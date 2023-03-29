10 Things People Believed as a Child That’s Hilarious Today

As kids explore the world around them, they learn valuable life lessons that shape their entire lives. But what happens when kids' lack of life experience and strong imaginations work together to create wacky beliefs? One person on a popular online forum asks other adults, “What's something you believed as a child that's funny today?”

Here are a few of the most hilarious responses.

1. Adults Know What They're Doing

The top-rated comment on the thread shares something many kids believe as a fact that instead couldn't be further from the truth: that adults know everything. While it would be nice to grow up and figure everything out, that's not how life works.

2. The Key to the City Is All-Powerful

When the hero saves the town, and the mayor hands them the key to the city in movie after movie, kids begin to believe that this key is a powerful tool. One user says they thought this ceremonial key could open any doors inside the city like a wide-reaching skeleton key.

3. Teachers Never Leave the School

It's common for kids to be shocked when they first see their teacher out in public in town. Many kids believe that their teachers don't have lives outside of school and instead come into existence every morning when class begins. It turns out that teachers are actually human beings with their own personal lives. Who'd have thought?

4. Watermelons Will Grow in Your Tummy

I remember believing this one as a kid. I loved watermelon (and still do.) At summer camp, I'd shovel watermelon slices into my mouth without regard for the seeds until one of my counselors told me that I better watch out or I'll start growing watermelons in my tummy. I was more careful from then on.

5. Brown Cows Make Chocolate Milk

Kids' logic can both make sense and be completely ridiculous at the same time. Many children believe that white cows make milk and brown cows make chocolate milk. But there's a problem with this logic. Where on earth do we get strawberry milk if there are no pink cows?

6. Swallowing Your Gum Turns You Into an Ogre

One commenter says they were terrified of swallowing their gum as a kid because they feared it would turn them into an ogre. While I've never heard this one before, I've heard various iterations of this childhood belief. I thought if I swallowed my gum, it would stay in my digestive system for the next fifteen years.

7. Quicksand Is a Massive Threat

What's with all those cartoons displaying quicksand as an inevitable threat to our livelihood? While quicksand is scary, most people will never come across it in their lives. “I thought that quicksand was around every corner waiting to get me,” one person laments.

8. We Have to Mow the Lawn, or Grass Will Grow Forever

Unmowed grass quickly becomes unruly, but I've never seen it grow taller than six feet high. But kids with limited life experience often believe that we must mow the grass or it will continue to grow forever and ever and reach the sky.

9. Farting Outdoors Is Impossible

Children learn a lot by observing their surroundings, which can lead to zany beliefs. One commenter says they grew up thinking it's impossible to fart outside. “I never saw my dad do it, so it's impossible,” they explain.

10. If You Reach the Horizon, You Can Touch the Sky

Understandably, kids may see the sunset and wonder if it's possible to reach the sun in the sky by walking toward the horizon. Once you learn some basic earth science, this dream quickly goes out the window.