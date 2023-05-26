11 Hilarious Comedies From the Last Few Years That Aren’t Seriously Stupid

For me, comedies are a hit or a miss. Sometimes I find myself rolling on the floor and snorting laughing, while other times, I roll my eyes and feel the cringe. One user on a popular online forum asked for recommendations of the funniest comedy films from the past few years. Viewers replied with their favorites.

1. The Honeymoon (2022)

After a gorgeous wedding, a newlywed couple begins their magnificent honeymoon. But things go downhill when they discover the groom's best friend decided to tag along on the trip, changing everyone's plans for better or for worse.

2. You People (2023)

This hilarious and heartwarming film follows an interracial, interreligious family when a Jewish man and a Black Nation of Islam woman start dating. As they introduce one another to their families, cultures clash, and love prevails.

3. Thunder Force (2021)

Supervillains constantly make life difficult for regular humans until two childhood best friends change the world. When one of the friends discovers a way to turn humans into superheroes, the two work together to prevent the supervillains from taking over.

4. The Banshees of Inisherin (2022)

As a story about forgiveness and loyalty, The Banshees of Inisherin follows a man whose best friend suddenly cuts him off. The man goes on a journey to rekindle their friendship, but it may be more complicated than he thought to repair what's broken.

5. Plan B (2021)

After throwing her first house party, a normally rule-following teenager realizes she could be pregnant after an accidental slip-up during her first time. She and her best friend go on a mission through North Dakota to find a way to access Plan B.

6. Champions (2023)

When a hot-headed coach gets in trouble with the law, he's court-ordered to community service. For his service, he must coach a basketball team for intellectually disabled players.

7. Emergency (2022)

Three party-loving college kids spend the night on the town, only to return to their apartment to find an unconscious young woman lying in their home. The roommates hatch a plan to get the woman the help she needs without getting themselves in trouble.

8. Afterlife of the Party (2021)

An extroverted woman who loves to party dies suddenly a few days before her birthday. When she awakes in the afterlife, she learns she must return to Earth as a guardian angel to help her loved ones overcome problems she initially caused during her life. After, she can finally attend the afterlife party of her dreams.

9. The Lovebirds (2020)

A couple on rocky terrain is about to break up when they're tied up in a murder mystery. They must clear their names by working together, but can their tense relationship make it through the night?

10. Don't Look Up (2021)

Don't Look Up is a satirical comedy about two astronomers discovering a comet is on a fast track for Earth. If nothing is done, the comet will destroy Earth and all of humanity. Can the government step up and prevent the apocalypse?

11. Chang Can Dunk (2023)

Band geek Chang must practice his basketball skills after he bets the school's star player that he can dunk by the time of the homecoming game. But Chang's new goal interferes with his friendships and family expectations, leading him to question if he made the right choice.

What other recent comedies made you full-belly laugh?

This thread inspired this post.