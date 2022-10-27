Top 13 Highest Grossing Movies of All Time, Fan Reactions

With Top Gun: Maverick recently breaking the box office, top-grossing films are largely being discussed with fan theories and opinions. Several people flooded the comments to discuss an image listing the thirteen top-grossing films ever. So here are those thirteen highest-grossing movies and fan reactions to their place on the list.

13. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

One user said, “It's baffling that Avengers: Age of Ultron makes this list. I know it's an Avengers movie, but it sucked. I saw it when it came out, so I guess I'm part of the problem.”

12. Frozen II (2019)

One Redditor posted, “What the heck is Frozen II doing in the top 10?!?!???” Another Reddit user said, “I've never met an adult who enjoyed Frozen over Frozen II.” Finally, another user agreed, “Frozen II outsold Frozen? I'm amazed!”

11. Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

One Redditor posted, “Top Gun: Maverick is an amazing film for its realistic scenes involving fighter jets. It's surprising to see a sequel surpassing the original film.” One user said, “Round of applause for Top Gun: Maverick making it on the list against the odds with this pandemic audience!”

10. Furious 7 (2015)

One user said, “Furious 7′s presence on the list shows where we are as a society.” Another user commented, “Furious 7?! Come on, guys, I'm disappointed in my family right now.” Several users discussed that it is higher on the list than other films and wasn't a reflection of the quality of the film.

9. The Avengers (2012)

The comic movie era had reduced expectations to a superficial level. Predictable stories and poor CGI throughout most of the movie (especially the beginning) are a norm even for top-listers.”

They continued, “It's expected to have three films for viewers to remember the main hero's name. I was amazed and excited yet quite disappointed by The Avengers. And by the fact, something unusual and impressive became a factory-made product.”

8. The Lion King (2019)

One user said, “Lion King (2019) doesn't deserve to be on this list. Lion King (1994) deserves to be on this list.” Another user argued, “Lion King 2019 deserves to be on here because those are the numbers. How you interpret this information is another story.”

7. Jurassic World (2015)

One Redditor expressed, “Jurassic World makes sense. It is revisiting a world to continue the story. Another user added, “Jurassic World from the Jurassic Park franchise was one of those classics. Even without such a gap as Star Wars, a new movie in the series will be a hit. It was also marketed quite well.”

6. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the highest-grossing Spider-Man film, and it is also the highest-grossing film by Sony. After having his identity revealed by Mysterio, Peter enlists the assistance of Doctor Strange and spends the remainder of the film dealing with the consequences.

5. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Avengers: Infinity War didn't cause arguments because it belongs after grossing a total of$2.048 Billion worldwide. At the time, it was the highest-grossing MCU film and the highest-grossing superhero film. On opening weekend, Infinity War made $640.5 million.”

4. Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015)

One Redditor posted, “I feel like we’re all entitled to a refund for The Force Awakens.” Another user said, “Star Wars is only on this list because of the old ones!” One Reddit user replied, “Sequels bank on the quality of the first movie to act as marketing. So it’s funny to see that only one of the sequel Star Wars movies made it, and it was the first one.”

3. Titanic (1997)

Tybald_ admitted, “I think that's impressive that Titanic is on that list given how much ticket prices have risen over the years.” Several people argued about inflation and how the numbers aren't accurate if you adjust for the price of ticket sales.”

Redditor pebbleinflation confessed, “I don't know if this is just my age, or just how culture has changed, but I remember Titanic being this enormous cultural moment. None of the other movies on this list were even close to being. The film's song “My Heart Will Go On” was played everywhere. TV shows would make jokes and parody it. You couldn't escape it.”

2. Avengers: Endgame (2019)

One Reddit user said, “Beautiful visual effects are a fine reason to want to see a movie and why people go see a lot of popular movies like the Avengers.” Another Redditor said, “Assuming everyone pays the same ticket prices I do, 233 million people saw Avengers: Endgame.”

1. Avatar (2009)

One user said, “You know James Cameron is going to take up another spot (a third one) on this list when Avatar 2 comes out. They re-released Avatar in theaters, easily making $30 million opening weekend.” However, another argued, “Avatar was hyped as the most expensive and super difficult movie to make, so people were interested. The storyline was just Fern Gully with blue aliens substituted for fairies.”

We hope you enjoyed this Reddit response list to the highest-grossing movies of all time. Check out the top 100 movies of all time.

