12 Once Highly Respected Things That Are Now Considered a Joke

Times are changing, and sometimes it's hard to keep up with new trends and ever-evolving culture. Recently, people met in an online discussion to reveal a handful of things that used to be in high regard but now are unanimously considered jokes.

1. MTV

In its heyday, MTV was a haven for music fans, as it was the only place for people to catch the latest music videos from their favorite artists. Currently, it's a place to watch The Challenge, a reality-TV competition show featuring D-list celebrities hamming it up for the cameras.

2. Bank Managers

Countless people remember the days when bank managers of the 80s and 90s bore no relation to present-day bank managers. “They used to have serious power in local communities,” confesses one man. “Now they have to be glorified customer service representatives most of the time.”

3. The Guinness Book of World Records

At one point, receiving recognition in the Guinness Book of World Records was legitimately remarkable. But, unfortunately, that doesn't hold today. “Once a well-established and professional collection of every impressive human feat, now a quick ego boost for rich kids that have barely enough talent to balance an egg on their forehead for 15 seconds on a July afternoon while wearing a onesie,” says one man who has a definite way with words!

4. Facebook

Not only did Facebook used to be respected, but it also used to be cool. For college students in the mid-2000s, Facebook represented something innovative and exciting. But, unfortunately, in 2023, it is now primarily used by our moms, aunts, and uncles to post their uninteresting thoughts and opinions on topics like politics and, well, politics.

5. Hobbies

We live in a world where everything must be monetized — even simple hobbies that spark joy. One musician laments the way times have changed. “Hustle culture ruined a lot of that because every time I share my music with people, it turns into a conversation about monetization or how I'm wasting my time on something,” he confesses. “So it's hard even to find like-minded people who want to collaborate without it turning into something big. Time enjoyed is not time wasted.”

6. Air Travel

There used to be a time when air travel was affordable and luxurious at the same time. Sadly, those times have long passed. Enjoyable flights have been replaced by what feels like giant Greyhound buses capable of flying.

7. The Catholic Church

Religion doesn't carry the same gravitas as it used to, with the Catholic church taking the biggest hit in recent years. By any metric, church attendance is down, and you never hear about people's religious preferences anymore. (Unless, of course, you still use Facebook.)

8. The Better Business Bureau

The Bureau used to be a well-respected reporter of a company's reputation, and the data they provided gave consumers some much-needed information. But, unfortunately, many believe it's a shell of what it used to be. “It's essentially a rebranded Chamber of Commerce, not some independent agency intent on ensuring good practices,” reveals one woman.

9. Common Decency

I wouldn't be surprised to discover that countless people believe common decency is dead. “Social media has killed it,” confesses one man. “Now it's just a constant state of trying to ‘own' or ‘one up' someone else. Conversations aren't had anymore, just shouting matches. And whoever is the loudest wins (no matter how stupid their point is).” I'll be honest; this person isn't wrong.

10. Major News Networks

Networks like CNN, CBS, NBC, and Fox used to be universally trusted. Now, nearly every viewer has programmed themselves to take everything these networks broadcast with a grain of salt, leading to most of these news networks being second-guessed at every moment.

11. Bank Savings Accounts

Just a few decades ago, it wasn't uncommon for standard savings accounts to reward customers with high interest rates. In 2023, however, you're lucky to make a few pennies a month in interest unless you subject your savings to a high-risk, high-reward brokerage account.

12. Levi's Denim

Once the undisputed king of jeans, Levi's popularity has dwindled in recent years, so they no longer sit at the top of the denim world. Many people cite poor-quality jeans and a lack of innovative styles as reasons they look elsewhere when shopping for denim.

