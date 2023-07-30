7 Hilarious Books You Need To Read As Soon As Possible

Looking for a book that will make you laugh out loud? A recent online discussion lists the most hilarious books you need to read immediately.

1 – Gil's All Fright Diner by A. Lee Martinez

One user shares Gil's All Night Diner about regular-occurring zombie attacks, which causes you never to know what might be lurking in the freezer as Duke and Earl stop at the diner for a quick bite when passing through Rockwood County in their pick-up truck.

They aren't planning to stick around, but Loreetta, the diner's owner, offers them $100 for her zombie problem. Since Duke is a werewolf and Earl's a vampire, this looks right up their alley, but the shuffling dead people are just the tip of the iceberg.

Someone is out to drive Loretta from the diner and go to whatever lengths necessary. As Duke and Earl try to solve the troubles, they encounter obstacles such as undead cattle, an amorous ghost, a sorceress, the terrifying occult power of pig-Latin, and possibly the end of the world.

2 – The Sidekicks Initiative: A Comedy Superhero Adventure by Barry J. Hutchison

Someone shares that once, this group stood next to justice. Now they're standing up for it. Sworn protectors of Earth, the Justice Platoon, are killed, and their former arch-enemies come crawling out of the woodwork.

Outnumbered, outgunned, and out of options, the US government has no choice but to activate the Sidekicks Initiative, dragging the Platoon's middle-aged ex-sidekicks out of retirement.

Now the out-of-shape reluctant child workers need to work together to stop their enemies, avenge their former mentors' deaths, and bring the world back from the brink of destruction. Assuming they don't kill each other first.

3 – Dads vs. Zombies by Benjamin Wallace

One user suggests Dads vs. Series, Book 1, in which John, Chris, and Erik are neighbors in the quaint subdivision of the Creeks of Sage Valley, Phase II. In their typical suburban family life, the HOA's draconian rules are the only real problems they have ever faced. However, things take a turn when the dead rise from their graves and walk the Earth.

To survive the spreading apocalypse and find their families, they must band together, putting personal fears, long-buried secrets, and personalities aside. They must make their way across the zombie-ridden landscape in Dads vs. Zombies.

4 – Round Ireland With a Fridge by Tony Hawks

Tony Hawks makes a drunken bet that leads him to one of the best experiences of his life as he attempts to hitchhike around Ireland with a fridge.

Together with his appliance, in one month, he made his way from Dublin to Donegal, from Sligo through Mayo, Galway, Clare, Kerry, Cork, Wexford, Wicklow–and back again to Dublin. During this time, they surf together, enter a bachelor festival, meet a real prince and a bogus king, and the fridge gets christened. The refrigerator has become a focus for the people of Ireland.

One commenter notes that Round Ireland with a Fridge, an international bestseller is a classic travel adventure “in the tradition of Bill Bryson with a dash of Dave Barry.”

5 – Lamb by Christopher Moore

Although the birth of Jesus Crist is well chronicled, no one knows about his early life, except for his best friend. The friend has been resurrected to tell the story in what the Philadelphia Inquirer calls a “hilarious and heartfelt manner “reminiscent of Vonnegut and Douglas Adams.”

The miraculous story Biff tells is full of remarkable journeys, magic, healings, kung fu, corpse reanimations, demons, and encounters with hot women.

Even Biff's wit and devotion may not be able to deter Joshua from his tragic destiny. But Biff is determined not to let his friend suffer without putting up a fight.

6 – Me Talk Pretty One Day by David Sedaris

Another user suggests Me Talk Pretty One Day, a collection of essays about the author's everyday life. David Sedaris sheds light on his life's little details, including strange encounters.

They add that, mainly, Sedaris exposes the absurdities and humor that are often overlooked in the most mundane situations.

7 – Catch-22 by Joseph Heller

A contributor recommends Catch-22 even though it's not everyone's cup of tea. People have complained that nothing in the book makes sense, but the contributor says that that's the book's point. There are outrageous characters and laugh-out-loud dialogue.

This person adds that some heartfelt moments are more serious because the rest of the book is humorous. A valid criticism is how author Joseph Heller writes about women, but for those who like absurdist humor, the contributor “can't think of a better book than this one.”

