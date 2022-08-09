Top 10 Highest Grossing Hollywood Movies Ever, Top Gun: Maverick Makes List in US

Top Gun: Maverick is passing a new movie in gross sales seemingly every day now. This week it surpassed both “Jurassic World” and “Titanic,” making it the 7th-highest grossing movie ever at the US box office.

Fans had to wait 36 long years for the sequel to Tom Cruise's first Top Gun installment. Earning over a billion dollars worldwide and now $662.5 million in US theaters.

Here are the top 10 grossing films ever to hit the big screen in the US.

10. The Avengers

Year released: 2012

Box office: $623.3 million

9. Jurassic World

Year released: 2015

Box office: $653.4 million

8. Titanic

Year released: 1997

Box office: $659.3 million

7. Top Gun: Maverick

Year released: 2022

Box office: $662.5 million

6. Avengers: Infinity War

Year released: 2018

Box office: $678.8 million

5. Black Panther

Year released: 2018

Box office: $700.4 million

4. Avatar

Year released: 2009

Box office: $760.5 million

3. Spider-Man: No Way Home

Year released: 2021

Box office: $804.7 million

2. Avengers: Endgame

Year released: 2019

Box office: $858.3 million

1. Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens

Year released: 2015

Box office: $936.6 million

