15 Pieces of Celebrity News That Made People Die of Laughter When They Read It

Celebrities can be pretty insane, and sometimes, the Hollywood news stories have you rolling on the floor with laughter. Check out these 15 celebrity stories that had people cackling.

1. Cillian Murphy Moving Back to Ireland Because of His Kids' Accents

The Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy moved his kids from England back to Ireland because he didn't like the posh accents they were developing. He and his wife whisked them back to the motherland when they realized these accents were becoming prominent because they wanted them to be more Irish.

2. Hilaria Baldwin Pretending To Be Spanish

This news is a little controversial, but Hilaria Baldwin, Alec Baldwin's wife, has made many statements about being from Spain and even has a Spanish accent. However, it was revealed she grew up outside of Boston, and practically no one in her family has any sort of accent, leading people to believe she's been faking it.

3. Zooey Deschanel Naming Her Daughter “Otter”

While many people found it funny that Zooey Deschanel decided to name her daughter “Otter,” it's even funnier that she felt the need to specify that she chose the name “Otter” because she loves the animal. But what do we expect from the queen or quirkiness?

4. Photos of Nicole Kidman After Divorcing Tom Cruise

These photos have become quite iconic over the years. There are many rumors about who Tom Cruise is as a person, but the paparazzi pictures of Nicole Kidman literally dancing and jumping up and down following the finalization of her divorce from Cruise says it all.

5. Olivia Munn Claiming Japanese Sweet Potatoes Changed Her Face

It's no secret that plenty of Hollywood figures have had plastic surgery or other cosmetic treatments, but some still like to be coy about it. Olivia Munn had substantial work done to tighten her facial skin, but she proudly and confidently claimed her face only changed because she started eating Japanese sweet potatoes, which is highly unlikely.

6. Harrison Ford Accidentally Punching Ryan Gosling

While filming Blade Runner 2049, Harrison Ford accidentally socked Ryan Gosling in the face. Ford hilariously blamed Gosling for not being in the right spot but offered him a glass of scotch to ease the pain of his right hook. And there's a video of it!

7. Fabio Killing a Bird on a Rollercoaster

This one is truly insane, and while it's pretty funny, it's also a touch sad. The ever-beautiful Fabio was on a rollercoaster, minding his own business, when a bird flew into his face and brutally died. Of course, the big hunk was mortified, but it was just a freak accident.

8. Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Dating Rumors

Of the many odd couples in Hollywood, Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner may have shocked me the most, and other internet users agree! The unusual pairing seemed like a joke until the rumors were eventually confirmed.

9. D Van Dyke Falling Asleep on a Paddleboard

This story is funny because it's so endearing and unbelievable. Beloved actor D Van Dyke took a nap on his paddleboard but then drifted out to sea. He says friendly porpoises saved his life, gently nudging him back to shore.

10. Robert Pattinson Confessing To Lying for No Reason

Robert Pattinson is one of the oddest ducks in Hollywood. I always crack up when I remember this story about him admitting to randomly lying in interviews and to fans. He confessed to making up stories just to seem interesting.

11. Grimes and Elon Musk Announcing Their Child's Name

Grimes and Elon Musk are two of the most perplexing celebrities, so none of us should've been surprised when they named their baby X Æ A-12. It still gives me a chuckle, though.

12. Usher Throwing His “Usher Bucks”

I remember waking up to a headline about Usher tipping night club workers with fake money he called “Usher Bucks.” The rumor was later found to be false, but many internet users remember the hilarity of this news story.

13. The Elevator Fiasco

In many ways, the altercation between Solange and Jay-Z in the elevator was serious, but many of the after-photos had people laughing their bottoms off. The sheer awkwardness of the situation is enough to make you giggle.

14. DJ Khaled Getting Lost on a Jet Ski

DJ Khaled got lost on his jet ski when he was coming from Rock Ross's house, making for one ridiculous news story. His report of the night is basically an intense and harrowing survival story, making the comical event even funnier.

15. Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

When this happened, it didn't feel real. Will Smith casually strolling up to the stage to give Chris Rock a solid smack was one of the funniest and surrealist things to happen in Hollywood.

