel activities concludes with shark diving. Shark diving offers an adrenaline rush at a relatively more affordable price, ranging from $5,000 to $7,000.

Vicky Gabriel, Dive Center Manager at Sea Saba, says, “At Sea Saba, we dive with sharks daily. Sharks are vital for the ecosystem of the ocean. They are protected around Saban waters, as our island is part of the Yarari Sanctuary. About ¾ of all shark species are endangered; therefore, many scuba divers find it very special to observe those top ocean predators.”

So it’s probably no surprise that Shark Tank entrepreneur and billionaire Mark Cuban is among the elite who have fearlessly dived into the depths to encounter these formidable creatures.

Gabriel continues, “Around Saba, we are fortunate to have almost daily shark sightings, but worldwide those sightings are declining and are often considered rare nowadays. Sharks are usually not harmful to humans/scuba divers as we are not a part of their natural diet. Sharks are certainly not the monsters they are often read as. Your chances of winning the lottery are multiple times higher than getting attacked by a shark. Those graceful creatures are often misunderstood and hunted for money-making reasons while they actually need the humans' protection.”

As the fascination with these thrilling activities continues to grow, it's evident that the world's billionaires are pushing the boundaries of exploration and adventure. From conquering celestial bodies to plumbing the ocean's depths, these high-risk pursuits reveal a glimpse into the bold spirit of the ultra-wealthy.

