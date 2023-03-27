Revealed: The Highest-Rated Appliance Brands According To 450,000 Homeowners

Large appliances are a huge industry – with Americans spending over $21 billion on them in 2022. The average price of a new refrigerator is thousands of dollars. Shoppers face an intimidating challenge with high price tags, a long product lifespan, and limited trusted reviews or comparisons.

To reveal the appliance brands most loved by Americans, ApplianceAnalysts conducted a study of over 450,000 customer reviews. They compiled the reviews for every main brand showing which brands are the highest rated by their customers.

The Highest-Rated Appliance Brands

After over 450,000 customer reviews – one brand claims the top spot for the best customer satisfaction. With an average rating of 4.53/5 across over 88,000 customer reviews, LG is the market leader for customer happiness across all appliance types. Samsung & Insignia tie for second place overall.

To give a better picture of each appliance, ApplianceAnalysts also drilled down into the results for several appliances: refrigerators, dishwashers, ovens, washers, dryers, and microwaves.

Here Are The Top 10 Appliance Brands According to The Data:

1. LG – 4.53

2. Samsung – 4.48

3. Insignia – 4.48

4. Bosch – 4.45

5. KitchenAid – 4.43

6. Dacor – 4.40

7. GE – 4.39

8. Whirlpool – 4.36

9. Café – 4.36

10. Maytag – 4.34

Refrigerator Brands

Refrigerators are a big business. They are the most purchased appliance in US homes, with over 99.8% of US homes owning one.

However, consumers are quick to point out issues, with common complaints including refrigerators not cooling properly or over-cooling to the point of freezing.

For refrigerators, shoppers who purchased a Dacor model were the happiest with their purchase.

A premium brand based in California, Dacor prides itself on producing high-end appliances. However, their average refrigerator costs over $7,000.

In terms of the best value for money, Insignia ranks third with an average refrigerator price of just $849.

Refrigerator Brands With The Highest Reviews:

1. Dacor – 4.62

2. Bosch – 4.54

3. Insignia – 4.51

4. LG – 4.50

5. Haier – 4.48

6. Samsung – 4.46

7. GE Profile – 4.34

8. GE – 4.34

9. Maytag – 4.33

10. Whirlpool – 4.31

Dishwasher Brands

With more people owning a dishwasher than ever before, dishwashers are transitioning from a luxury to an essential appliance.

However, dishwashers are also complex. Water systems, heating systems, cleaning functions, drains, and potential food clogs, there’s a lot that can go wrong.

On average, dishwasher reviews are the most critical of all appliances. Common complaints cover everything from smelly glassware to clogged pipes.

When it comes to dishwashers, it’s KitchenAid that has the highest ratings from its customers. With a mid-high average price of $1,100, KitchenAid provides good value for money and a reputation for reliability.

Dishwasher Brands With The Highest Reviews:

1. KitchenAid – 4.55

2. Bosch – 4.46

3. Whirlpool – 4.43

4. LG – 4.35

5. Thermador – 4.27

6. Fisher & Paykel – 4.25

7. Samsung – 4.23

8. Café – 4.21

9. GE Profile – 4.20

10. Frigidaire – 4.14

Oven Brands

While many see ovens as complex appliances, they are actually quite simple. A well-insulated box, paired with a few heating elements and some fans for circulation.

As simple as they are, there’s fierce competition between oven brands, with constant innovation and new features being marketed to consumers.

For oven reviews, Maytag is number one in terms of reviews. Maytag claims first place despite a lower average price of $2,795 compared to the average of Café, Monogram, & KitchenAid: $4,840.

It’s worth noting that in the data, Maytag primarily has wall ovens, compared to higher-end slide-in and self-cleaning models for other brands.

Oven Brands With The Highest Reviews:

1. Maytag – 4.62

2. Café – 4.56

3. Monogram – 4.53

4. KitchenAid – 4.52

5. GE – 4.50

6. LG – 4.49

7. ZLINE – 4.49

8. Samsung – 4.46

9. Frigidaire – 4.45

10. Whirlpool – 4.41

Microwave Brands

There are few appliances that cause a change as drastically as microwaves. Developed as an accident while working on a radar project in 1945, Percy Spencer’s invention has transformed how we cook and reheat food.

The best Microwaves are a close contest. The average prices reveal much more about the tied 1st and 3rd positions.

While Insignia & KitchenAid are tied for first place, their respective average prices are $147 & $1,257. Insignia – owned by BestBuy – tends to produce smaller countertop or over-the-range microwaves instead of larger built-in models offered by KitchenAid.

The Microwave Brands With The Highest Reviews:

1. Insignia – 4.54

2. KitchenAid – 4.54

3. Panasonic – 4.52

4. Maytag – 4.52

5. Whirlpool – 4.50

6. LG – 4.49

7. Sharp – 4.48

8. Café – 4.47

9. GE – 4.44

10. Frigidaire – 4.44

Washer & Dryer Brands

As more and more homes have both a washer and a dryer, laundromats have been slowly declining for decades.

Owning a washer and/or dryer is becoming more of a popular option, but it’s hard to know which brands to trust.

LG comes out on top here for both washers and dryers. Being such a large brand, they also offer many washer/dryer combo options – making them a good overall choice. However, their price tag is more on the premium end.

Samsung is a great alternative choice with a lower price tag. It came second in both washers and dryers while costing up to $500 less for both appliances compared to LG on average.

The Washer Brands With The Highest Reviews:

1. LG – 4.61

2. Samsung – 4.52

3. Electrolux – 4.49

4. GE – 4.33

5. GE Profile – 4.31

6. Insignia – 4.29

7. Maytag – 4.25

8. Whirlpool – 4.23

The Dryer Brands With The Highest Reviews:

1. LG – 4.60

2. Samsung – 4.58

3. Maytag – 4.49

4. Whirlpool – 4.49

5. GE – 4.48

6. Electrolux – 4.46

7. GE Profile – 4.41

8. Insignia – 4.35

Choosing The Right Brand for You

This study accounts for over 450,000 customer reviews and gives a general average ranking for each major appliance.

Overall, customers who purchased LG and Samsung appliances were the most satisfied with their purchases, with LG generally ranking higher but with a higher price tag.

Ratings changed when filtering down to individual appliances – with Dacor, KitchenAid, Maytag, & Insignia taking the top spots.

Disclaimer: These numbers are from a very large database. Every product is different and should be judged on an individual basis. We recommend doing your own research to find the best product for your home and budget.

For a full breakdown of the study – including graphs, tables, methodology, and more data – check out the appliance brand comparison on ApplianceAnalysts.

This article was produced by ApplianceAnalysts and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.