Comedy Gold: 12 Hilarious Movies That Will Crack You Up

Looking for hilarious laugh-out-loud movies that will make you giggle even on repeat viewings? A film fan in a popular online forum asked for recommendations for “genuinely funny and hilarious movies.” Here are 12 movies that are comedy gold.

1 – Hot Rod (2007)

Hot Rod is firmly in the stupid comedy category, but it's full of solid laughs. Fans can't get enough of when Rod Kimble (Andy Samberg) recreates the angry dancing scene from Footloose and takes an unfortunate tumble. One fan noted, “The first time I saw the scene of him tumbling down the hill, it had me in tears.” Hot Rod co-stars Jorma Taccone, Bill Hader, Danny McBride, Ian McShane, Sissy Spacek, and Isla Fisher.

2 – Blades of Glory (2007)

Blades of Glory is a sports comedy that explores new territory: two banned figure skaters need to put aside their differences to compete as teammates. Rival skaters Chazz Michael Michaels (Will Ferrell) and Jimmy MacElroy (Jon Heder) have to work together after discovering a loophole in the ban — and skate their way to success. Jenna Fischer, Amy Poehler, and Will Arnett co-star.

3 – Step Brothers (2008)

Step Brothers is a comedy starring Will Ferrell as Brennan, a grown man living with his mother (Mary Steenburgen). She remarries and her husband (Richard Jenkins) also has a forty-year-old son (John C. Reilly) living at home. The two learn to cohabitate, but not without hilarious circumstances pitting them against each other.

4 – Bridesmaids (2011)

Bridesmaids is a hilarious film following a woman named Annie (Kristen Wiig) who is down on her luck when her best friend (Maya Rudolph) announces her engagement. After accepting her role as maid of honor, Annie suffers a series of misfortunes that ruin the best friends' special moments in comical ways.

5 – Couples Retreat (2009)

Couples Retreat will make you laugh repeatedly. The film is written by and stars Vince Vaughn and Jon Favreau. Four couples find themselves in paradise after one contemplates divorce. It's all-inclusive, with delicious meals and fancy drinks — but everyone has to participate in couples therapy. The movie co-stars Jason Bateman, Malin Åkerman, Faizon Love, Kristin Davis, Kristen Bell, and Jean Reno.

6 – The Burbs (1989)

The Burbs is a black comedy following a culdesac of neighbors who spy on the new mysterious neighbors and concoct wild ideas about what they're up to in their basement. It stars Tom Hanks, Carrie Fisher, Rick Ducommun, Bruce Dern, Wendy Schaal, Corey Feldman, Henry Gibson, and Gale Gordon.

7 – Weekend at Bernie's (1989)

Weekend at Bernie's is a black comedy following two young insurance corporation employees who discover their boss Bernie (Terry Kiser) is dead. So they aren't blamed for his death, they keep up a charade that Bernie is alive. However, they ultimately learn that Bernie ordered their assassinations to cover up his embezzlement. It stars Andrew McCarthy and Jonathan Silverman.

8 – The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

The Whole Nine Yards is hilarious from beginning to end, but avoid the sequel at all costs. It stars Bruce Willis as Jimmy the Tulip, a hitman in witness protection moving next door to Nicholas “Oz” Oseransky (Matthew Perry), a dentist stuck in a loveless marriage.

After his wife (Rosanna Arquette) attempts to put a hit on Oz, he finds himself in an unwitting predicament that eventually involves Jimmy's ex-wife (Natasha Henstridge). It also stars Amanda Peet and Michael Clarke Duncan.

9 – We're The Millers (2013)

We're The Millers is a crime comedy following a small-time marijuana dealer (Jason Sudeikis) hiring a stripper (Jennifer Aniston), who he convinces along with his neighbor and a runaway to pose as his family. He needs the charade to smuggle drugs from Mexico into the U.S. and the situation unfolds in a hilarious way.

10 – Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall is one of the funniest romantic comedies ever. It follows a music composer (Jason Segel) whose girlfriend of five years (Kristen Bell) suddenly breaks up with him. He decides to go to Hawaii to get his mind off of her but ultimately runs into her and her lover (Russell Brand). Fortunately, a hotel receptionist (Mila Kunis) befriends him and new romance blossoms.

11 – Wedding Crashers (2005)

Wedding Crashers is a comedy following two divorce mediators (Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn) who crash weddings to sleep with vulnerable women. However, one of their wedding experiences leads them to a weekend getaway with the family and hilarity ensues as their story unravels. It stars Christopher Walken, Jane Seymour, Rachel McAdams, Isla Fisher, and Bradley Cooper.

12 – Friday (1995)

Friday is a classic stoner buddy comedy starring Ice Cube and Chris Tucker as two unemployed friends who spend a Friday together in South Central Los Angeles. After Smokey convinces Craig to smoke, Craig unwittingly becomes indebted to the neighborhood drug dealer (Faizon Love). It co-stars Nia Long, Bernie Mac, Regina King, John Witherspoon, and Tiny “Zeus” Lister Jr.

Source: Reddit