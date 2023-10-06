Fan Reactions to the Blockbuster Hits: Highest Grossing Movies of All Time

With Top Gun: Maverick and Barbie breaking the box office earlier this year, top-grossing films are largely being discussed with fan theories and opinions. Fans had a lot to say about some of the biggest movies in recent years, so here are some thoughts on the top 15 highest-grossing movies.

15. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

While this isn't the most popular Avengers movie, a lot of fans were shocked to see this one grossed so much compared to other Marvel films in the catalog. Some fans say it's a fine movie but would have believed other films made more money.

14. Barbie (2023)

Barbie came out on top at the box office this summer and completely dominated many records. Fans were excited about the movie, even though others were annoyed by the lack of depth. Meanwhile, others loved the film and have really embraced the Barbie movement.

13. Frozen II (2019)

Many fans were shocked to see Frozen II had made the list but not the first movie. No matter what, parents and adults were taking their children to see the second film in theaters after how popular the first film was, making this movie a lot of money.

12. Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

Top Gun: Maverick impressed fans with its amazing and realistic scenes involving fighter jets. A lot of people were happy with this film, calling it a successful sequel to such a popular first movie.Top Gun: Maverick was able to get viewers to the theaters, even as the pandemic waves were still rolling through.

11. Furious 7 (2015)

Furious 7 being on the list shocked a lot of fans. Out of all of the Fast and Furious franchise, people were disappointed that this film was the highest-grossing of all. Several users discussed that it is higher on the list than other films and wasn't a reflection of the quality of the film.

10. The Avengers (2012)

A popular theme on this list is Marvel movies making some of the most money of any other recent film franchise. The Avengers, which was one of the earlier movies in the series, was able to rake in the money and make it into the top 10 on the list. Fans were expecting other Marvel films to beat out The Avengers for sure.

9. The Lion King (2019)

Many fans were shocked to see the live-action version of The Lion King on the list. But when the film came out, a lot of people were still pretty excited about the live-action train. However, some fans did suggest that just because the movie made a lot of money, doesn't mean it's a reflection of how good the film is.

8. Jurassic World (2015)

People understood why Jurassic World was on this list: this movie knew what it was doing. From the marketing to tapping into the potential nostalgia for the first trilogy, fans of dinosaurs and Jurassic Park flooded theaters to see the new installment of this iconic film franchise.

7. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the highest-grossing Spider-Man film, and it is also the highest-grossing film by Sony. After having his identity revealed by Mysterio, Peter enlists the assistance of Doctor Strange and spends the remainder of the film dealing with the consequences.

6. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Avengers: Infinity War didn't cause arguments because it belongs after grossing a total of$2.048 Billion worldwide. At the time, it was the highest-grossing MCU film and the highest-grossing superhero film. On opening weekend, Infinity War made $640.5 million.

5. Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015)

The Force Awakens was another film that tapped into the nostalgia created by the previous movies but let a lot of fans down. People came out to see the next movie in their favorite series, only to watch a beloved character die and a bad retelling of A New Hope. This film is the only one of the sequel Star Wars movies made the list.

4. Titanic (1997)

Many people remember the release of Titanic as a huge cultural moment in the late 90s. From the constant playing of “My Heart Will Go On,” to the marketing of the film, this movie was the movie to see. Even nowadays, the film still has so many fans and is being released in theaters for new generations to watch.

3. Avatar: The Way of Water (2023)

When you see what movie comes out on top of this list, it's not a surprise that Avatar: The Way of Water is already so high and has grossed so much money. The first movie took the world by storm and fans were excited to see the next install after nearly 15 years of waiting around.

2. Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Fans were desperate to see how this epic saga was going to wrap up, and while it's a beautiful movie, it's also devastating. After watching it once, people had to head back to the theaters to watch it again to really pick up on everything that happened in it. This was the end of an epic era and fans weren't ready to let it go.

1. Avatar (2009)

Avatar, at its time, was the most expensive and difficult movie to make, so viewers needed to see what the hype was all about. While some people adore this movie and others can't be onboard, there's no denying this movie has had a huge impact on the film industry and our society as a whole.

Source: Reddit.