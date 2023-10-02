Higher Bank Fees Strain American Wallets

According to a survey by Money Rates, Americans are paying 10.4% more in ATM fees and 9.4% more in overdraft fees to their banks.

These fees charged by the banking sector have increased faster than inflation. Rising checking account fees and ATM usage charges are two of the most critical concerns for everyday Americans.

Money Rates examined a cross-section of the United States banking sector and found banks are charging more across all significant fee categories for checking accounts, including maintenance, ATM, and overdraft fees.

Higher Fees

The average monthly fee for maintaining a checking account is now $13.24. The average bank customer pays $158.88 annually to keep their account operational. This fee represents a significant part of the checking account balance for an average person. If an account holder uses an overdraft service, it now costs $32.84 per transaction. In the past eight months, this fee has increased by 21 cents.

Unfortunately, even convenient access to cash has become more expensive in recent months. Anyone using an out-of-network ATM is well aware of this. The fee for using such ATMs has been rising steadily. According to Bankrate, each withdrawal from out-of-network ATMs currently costs $4.57, a couple of cents higher than six months ago. The fee charged by the customer's bank for processing the out-of-network transaction ($1.58) includes $3.15 set by the out-of-network ATM owner.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau scrutinized some of the banking fees, including those for overdrafts and non-sufficient balances. The agency believes some of these fees are unfair and unlawful and has proposed a rule to protect consumers from specific fees charged by financial institutions. Since then, many banks have reduced their overdraft and non-sufficient fund fees. However, out-of-network ATM usage fees have continued to rise and now stand at a record high.

Living Paycheck to Paycheck

The expression “paycheck to paycheck” refers to individuals who are unlikely to meet their financial obligations without employment. These people use their salaries to meet all expenses, so they live with little or no savings. These individuals often find themselves at significant financial risk in sudden job loss. Living paycheck to paycheck is a reality in the U.S. across all income levels. Many Americans’ salaries have yet to increase sufficiently to afford the rapidly rising cost of living. Many of these people now work multiple jobs to meet their regular expenses.

The latest Lending Club report reveals 61% of American adults live paycheck to paycheck as of July this year, representing a 2% increase compared to last year’s 59%. Though the pace of rising prices eased up a little in June and July, inflation has remained extremely high. The site also reports that, out of all consumers earning less than $50,000 a year, 78% were living paycheck to paycheck. For those earning between $50,000 and $100,000, it was 68%. Finally, 44% of workers earning over $100,000 also lived paycheck to paycheck in July 2023.

Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve Chair, recently mentioned the possibility of more interest hikes. Interest rates have already been increased 11 times by the Central Bank officials. As a result, the Fed's key interest rate has reached 5.5%, the highest interest rate in 22 years.

According to the annual consumer spending index released by TD Bank, inflation has impacted the spending habits of four out of five consumers. People in low-income categories have taken the most brutal hit because of higher prices.

Another survey conducted in March by CNBC reports that 70% of Americans are currently stressed about their finances owing to a lack of savings, inflation, and rising interest rates. The same survey also revealed that only 45% of American adults have an emergency fund. Out of these people, approximately 26% have savings of less than $5,000.

Record Breaking Credit Card Debt

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York's latest consumer debt data mentions that all Americans' total credit card balance in the second quarter of 2023 was $1.031 trillion. This is the first instance of the country's credit card debt exceeding $1 trillion. According to Lending Tree data, out of all states, the average credit card debt was highest in Connecticut and lowest in Kentucky.

The G.19 consumer credit report by the Federal Reserve shows that in the second quarter of 2023, the average APR for all existing credit cards in America went up to 20.68% from 20.09% in the previous quarter. On the other hand, APRs for cards accruing interest jumped from 20.92% in the first quarter to 22.16% in the second. Also, per the Fed's latest delinquency data, the 30-day delinquency rate in the first quarter of 2023 increased from 2.25% to 2.43%.

Making Ends Meet

In a troubled economic environment, side hustles provide an excellent opportunity to boost income and explore potential business ideas. Various side hustle ideas are available, and most don't demand significant time commitments or large start-up costs. Given the range of available opportunities, it is likely that most people can find a side hustle that could work for them. Some of the most popular side hustles now include freelancing, tech set-up services, blogging, tutoring, virtual assistance, online courses and coaching, digital product sales, influencer marketing, podcasting, e-commerce reselling, self-publishing eBooks, and much more.

The divorce rates in the U.S. came down significantly following the COVID-19 pandemic, which indicates that amid the current economic downturn, families are sticking together because of the financial benefits of staying married. One of the most essential benefits for retirees is the spousal benefits of Social Security. Instead of going through an expensive divorce, families struggling with rising fees find more value in staying together to make ends meet.

Finally, it is possible to put a leash on rising costs by following good banking habits. For example, consumers should consider opting for checking accounts free of monthly maintenance fees, using online banking, opting out of overdraft protection, choosing a bank with convenient ATM locations, and avoiding out-of-network ATMs as much as possible. Businesses can also save quite a bit by selecting the best business credit cards.

This article was produced by Physicians on Fire and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.