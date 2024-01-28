Deloitte Report Shows the Highest Earning Soccer Clubs of 2023

Soccer, namely English soccer, has become the most watched sport on Planet Earth, with the National Football League (NFL) and the National Basketball Association (NBA) in the next two spots, respectively. Although the NFL sits atop global franchise revenues, Europe's premier soccer leagues, administered by UEFA (Union of European Football Association), collectively bring in huge figures. A recent report from the annual Deloitte Football Money League examines the current fiscal health of Europe’s elite clubs.

The Battle for Supremacy

The 2023 European Champions and English treble-winning Manchester City (subject to a substantial finance-related court case) were top last year, though Spanish giants Real Madrid have replaced them in the top spot. 2022 European champions Madrid increased revenues by 16% this past year, showing receipts for $831.4 million in 2023. This news is unsurprising; the European trophy-laden soccer juggernaut usually fights for the top spot.

A Fading Giant

England’s prior leading force, Manchester United, is a sad shell of its former self, dropping to fifth position. Since club patriarch and record-breaking manager Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, the club has faded away somewhat. However, this could change in the next few seasons: late in 2023, English billionaire and chemical magnate Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS group invested £2.5 billion in the club, acquiring a 25% stake.

Falling Profits

However, Manchester United fans will crack a sly grin when they see how far arch-rival Liverpool has dropped in revenue. The Northwestern English club has seen the biggest fall in earnings in the top 20, falling to seventh place from last year’s third position, based on a performance drop in the previous two seasons. However, the Merseyside club is atop the English Premier League at the time of writing.

German Success

German team Eintracht Frankfurt benefits from winning 2022’s UEFA Europa League final and qualifying for the Champions League. The German city makes it into the top 20 richest clubs for the first time. German title holders Bayern Munich and perennial runners-up Borussia Dortmund retain their sixth and twelfth places. However, besides the German newcomers, there hasn’t been any other significant movement, except with English clubs.

Capital Gains

Celebrations will be audible in North London after Tottenham Hotspur became the richest club in the English capital, beating fierce rival Chelsea and arch-nemesis Arsenal to the honor. Tottenham Hotspur’s state-of-the-art, $1.3 billion stadium is also Europe’s official home for the NFL. Furthermore, the venue has hosted lucrative boxing events and live music acts such as Beyonce, Lady Gaga, and Guns ‘N’ Roses.

A Thorn in Soccer's Side

This review comes at a crucial time in soccer’s timeline; the sport has seen many changes over the past few years. First and foremost is increasing pressure from the highly liquid Saudi Pro League, a cash-rich operation now poaching Europe’s talent from smaller teams. With outlandish remuneration awaiting those players, clubs are losing some of their best, upcoming talent.

No More Unbridled Spending

Moreover, with the current Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules affecting the top clubs across the continent, clubs must operate responsibly, and high cash injections must now come with solvent bookkeeping. Ironically, soccer clubs such as the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund-backed Newcastle United are now considering selling key players. In an ironic twist, the richest club in the world will not have the same unbridled financial freedom as its oligarch-owned predecessors.

New Fiscal Responsibility

This new dawn of fiscal responsibility means the upper echelons of European competition could see a restacking of the soccer pyramid in the coming years. The latest UEFA rules dictate that clubs must operate to a 70% margin for players’ salaries by 2025. To give you an idea, Newcastle United operated with a staggering 95% of revenues going towards player salaries in 2022, which has since dropped to 75% in 2023. Nevertheless, balancing the books has never been more challenging, and soccer clubs must change how they operate.