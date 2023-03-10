The Last of Us Is the Highest-Rated Video Game Adaptation of All Time

The Last of Us on HBO & HBO Max resurrected the cable platform's ratings once again, with 8.1 million pairs of eyeballs watching the eighth episode. That's 74% more people than watched the first episode two months ago, itself one of the most-watched premieres of modern TV.

The Last of Us sets the bar as the highest-rated video game adaptation of all time. Accounting for movies and television shows, The Last of Us edges out other acclaimed hits like The Witcher, Arcane, and 2020's Sonic the Hedgehog movie.

A recent study from online casino guide 6Takarakuji reveals the top ten rated video game adaptations. Analysts took the IMDB ratings for the original video game adapted material.

There have been video game adaptations into movies and television shows for decades. Unfortunately, most have been bad, but things have been trending in the opposite direction recently. Here are the top ten video game adaptations.

The Last of Us (2023)

Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, the HBO series boasts a 9.1 rating on IMDB. This isn't far off from the rating of the original PlayStation 3 video game (9.7).

Its combined IMDB rating is 9.4

The Witcher (2019)

Starring Henry Cavil, Netflix's adaptation of The Witcher has an IMDB rating of 8.1. Alongside the IMDB rating for the game (8.5), it has a combined rating of 8.3.

With the upcoming departure of Henry Cavil as lead Geralt of Rivera, many wonder what it means for the future of the series. Liam Hemsworth will take over the role.

Arcane (2021)

Based on the online multiplayer game League of Legends, Arcane resonates with gamers and non-gamers alike.

The popular anime, which airs on Netflix, has an IMDB rating of 9. That dwarfs the IMDB rating for the League of Legends game (7.2).

Castlevania (2017)

Another Netflix anime, Castlevania, is based on the long-running video game series. The anime series has an IMDB rating of 8.3. Alongside the 7.8 rating for the original 1986 video game, its combined rating is 8.05

Halo (2022)

Airing on Paramount Plus, the 2022 Halo television series is controversial to many fans. Due to this, it fails to meet its lofty expectations and has an IMDB rating of 7.1.

The 2001 Xbox video game Halo: Combat Evolved has a rating of 8.8. Together, the combined rating is 7.95.

Tron: Uprising (2012)

Tron blends the line between video games and film, so seeing it appear on this list is natural.

The 1982 Tron has an IMDB rating of 7.5, while the 2012 sequel, Tron: Uprising, has a rating of 8.2. Together, that's a combined rating of 7.85.

Dragon Age: Absolution (2022)

Over a decade after the release of Dragon Age: Origins (IMDB rating of 9.1), the BioWare roleplaying game came to Netflix as an animated series.

Unfortunately, the anime wasn't as well received as the video game. It has an IMDB rating of 6.4. Together, their combined rating is 7.75.

Gangs of London (2020)

The British crime drama is adapted from the 2006 PSP game (IMDB rating 7.3) of the same name. While the game flies under the radar, the show fares better with a rating of 8.1.

Earthworm Jim (1995)

A year after the 1994 game (IMDB rating 7.5), an Earthworm Jim TV series was released a year later. With an IMDB rating of 7.4, its combined rating is 7.45.

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

1991's Sonic the Hedgehog for the Sega Genesis helps launch a rival console for Nintendo. An IMDB rating of 8.1 proves there's room in the platforming genre for people other than Mario.

After several television spin-offs, 2020 saw the release of the Sonic the Hedgehog movie. Its IMDB rating is 6.8, for a combined total of 7.45 between the game and the movie.

Mass Effect: Paragon Lost (2012)

The Mass Effect trilogy is among the greatest video games ever made. The first game in the series from famed developer BioWare was released on the Xbox 360 in 2007. It boasts a 9.1 rating on IMDB.

Paragon Lost, a 2012 animated film in the Mass Effect universe, is not as successful. Its IMDB rating is 5.8, meaning the combined Mass Effect IMDB rating is 7.45.

The Legend of Zelda (1989)

Finally, The Legend of Zelda and its combined IMDB rating of 7.3. While the original 1986 video game scored 8.6, the 1989 adaptation holds things down with an IMDB rating of 6.

Analyzing the Results

A spokesperson from 6Takarakuji says the following about the findings:

“When analyzing the IMDB ratings of the titles that were studied, it's clear that studios often struggle to find stable ways to appease long-term video game fans. There are a few exceptions to this, including The Last of Us, which only recently hit screens and is already the highest-rated TV adaptation ever. Fans are quick to share their thoughts, and a site like IMDB empowers them to do so.”

