Stunning mountain peaks, cascading waterfalls, lakes, creeks, beaches, and plenty of lush vegetation—hiking trails in California are hard to beat. Whether hikers seek easy walks, moderate treks, or challenging climbs, there are thousands of options and so much to see.

Easy Hiking Trails in California

California-born and raised, I've hiked my fair share of trails in The Golden State. From hikes with views of the Golden Gate Bridge and the iconic Hollywood sign to the world-famous Half Dome trek in Yosemite, here are my picks for the 24 best hiking trails in California.

1. Lands End Trail, San Francisco (Miles: 3.4; Elevation Gain: 551 Feet)

The Lands End Trail is north of the Visitor's Center and offers spectacular views of the Golden Gate Bridge and the Marin Headlands. It's relatively flat, with a few ups and downs and many options for exploring alternative routes that veer downhill to rocky cliffs and quiet beaches. At the end of the hiking trail (Eagle Point) hikers can admire more gorgeous bay views before returning to the Visitors Center.

Before leaving, head down the steep staircase to explore the historic Sutro Baths and dip your toes in the Pacific Ocean. There's free parking at the Lands End Lookout Visitors' Center parking lot. Plus, there's additional parking in a smaller lot across the street.

2. Lower Yosemite Falls Trail, Yosemite National Park (Miles: 1.2; Elevation Gain: 55 Feet)

Yosemite Falls is the highest waterfall in North America, and this easy trek along paved asphalt and a wooden boardwalk offers impressive views of the natural wonder. The Yosemite Village parking lot is an excellent place to leave your car. Alternatively, the Yosemite Shuttle is free. Get off at stop #6 for this trail. Depending on the time of year, reservations are required. Check entrance requirements before arriving.

3. Mirror Lake Loop, Yosemite National Park (Miles: 5; Elevation Gain: 301 Feet)

This loop in Yosemite National Park is best trekked in spring and summer when the water is calm, offering impressive reflections of nearby nature. The first mile of the hiking trail leads you on a paved path to Mirror Lake. The loop ventures along Tenaya Creek, goes past the lake, crosses two bridges, and veers back alongside Mirror Lake to the starting point. Apart from the gorgeous water views, this hike offers spectacular scenery of Half Dome, Mount Watkins, and Washington Column. Depending on the time of year, reservations are required. Check entrance requirements before arriving.

4. Barker Dam Trail, Joshua Tree National Park (Miles: 1.3; Elevation Gain: 59 Feet)

This unique loop hiking trail in Joshua Tree National Park is excellent for families. This trail explores Barker Dam, big boulders, and even a rock art site. The desert environment is hot, so an early morning start and plenty of water and sun protection are recommended. All visitors must have an Entrance Pass, which costs $30 and includes parking and up to 15 passengers.

5. Fall Creek to Lime Kilns Trail, Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park (Miles: 3.5; Elevation Gain: 521 Feet)

Lime processing was a big business in the Bay Area after the Gold Rush boom. The Fall Creek to Lime Kilns Trail in the Santa Cruz Mountains lets hikers spot old lime kilns amongst the beautiful redwood trees. To get here from California 1, head north on Highway 9, turn left on Felton Empire Road, and park in the Fall Creek parking lot. Note: There's a $10 fee to park.

6. Tennessee Valley Trail, Marin Headlands (Miles: 3.6; Elevation Gain: 180 Feet)

My personal favorite hiking trail in California, the Tennessee Valley Trail meanders through the scenic valley to the Pacific Ocean. The pebbly beach is often cold but beautiful. If you climb the staircase to your right of the beach, the steps take you up to the cliffside, where you'll find a bunker filled with colorful graffiti. The top of the bunker offers unbeatable views of the coastline and the beach below. There's no guardrail here, so the climb to the bunker is not recommended for children. Parking in the Tennessee Valley parking lot near the trailhead is free.

7. Fern Canyon Loop, Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park (Miles: 1.1; Elevation Gain: 127 Feet)

This loop trail near Orick showcases beautiful ferns in a walled canyon. Lush and colorful, the hiking trail travels along a rocky stream. Hikers will likely get wet! The park itself is a World Heritage Site. To get to the trailhead, exit Davidson Road from Highway 101 and drive along a mostly dirt road to the Fern Canyon parking lot. Hikers may need a free permit to trek the Fern Canyon Loop. Additionally, the day-use fee is $12.

Moderate Hiking Trails in California

8. Eagle Lake Trail, Near South Lake Tahoe (Miles: 1.8; Elevation Gain: 429 Feet)

The Eagle Falls Trail is an out-and-back hiking trail with a $5 day-use parking fee. Travel southwest, leading you to a set of stone steps and the falls. Keep hiking for another half mile, veer left at the fork in the road, and arrive at Eagle Lake. Take a dip and admire the views before returning the way you came.

9. Potato Chip Rock via Mount Woodson Trail, Poway (Miles: 7.4; Elevation Gain: 2,109 Feet)

This out-and-back hiking trail is popular and open year-round. Don't forget your camera on this trek! The hike is steep, but the views of the Pacific Ocean from the top are beautiful. Hikers can catch the trailhead at the end of Lake Poway Road. Parking is free during the week, but non-Poway residents must pay $10 to park on weekends and holidays.

10. Point Lobos Loop Trail, Point Lobos State Natural Reserve (Miles: 6.4; Elevation Gain: 679 Feet)

This coastal scenic loop hiking trail is near Carmel-by-the-Sea. Binoculars might come in handy here. Hikers may spot various wildlife, including sea lions, whales, and shorebirds. Highlights include Whaler's Cove and Bluefish Cove. Parking is $10. If the lot is full, hikers can park alongside Highway 1 and walk into Point Lobos State Natural Reserve.

11. Torrey Pines Beach Loop Trail, Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve (Miles: 2.3; Elevation Gain: 357 Feet)

This well-marked loop hiking trail is best traveled clockwise. This way, you'll get better ocean views before traversing along the water. While Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve sometimes charges a fee (depending on demand), hikers can park on Torrey Pines Road for free and walk to the trailhead.

12. Runyon Canyon Trail, Runyon Canyon Park (Miles: 2.7; Elevation Gain: 757 Feet)

The Runyon Canyon Trail is as good for exercise as for people-watching. Head here to experience a cool L.A. vibe. Frequented by celebrities, it's a favorite hiking trail for many Angelinos. Hikers can start the gradual ascent at the north end of Fuller Avenue. Along the way, you're rewarded with gorgeous Los Angeles views of the Hollywood sign and the city skyline

13. Griffith Park Hollywood Sign Trail, Griffith Park (Miles: 8.2; Elevation Gain: 1,935 Feet)

Start at the Griffith Park Visitor Center. The trail leads hikers up a fire road that meanders up and down until eventually reaching the top of Griffith Park, which offers a view of Los Angeles through the back of the iconic Hollywood sign. There's little shade here, so the trail gets quite hot. Bring water, sunscreen, and sunglasses.

14. Tomales Point Trail, Point Reyes National Seashore (Miles: 9.5; Elevation Gain: 1,200)

The Tomales Point Trail is an out-and-back trek offering stunning views of the Pacific Ocean, Tomales Bay, and Bodega Bay. Winter often provides crystal clear views, while hikers in spring will appreciate the colorful blooms, and hikers in summer and fall may spot Tule Elk. A small parking lot is located off of Pierce Point Road. The Tomales Point Trail begins at the end of this road next to Pierce Point Ranch.

15. Angel Island Perimeter Loop, Angel Island State Park (Miles: 6.0; Elevation Gain: 488 Feet)

The Angel Island Perimeter Loop is one of the best hiking trails in California and a unique thing to do while visiting San Francisco. Located on Angel Island in the San Francisco Bay, the trek encircles the island, offering gorgeous views of the bay and neighboring lands. To get here, hop on either the Golden Gate Ferry from San Francisco or the Angel Island Tiburon Ferry from Marin County ($15.50 and $18.00, respectively).

Once on the island, pick up a map at Alaya Cove to guide you in exploring the remote island. After the hike, stop at the park museum to learn more about the island's storied past.

16. Bridge to Nowhere via East Fork Trail, Sheep Mountain Wilderness (Miles: 9.5 Miles; Elevation Gain: 1,246 Feet)

This wooded and rocky hiking trail in California runs along the San Gabriel River to the Bridge of Nowhere. The hike's highlight is most likely the bridge, built in 1936. Parking is available at Coyote Flat at the end of East Fork Road but get here early as it can fill up quickly. To get to the trailhead, walk through the gate on the northeast side of the lot.

17. Cataract Falls Trail, Mount Tamalpais Watershed (Miles: 2.8; Elevation Gain: 1053 Feet)

The Cataract Falls Trail is an out-and-back hiking trail in Marin County with cascading waterfalls that are arguably the most beautiful after rainfall. The trailhead, located off Bolinas Fairfax Road, is easy to find. Day parking pass fees are $8 per vehicle.

18. Gray Butte Trail, Shasta-Trinity National Forest (Miles: 3.3; Elevation Gain: 672 Feet)

The trailhead is located in the southern section of Crooked River National Grassland and close to the old Julius and Sarah McCoin homestead and orchard site. Hikers will start the trek in a juniper forest and climb up one side of Gray Butte. It's steep, but when you reach the top, you'll be glad you did it. The views of the Cascades are breathtaking.

Challenging Hiking Trails in California

19. Half Dome via the John Muir Trail, Yosemite National Park (Miles: 16.5; Elevation Gain: 5,305 Feet)

Not for the faint of heart, this out-and-back hiking trail is for experienced adventures only. Taking up to twelve hours to complete, hikers should leave at sunrise to allow enough time to get back before dark. The hiking trail is well-marked but tough. The last 400 feet are the most challenging—hikers must scale Half Dome via cables with wooden supports every 10 to 20 feet. While it may sound intimidating, the views from the top are well worth the effort. Note hikers must obtain a hiking permit to hike Half Dome.

20. Upper Yosemite Falls Trail, Yosemite National Park (Miles: 6.6; Elevation Gain: 3,524 Feet)

This out-and-back hiking trail begins at Camp 4 Campground. The steep trek starts steep and offers views of Half Dome and Awahnee Meadow. The highlight is cooling off in the midst of Yosemite Falls before climbing up to the overlook. The scenery near the mouth of Yosemite Falls is truly remarkable. Hiking sticks will be useful, especially when heading back down the trail.

21. Mount Baldy Notch Trail, Angeles National Forest (Miles: 9.9; Elevation Gain: 4,071 Feet)

There are over 50 trails in the Mount Baldy area. One of the best is the trek to the top. Standing proud at over 10,000 feet tall, the mountain is the highest peak in Los Angeles County. To get to the trailhead, park near and start at the Manker Flats trailhead.

An adventure pass is required to hike here. Leave it on the dash in your car when you hit the trails. Ride the ski lift at Baldy Ski Resort Lodge to Baldy Notch for a shortcut. Fun fact: Mount Baldy's real name is Mount San Antonio. The summit is bald, with no trees at all, which might be why it got its nickname.

22. Dipsea Trail, Mount Tamalpais State Park (Miles: 9.7; Elevation Gain: 2,742 Feet)

Home to the world's oldest running race (the Double Dipsea), this challenging out-and-back trek is one of California's most iconic hiking trails. Start at either Stinson Beach (with free parking) or at the Muir Woods Visitors Center (where you'll need to pay an entrance fee). Hike through redwood trees, amongst lush, forested areas, and alongside streams. Marvel at gorgeous coastal views and get a fantastic workout. The Dipsea Trail is tough but beautiful and definitely worth a trek.

23. Mount Diablo Grand Loop Trail, Mount Diablo State Park (Miles: 6.2; Elevation Gain: 1,794 Feet)

Start this fun hiking trail at Juniper Campground. Head northwest on Deer Flat Road to Meridian Ridge. After a mild descent, the hiking trail climbs to Bald Ridge. The views here are spectacular. The North Peak Trail will lead hikers back to the starting point. Note that there is a $10 parking fee to enter.

24. Mount Whitney Trail, John Muir Wilderness (Miles: 21.2; Elevation Gain: 6,663 Feet)

This out-and-back hiking trail is tough, complete with slippery waterfalls, rocky switchbacks, and steep cliffs. It's one of the most popular climbs in the country and while some people complete the hike in one day, an early start (think 2 am) is recommended. There are two campsites along the way: the Outpost and Trail Camp. The latter is often used as a stopping point to acclimatize to high altitudes. Permits are required and difficult to obtain. Experienced hikers can apply to a lottery in February.