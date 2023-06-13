The Highest Paid Home Improvement Influencers on Instagram

Are you a fan of home improvement shows? You've probably wondered how much your favorite stars make from their social media presence. Thanks to a recent study conducted by real estate experts Agent Advice, we now know how much some of the top TV real estate and home improvement stars can earn per sponsored post on Instagram.

Here's a rundown of Instagram's top 10 highest-paid home improvement influencers.

1. Joanna Gaines (@joannagaines) – $45,329 per Sponsored Post

Joanna Gaines, best known for her role on HGTV's Fixer Upper, is the highest-earning TV real estate or home improvement star on social media, with a whopping 13.7 million followers.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, as of 2021, Joanna Gaines has an estimated net worth of $50 million. Her estimated earnings per sponsored post on Instagram are $45,329 due to the engagement of 0.23% with her audience.

2. Chip Gaines (@chipgaines)- $17,126 per Sponsored Post

Chip Gaines, Joanna's husband and co-host on Fixer Upper, ranks second on the list with 5.1 million followers on Instagram and 0.72% of engagement. In addition to his work on the show, Chip runs several successful businesses, including a real estate company, construction company, and retail store.

His estimated earnings per sponsored post on Instagram are $17,126.

3. Christine Quinn (@thechristinequinn) – $13,854 per Sponsored Post

Christine Quinn is the breakout star of Netflix's hit show Selling Sunset and has an impressive 4.1 million followers on Instagram. She is known for her sharp tongue, bold fashion choices, glamorous lifestyle, and has gained a massive following on social media.

As a real estate agent, she could earn up to $13,854 per sponsored post on the platform. This estimate is based on the number of followers she has and 0.79% engagement with her audience.

4. Chrishell Stause (@chrishell.stause) – $12,083 per Sponsored Post

Actress and Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause has 3.6 million followers on Instagram and the second-highest engagement rate (2.97%) on this list. Based on her following and engagement rate, Stause's estimated earnings per sponsored post on Instagram are $12,083.

This places her among the top earners on the platform and reflects her influence as a public figure.

5. Heather Rae Young (@theheatherraeelmoussa) – $10,151 per Sponsored Post

Heather Rae Young, another Selling Sunset star, has an impressive engagement rate of 4.09%, the highest on this list, and three million followers on Instagram. She could earn up to $10,151 per sponsored post on the platform.

As a home improvement influencer, she has been able to leverage her social media presence to showcase her expertise in the field and promote luxury properties to a wider audience.

6. Jonathan Scott (@jonathanscott) – $8,871 per Sponsored Post

As one-half of the Property Brothers, Jonathan Scott has 2.6 million followers on Instagram and could earn up to $8,871 per sponsored post with a good engagement of 0.59%. He also collaborates with various brands on sponsored posts, promoting home decor, fashion, and other lifestyle products.

7. Drew Scott (@mrdrewscott) – $8,289 per Sponsored Post

Drew Scott, the other half of the Property Brothers, has 2.5 million followers on Instagram with an engagement of 1.16% and could earn up to $8,289 per sponsored post.

The brothers have authored several books, founded Scott Brothers Entertainment, and even developed the Property Brothers Home Design app outside of their TV show.

8. Mary Fitzgerald (@themaryfitzgerald) – $5,987 per Sponsored Post

Selling Sunset‘s Mary Fitzgerald has 1.5 million followers on Instagram, putting her in eighth place on this list with estimated earnings of $5,987 per sponsored post and 0.42% of engagement. She frequently shares posts on Instagram about her work in the real estate industry, showcasing luxurious properties and sharing tips for buying and selling homes.

According to Cosmopolitan, her net worth is estimated to be around $1 million.

9. Emma Hernan (@emmahernan) – $5,740 per Sponsored Post

Emma Hernan, another Selling Sunset star. With 1.4 million followers on Instagram, she has built a strong social media presence and is known for her stunning photos and engaging content. According to this study, she could earn up to $5,740 per sponsored post with 2.50% of engagement.

10. Christina Hall (@thechristinahall) – $5,020 per Sponsored Post

Christina Hall is a television personality and lifestyle blogger who gained fame as the star of the HGTV series Christina in the Country. With 1.2 million followers on Instagram, she has built a strong social media presence and is known for her engaging content and beautiful photos of her life on her farm.

She earns up to $5,020 per sponsored post on the platform, plus 1.72% engagement with her audiences.

11. Ryan Serhant (@ryanserhant) – $5,821 per Sponsored Post

Ryan Serhant is not only a home improvement influencer but also a renowned real estate broker and star of Bravo's Million Dollar Listing New York. His Instagram page is filled with posts about luxury homes and his own real estate ventures.

With a high engagement rate and over 1.7 million followers, it's no surprise that Serhant tops the list of highest-paid home improvement influencers on Instagram. His estimated earning is $5,821 per post with 0.20% engagement.

12. Fredrik Eklund (@fredrikeklundny) – $4,654 per Sponsored Post

Another Million Dollar Listing New York star, Fredrik Eklund, is also a top earner in the home improvement influencer space. Eklund's Instagram page is full of stunning photos of luxury homes and his own personal life, including his husband and children.

With an impressive engagement rate of 2.62% and 1.4 million followers, Eklund's estimated earnings per post are close behind Serhant's.

13. Jason Oppenheim (@jasonoppenheim) – $4,625 per Sponsored Post

Jason Oppenheim is the founder of The Oppenheim Group, a real estate brokerage firm based in Los Angeles that was featured on Netflix's Selling Sunset. Oppenheim's Instagram page showcases luxury homes and his own real estate deals with a mix of personal photos and inspirational quotes.

With an engagement rate of 1.10% and 1.3 million followers, Oppenheim is also a highly paid home improvement influencer with $4,625 per post.

14. Maya Vander (@themayavander) – $4,480 per Sponsored Post

Maya Vander is a real estate agent and star of Netflix's Selling Sunset. Her Instagram page features luxurious homes, her own real estate deals, and her family life. With an engagement rate of 0.56% and 1.3 million followers, Vander is still a highly paid influencer in the home improvement space with $4,480 per estimated post.

15. Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) – $4,328 per Sponsored Post

Tarek El Moussa is a real estate agent and star of HGTV's Flip or Flop. His Instagram page showcases before-and-after photos of his own house flips and renovation projects, as well as personal photos with his family.

With an engagement rate of 0.37% and 1.3 million followers, El Moussa rounds out the top five highest-paid home improvement influencers on Instagram, having $4,328 earnings per post.

So, we have seen that these home improvement influencers have built impressive followings and have become valuable marketing assets for brands looking to reach a targeted audience.

Having millions of engaged followers, these influencers have the power to sway consumer opinions and drive sales, making them a sought-after commodity in the world of influencer marketing.