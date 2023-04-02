10 Biggest Surprises People Experienced Attending High School Reunions

Twenty years have passed, and now, it's time to meet the people you attended high school with. For some, the event makes them anxious and scared and may fill them with inferiority. However, others can't wait for the day to arrive to once again see folks who made high school memorable.

Still, there are things that one can be confronted with at a reunion that they are unprepared for. It is a scary reminder of how much people can change — or stay the same — with time.

Here are 10 surprises people experienced at their reunions that will undoubtedly surprise you.

1. The Career Choices

Often, by spending time with a person, we know what field they will end up in. However, sometimes, these are unpredictable. One person reports a few standout careers from his high school mates: “The guy who got arrested for underage drinking three times is now a cop. The golden child is now in prison for sexual assault. The weirdo became a DJ and does shows at nightclubs.”

I bet no one saw those coming.

2. Mean Girl

People change for the better, too. Back in high school, a contributor says one girl was extremely famous, pretty, and seemed unapproachable from their vantage point. She perfectly fit the “Mean Girl” stereotype.

They add, “Talking with her at the reunion, it turned out that she was very insecure and had a very tenuous home life for which she was compensating, and now she is extremely kind, full of gratitude, and just really down to earth.”

Well, now we can say she's beautiful inside and out.

3. Missing Person

Someone shares that they were listed as missing the last time their high school held a reunion. The school folks sent out a request for anyone who knew how to contact them to contact the alum organization.

They sent the newsletter directly to their house.

4. A Bunch of Old People Showed Up

It's a high school reunion, not a retirement party. The first guests arrive, and you look at them weirdly because they look like the parents of your high school friend. A couple more guests arrive — and then it hits you.

This happened in real life, too.

5. Their Friend Was Alive

Believe it or not, it came as a huge shock to one person when they arrived at their reunion, and their friend who used to do drugs with them was still alive. They were so wasted one night that they “robbed each other.”

“10 years later, at my HS reunion, I see him sitting in the corner, we were both sober and looking great,” they say. “I walk over to him, and first thing he said to me was, ‘OMG I THOUGHT YOU'D BE DEAD,' and I said the same thing back to him.”

Isn't that hilarious?

6. They Couldn't Remember Anyone

It's alright if you don't remember anyone at your reunion. What's terrible is when you don't know anyone, but everyone there remembers you — for being a freak.

Someone reports, “People kept coming up to me and being like, ‘Scienceforbid, it's so great to see you.”

Scienceforbid? Who is that? No comments.

7. Meeting Their Crush

In someone's 10-year reunion, they asked the girl they had a crush on back in 7th/8th grade if she knew they had a crush on her. According to them, they just thought it was fun talking about that as adults.

Things took an interesting turn. She texted them several times the following days, and they went on dates. Six years later, they were engaged with a child and another on the way.

That's one lucky shot.

8. From Nerd to Rock Star

“At the ten-year,” a person says, “one guy who had been a kind of nerd and on the bowling team was now part of a ‘wacky morning DJ' crew on one of the more popular radio stations in New York City, and came in with big hair and dressed like a rock star.”

A little rock and roll never hurt anybody.

9. The Irony

Two things you should never do: don't bully anyone, and don't think it can't happen to you.

For this person, their bullies got their karma. They used to make fun of them for their weight. Sadly, they were ” fat, divorced, and barely making it” when they met them at their reunion.

They lost weight in college, married a wonderful man, and now have great kids.

10. Real Estate Agents

One person was shocked by the number of real estate agents they met at their reunion. It was like everyone had migrated to that field. Also, they all seemed to be there to “market their goods.”

