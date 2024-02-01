24 States With the Highest Unemployment Rates

Joblessness has been an issue facing countless Americans for generations. Unfortunately, the situation isn't getting any less stressful thanks to factors like inflation and tech advancements making many jobs obsolete.

Using December 2023 data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, it's easy to identify the states with the highest unemployment rates. Do you live in any of these areas of the country?

1. Nevada

Blame it on the vices of Sin City if you want, but Nevada has the highest unemployment rate in the United States at 5.4%. While Las Vegas attracts millions of tourists annually, the bright lights of the strip divert your attention to the truth: There is far too much unemployment going on in Nevada. The next time you run around Vegas without a care in the world, think about how many full-time residents are frantically looking for work!

2. California

California is one of the most polarizing states in the nation. Americans either admire it or loathe it with no in-between. While proponents of California boast about the state's beautiful year-round weather, world-class beaches, and generally cheery residents, detractors usually point to one thing: The sky-high unemployment rate. At 5.1%, California houses entirely too many jobless men and women.

3. New Jersey

The most densely-populated state in the country has the unenviable reputation of having a sky-high unemployment rate, currently sitting at 4.8%. What is New Jersey doing wrong? As a former resident, I believe the state gets a bad rap, but then again, I was never unemployed when I lived there! At least being without a job gives you more time to hang out at the Jersey Shore, right?

4. Illinois

Illinois' 4.8% unemployment rate ties the state with New Jersey as one of the highest in the United States. Like California, Illinois is an incredibly polarizing state. Many people point to cities like Chicago as a reason to live and work there, while others suggest that the state's crime rates cause them to stay away.

5. New York

The Empire State is home to countless wonders. New York boasts experiences like visiting the Empire State Building, Niagara Falls, and the Statue of Liberty. Upstate New York is arguably one of the prettiest parts of the United States and is the current home of one of the best football teams in the NFL. Unfortunately, New York is also home to a high unemployment rate of 4.5%.

6. Alaska

New York isn't the only state with the distinction of owning a 4.5% unemployment state; Alaska has the same unfortunate accolade. While the wilderness is vast, I can't say there's much to do in Alaska (especially during winter), so my heart breaks for the men and women who don't have a job to pass the time! It must be pretty mundane.

7. West Virginia

The best wedding I've ever attended was in West Virginia. I mention that because it happened to have the most staff I've ever seen at a wedding. I'm shocked the state's unemployment rate is 4.3% because when I was in West Virginia, it certainly seemed like there was more than enough work to go around!

8. Michigan

There are lots of reasons to celebrate being from Michigan. From Detroit's downtown urban renewal that has put the city back on the map to the University of Michigan's recent NCAA football championship victory, the state is enjoying overwhelming success. Unfortunately, its unemployment rate of 4.3% ranks as one of the highest in the nation. Maybe the college football team can afford to add more members to their staff and get those numbers down.

9. Kentucky

If you ever felt you didn't know enough about Kentucky, you're about to learn two facts about the state that will come in handy the next time you play bar trivia. The first fact is that the state borders seven other states (Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Tennessee, Missouri, and Illinois). Secondly, the state has an unemployment rate of 4.3%; if that's ever an answer you give during trivia, I suggest you find a less depressing trivia night to go to!

10. Arizona

This state is home to some of the most diverse landscapes in the entire country. Although it gets unbearably hot during summer, many Americans consider Arizona the best place to raise a family. However, Arizona has its share of downsides, primarily its unemployment rate of 4.3%. I can't think of anything worse than job hunting in 120-degree weather!

11. Washington

Seattle is one of my favorite places to visit in the country, and as far as I'm concerned, the state's only negative is its 4.2% unemployment rate. I'm consistently in awe of Washington's scenery; I could walk around aimlessly and be happy with my decision. In addition, Washington's world-class craft beer scene makes me a happy camper (which is appropriate, seeing as it's a great state to camp in).

12. Delaware

Most people on the East Coast know Delaware as the state you drive to when making big electronics purchases because the state famously doesn't charge sales tax on products. Unfortunately, the state boasts a lesser-known accolade, too: its 4.2% unemployment rate. Try not to think about the state's countless jobless residents when buying your next flat-screen TV from a Delaware Best Buy.

13. Texas

It seems that controversy follows Texas no matter what year we find ourselves in. From border controversies to abortion rights battles and everything in between, the noise distracts Americans from an unexamined issue: The state's high unemployment rate of 4.0%. If more attention was directed toward that alarming statistic, Texas residents could have far less trouble finding work, don't you think?

14. New Mexico

Sandwiched between Arizona and Texas is the great state of New Mexico, which currently has an unemployment rate of 4.0%. What's with states that share a border with Mexico and their sky-high jobless rates? Maybe it's just a coincidence, but I believe that if these states focused more on solving their residents' unemployment issues, all the other problems would fall sensibly into place.

15. Connecticut

When I attended college in Connecticut, there were countless things about the state that I grew to love. From the state's seriously underrated beaches to the beautiful four seasons to its proximity to New York City and Boston, there is something for everyone in Connecticut; if you have a job, that is. Unfortunately, many people in Connecticut don't have jobs, as evidenced by its 3.8% unemployment rate.

16. Oregon

Climbing Mount Hood a few years ago was one of the most memorable things I've done, and as soon as I can find cheap airfare, I'm heading back to Oregon again! Unfortunately, one of the downsides of visiting Oregon is knowing you are traveling to a state with one of the highest unemployment rates in the United States (3.7%).

17. Ohio

While Ohio's 3.7% unemployment rate isn't as high as other states, it still doesn't shine a favorable light on the state. Although Ohio has its fair share of problems, like any other U.S. state, its unemployment rate makes me wonder why anyone would ever choose to move there permanently. Between jobless rates, terrible winters, and hapless sports teams, there's not much to love about the Buckeye State!

18. Louisiana

New Orleans is arguably the most unique and fun city in the country; in fact, all of Louisiana is worth visiting, no matter where you're from. From the state's energetic nightlife to its authentic Creole cuisine, it is clearly doing something right. However, Louisiana could stand to shave a few points off its unemployment rate, which does its residents no favors by sitting at 3.7%!

19. Indiana

With an unemployment rate of 3.6%, Indiana has the distinction of being a state firmly middle-of-the-pack regarding jobs. Although I've never had the pleasure of visiting Indiana, I will always be allured by their NBA fans. The Indiana Pacers have a famously passionate fanbase, and I'd love to cheer on the home team next to 20,000 people someday soon!

20. Tennessee

I'm amazed when I discover that tourist-driven states have unnecessarily high unemployment rates. Conventional wisdom states that when two major tourist cities are within your state's borders, your unemployment rate would be lower than 3.5%, but that's not the case for Tennessee. Not even cities like Knoxville and Nashville are enough to bring that figure to respectability.

21. Pennsylvania

There is so much to like about Pennsylvania. The state has fantastic professional sports teams, fantastic and infinitely-visitable cities (Philadelphia and Pittsburgh), and plenty of history. However, Pennsylvania's relatively high unemployment rate of 3.5% is unfortunate, to say the least. If the state can get that number down, I'd consider it one of the best places to live in the United States.

22. North Carolina

As a current resident of North Carolina, I am shocked to discover the state's unemployment rate is so high! It's an incredibly diverse place to live, as it's just as enticing to live in a rural area in the middle of nowhere as it is to reside in a bustling city like Greensboro or Charlotte. As someone who has a vested interest in the state's well-being, I hope North Carolina can work toward reducing its 3.5% unemployment rate.

23. Oklahoma

I have many friends who admit they would never want to move to Texas, so they settled for the next best thing: Living in Oklahoma. Many believe Texas' polarizing nature can scare potential residents away. Oklahoma's unemployment rate is in better shape than its southern neighbor, currently sitting at 3.4%. Oklahoma is the ideal state if you want to avoid the fiery political landscape of Texas while being surrounded by better job opportunities!

24. Georgia

Although Georgia's unemployment rate isn't nearly as high as other states, the statistic is still troubling: 3.4%. That's high enough to land the state in the lower half of places in the United States that struggle with high jobless rates. It's a shame; the state has many fantastic things going for it, from its delicious local produce (peaches for the win!) to memorable and historic cities like Atlanta and Savannah.