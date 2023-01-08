Top 10 Highest Grossing Hollywood Movies Ever, Ranked

Top Gun: Maverick is passing a new movie in gross sales seemingly every day now. This week it surpassed both “Jurassic World” and “Titanic,” making it the 7th-highest grossing movie ever at the US box office.
Fans had to wait 36 long years for the sequel to Tom Cruise's first Top Gun installment. Earning over a billion dollars worldwide and now $662.5 million in US theaters.
Here are the top 10 grossing films ever to hit the big screen in the US.
10. The Avengers
Year released: 2012
Box office: $623.3 million
9. Jurassic World
Year released: 2015
Box office: $653.4 million
8. Titanic
Year released: 1997
Box office: $659.3 million
7. Top Gun: Maverick
Year released: 2022
Box office: $662.5 million
6. Avengers: Infinity War
Year released: 2018
Box office: $678.8 million
5. Black Panther
Year released: 2018
Box office: $700.4 million
4. Avatar
Year released: 2009
Box office: $760.5 million
3. Spider-Man: No Way Home
Year released: 2021
Box office: $804.7 million
2. Avengers: Endgame
Year released: 2019
Box office: $858.3 million
1. Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens
Year released: 2015
Box office: $936.6 million
Max Marvelous has coached over 250 Millennials to help take the stress out of money. When Max is not coaching, you'll find him reading financial books, indoor cycling, or visiting local pawn shops looking for swiss-made watches.