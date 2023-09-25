Hike Right From The City: 24 U.S. Metros With Nearby Trails

Discovering the great outdoors doesn't always require a car or a lengthy drive. Users from a popular online forum shared the best ways to explore major cities worldwide that offer the perfect blend of urban living and accessible hiking adventures. Here are the best places to visit when you want to experience nature without a car when traveling for scenic routes to hike.

1. Portland, Oregon

Portland is a vibrant urban hub. As the largest city in Oregon, it boasts vast green spaces, including parks, forests, and stunning mountain vistas. This city has over 150 miles of trails and many more in the surrounding areas. You can use the MAX light rail, the Portland Streetcar, or the TriMet bus system to reach various trailheads. Some of the popular hiking destinations include Forest Park, Mount Tabor, and the Columbia River Gorge.

2. Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, not typically renowned for its hiking, surprisingly offers a variety of scenic trails, ranging from leisurely strolls to challenging treks. But how do you access the hiking opportunities in the nearby mountains and canyons? Many people use the Metro Rail, the Metro Bus, or the LADOT Commuter Express to access some trails. Famous hiking spots include Griffith Park, Runyon Canyon, and Malibu Creek State Park.

3. Denver, Colorado

Denver is known as the Mile High City, and it has plenty of trails to explore in the Rocky Mountains and the Front Range. Denver has one of the most walkable downtowns in the nation. There are many options to get around, including the RTD light rail, the RTD bus, or the Bustang regional bus to get to some of the trailheads. Some of the best hiking areas include Red Rocks Park, Rocky Mountain National Park, and Mount Evans.

4. Washington, D.C.

The nation's capital has a rich history and culture, but it also has scenic trails to enjoy in the nearby parks and forests. People enjoy traversing the area, which is really reachable by the Metro subway, the Metrobus, or the DC Circulator to reach some of the trails. Some of the top hiking destinations include Rock Creek Park, Great Falls Park, and Shenandoah National Park.

5. Seattle, Washington

Water, mountains, and forests surround Seattle, and it has a variety of trails to suit different levels of hikers. If you don't have a car, consider the Link light rail, the Sounder commuter rail, or the King County Metro bus to get to some of the trailheads. Some popular hiking places include Discovery Park, Mount Rainier National Park, and Olympic National Park.

6. San Francisco, California

One notable aspect of hiking in San Francisco is the stunning diversity of trails within the city limits. Explore urban hikes with iconic city views, venture into lush forests, or even hike along rugged coastal cliffs, all without leaving the city boundaries.

The BART, Muni, or Caltrain can help you reach some hiking trails near San Francisco. There are beautiful views of the Golden Gate Bridge, the Pacific Ocean, and the city skyline from various trails in the Marin Headlands, Lands End, and Mount Tamalpais.

7. Salt Lake City, Utah

Hiking near Salt Lake City is a great way to experience the beauty and diversity of Utah. Hop on the TRAX light rail, the FrontRunner commuter rail, or the UTA bus to access some of the best trails near The Crossroads of the West. Take in the beauty of the Wasatch Range, the Great Salt Lake, and the Utah desert from trails in Millcreek Canyon, Antelope Island State Park, and Zion National Park.

8. Minneapolis, Minnesota

Hiking near Minneapolis is a fun and educational way to discover the natural and cultural heritage of Minnesota. The Metro Transit light rail, the Northstar commuter rail, or the Metro Transit bus are available to get to some of the hiking trails near Minneapolis.

Discover the natural and cultural heritage of the Twin Cities, the Mississippi River, and the Minnesota prairie from trails in Minnehaha Park, Fort Snelling State Park, and Nerstrand Big Woods State Park.

9. Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia, offers a blend of urban and natural hiking experiences. One distinctive feature is the opportunity to hike within the city's expansive parks, like the scenic trails in Piedmont Park. The MARTA rail, the MARTA bus, or the CobbLinc bus to get to some of the hiking trails near Atlanta.

Admire the scenery of the Chattahoochee River, the Appalachian Mountains, and the trails within the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, and Stone Mountain Park.

10. Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts, boasts a rich history and offers hiking opportunities along the picturesque Freedom Trail, winding through the heart of the city. Use the MBTA subway, the MBTA commuter rail, or the MBTA bus to get to some of the hiking trails near Boston. You can also explore the history and nature of the New England region from trails, the Blue Hills Reservation, and the Cape Cod National Seashore.

11. New York, New York

New York, New York, is a hiking surprise with the stunning Palisades Interstate Park just across the Hudson River, providing scenic trails and breathtaking views within reach of the bustling city. The MTA subway, the MTA commuter rail, or the MTA bus take hikers to some of the trails nearby.

You'll enjoy the diversity and beauty of the Big Apple, the Hudson River, and the Catskill Mountains from trails in Central Park, Bear Mountain State Park, and Slide Mountain Wilderness.

12. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, offers urban hikers a unique experience with its picturesque trails in Wissahickon Valley Park, a serene escape within the city. A great day to get around is the SEPTA subway, the SEPTA regional rail, or the SEPTA.

You get to discover the charm and history of the City of Brotherly Love, the Delaware River, and the Pocono Mountains from trails in Fairmount Park, Valley Forge National Historical Park, and Hickory Run State Park.

13. Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado, is a hiker's paradise, renowned for its access to the stunning Rocky Mountains and numerous scenic trails. Consider the RTD bus or the Flatiron Flyer bus rapid transit to access some of the hiking trails near Boulder.

You can experience the stunning views and wildlife of the Rocky Mountains and the Colorado Plateau from trails in Chautauqua Park, Eldorado Canyon State Park, and Rocky Mountain National Park.

14. Austin, Texas

Hiking in Austin, Texas, lets you explore the rugged beauty of the Texas Hill Country, with diverse terrains and hidden natural gems to discover. The Capital MetroRail, the Capital MetroBus, or the MetroRapid bus rapid transit will transport you to the hiking trails near Austin.

Hikers get to appreciate the culture and nature of the Lone Star State, the Colorado River, and the Hill Country from trails in Zilker Park, McKinney Falls State Park, and Enchanted Rock State Natural Area.

15. San Diego, California

San Diego, California, combines beachside beauty and diverse landscapes, allowing hikers to explore the Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve with its unique coastal trails and striking ocean views.

The San Diego Trolley, the Coaster commuter rail, or the MTS bus will take you to the trails. Other excellent places to explore include the Cuyamaca Mountains, the Mission Trails Regional Park, and Cuyamaca Rancho State Park.

16. Las Vegas, Nevada

In Las Vegas, Nevada, hiking offers a unique blend of desert landscapes and striking rock formations, with trails that reveal the captivating beauty of the Mojave Desert.

Use the RTC bus or the Monorail to get to some of the hiking trails near Las Vegas. You can escape Sin City and the Las Vegas Strip to experience the best from trails in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, Valley of Fire State Park, and Mount Charleston.

17. Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee, offers hikers a chance to escape into the lush greenery of the Cumberland Plateau, providing serene trails and a welcome break from the city's lively music scene. Utilize the WeGo bus or the Music City Star commuter rail to get to some of the hiking trails near Nashville.

You can explore the music and nature of Music City, the Cumberland River, and the Appalachian Mountains from trails in Radnor Lake State Park, Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, and Fall Creek Falls State Park.

18. Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville, North Carolina, is a gateway to the stunning Appalachian Mountains, where hikers can immerse themselves in the timeless beauty of the region's forests and peaks. The ART bus or the Mountain Mobility shuttle provides access to the hiking trails near Asheville.

You'll be able to admire the art and beauty of the Blue Ridge Parkway, the French Broad River, and the Great Smoky Mountains from trails in the North Carolina Arboretum, Chimney Rock State Park, and Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

19. Albuquerque, New Mexico

In Albuquerque, New Mexico, hiking enthusiasts can explore the enchanting high desert terrain marked by dramatic landscapes and vibrant southwestern colors. The Rail Runner commuter rail, the ABQ Ride bus, or the Rapid Ride bus rapid transit is the perfect mode of travel. Enjoy the culture and landscape of the Land of Enchantment, the Rio Grande, and the Sandia Mountains from trails in Petroglyph National Monument, Elena Gallegos Open Space, and Sandia Peak Tramway.

20. Tucson, Arizona

Tucson provides hikers with a gateway to the mesmerizing Sonoran Desert, where rugged mountains await. The Sun Link streetcar, the Sun Tran bus, or the Sun Shuttle are the best ways to get to the trails. Menu people love to discover the diversity and wonder of the Sonoran Desert, the Santa Cruz River, and the Catalina Mountains from trails in Saguaro National Park, Sabino Canyon Recreation.

21. Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii, offers a unique hiking experience amidst lush tropical forests and volcanic craters, making it a paradise for nature lovers. Locals and tourists alike use the TheBus or the Waikiki Trolley to get to some of the best trails. You can enjoy the aloha spirit and beauty of the Pacific Ocean, Waikiki Beach, and the Ko'olau Range from trails in Diamond Head State Monument, Manoa Falls Trail, and Makapu'u Point.

22. Anchorage, Alaska

Anchorage, Alaska, presents hikers with breathtaking wilderness adventures as they traverse through pristine landscapes surrounded by glaciers and towering peaks.

The most popular way to get to the trails is the People Mover bus or the Alaska Railroad. Witness the majesty and wildlife of the Cook Inlet, the Chugach Mountains, and the Denali National Park from trails in Kincaid Park, Flattop Mountain Trail, and Denali Park Road.

23. Portland, Maine

Portland is known for its coastal hiking trails, where walkers can enjoy scenic ocean views and explore the charming beauty of New England's coastal landscapes. The best options for anyone who doesn't want to use a car is the METRO bus, the BREEZ bus, or the Amtrak Downeaster to get to the trails. Appreciate the charm and nature of Casco Bay, the Atlantic Ocean, and the White Mountains from trails in Eastern Promenade Trail, Bradbury Mountain State Park, and Mount Washington.

24. Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga, Tennessee, boasts hiking opportunities in the stunning Appalachian foothills. Use the CARTA bus, the Downtown Electric Shuttle, or the Incline Railway to reach the trails. It's a wonderful opportunity to experience the history and beauty of the Tennessee River, the Lookout Mountain, and the Cumberland Plateau from trails in Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, Ruby Falls, and Fall Creek Falls State Park.

