Top 10 Highest Grossing Hollywood Movies Ever, Top Gun: Maverick Makes List in US

by
scarlett johansson
Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest

Top Gun: Maverick is passing a new movie in gross sales seemingly every day now. This week it surpassed both “Jurassic World” and “Titanic,” making it the 7th-highest grossing movie ever at the US box office.

Fans had to wait 36 long years for the sequel to Tom Cruise's first Top Gun installment. Earning over a billion dollars worldwide and now $662.5 million in US theaters.

Here are the top 10 grossing films ever to hit the big screen in the US.

10. The Avengers

scarlett johansson
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Year released: 2012

Box office: $623.3 million

9. Jurassic World

bryce dallas howard 2 SS MSN
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Year released: 2015

Box office: $653.4 million

8. Titanic

leonardo di caprio SS MSN
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Year released: 1997

Box office: $659.3 million

7. Top Gun: Maverick

tom cruise SS MSN
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Year released: 2022

Box office: $662.5 million

6. Avengers: Infinity War

Robert Downey Jr SS MSN
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Year released: 2018

Box office: $678.8 million

5. Black Panther

chadwick boseman SS MSN
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Year released: 2018

Box office: $700.4 million

4. Avatar

sam worthington SS MSN
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Year released: 2009

Box office: $760.5 million

3. Spider-Man: No Way Home

tom holland SS MSN
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Year released: 2021

Box office: $804.7 million

2. Avengers: Endgame

robert downey jr SS MSN
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Year released: 2019

Box office: $858.3 million

1. Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens

harrison ford SS MSN
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Year released: 2015

Box office: $936.6 million

More Articles by the Wealth of Geeks Network

This article was produced by C Nation and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Featured Image Credit: Shutterstock.


Website | + posts

As a certified credit counselor, Max Marvelous has coached over 250 Millennials to help take the stress out of money. When Max is not coaching, you'll find him reading financial books, indoor cycling, or visiting local pawn shops looking for swiss-made watches.

Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest

Previous

There’s More to Stray Than Just a Cat

Next

Does Infinite Banking Work? 5 Myths Debunked