14 Hilarious Movies That Aren’t Your Typical Comedies

Sometimes the funniest movies aren't comedies, but are films with unintentional humor. Movie fans on a popular online forum discussed these types of films. Here are the top 14 examples.

1. Eraser (1996)

Eraser is an action film following U.S. Marshal John Kruger (Arnold Schwarzenegger), who erases people's identities in the Witness Protection Program. He's currently assigned to protect Lee Cullen (Vanessa Williams).

She uncovers evidence that her employer, a weapons manufacturer, illicitly sells to terrorist organizations. When Kruger learns a corrupt agent is in the program, he must guard his own life while protecting Lee's.

2. Goodfellas (1990)

Martin Scorsese's Goodfellas is a biographical crime film highlighting the rise and fall of mob associate Henry Hill, played by Ray Liotta. It features an all-star cast, including Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Lorraine Bracco, and Paul Sorvino. It's not exactly a comedy, but the wise guys deliver plenty of laughs.

3. Joker (2019)

Joker is a psychological thriller and possible origin story for Batman's most notorious villain, the Joker. Set in 1981, Joker follows Arthur Fleck's descent into madness. Arthur is a failed clown and aspiring stand-up comedian in a decrepit Gotham City. He is laughed at, not with, by his peers and favorite talk show host, Murray Franklin (Robert De Niro). The movie co-stars Zazie Beetz and Frances Conroy.

4. I Love You Phillip Morris (2009)

I Love You Phillip Morris is a biographical black comedy-drama based on the 1980s-1990s real-life story of con artist, impostor, and multiple prison escapee Steven Jay Russell (Jim Carrey). While behind bars, Russell falls in love with his fellow inmate, Phillip Morris (Ewan McGregor). After Morris is released, Russell escapes prison four times to be with him.

5. American Psycho (2000)

Based on Bret Easton Ellis' 1991 novel of the same name, American Psycho is a horror story following a New York City investment banker, Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale). Bateman leads a double life as s psychotic serial killer. It co-stars Willem Dafoe, Reese Witherspoon, Jared Leto, Josh Lucas, Justin Theroux, Chloë Sevigny, Samantha Mathis, and Cara Seymour.

6. The Gray Man (2022)

Based on Mark Greaney's 2009 novel of the same name, The Gray Man is an action thriller starring Chris Evans as Lloyd Hansen, a sociopathic ex-CIA agent and mercenary hunting CIA agent “Sierra Six,” whose identity is unknown.

It co-stars Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Regé-Jean Page, Julia Butters, Dhanush, Alfre Woodard, and Billy Bob Thornton.

7. Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Based on the Marvel Comics character Thor, Thor: Ragnarok is a superhero film and the third in the Thor franchise, starring Chris Hemsworth as the titular character. It follows Thor and Loki's (Tom Hiddleston) sister, Hela (Cate Blanchett), freed from her banishment and eager to take her spot as heiress to Odin's (Anthony Hopkins) throne.

However, Thor will stop at nothing to save Asgard from Ragnarök's impending doom. It co-stars Tessa Thompson, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Karl Urban, and Mark Ruffalo.

8. Face Off (1997)

Face/Off is a sci-fi action thriller following FBI Special Agent Sean Archer (John Travolta) and his neverending pursuit of the psychopath Castor Troy (Nicolas Cage), who killed his young son. After Troy is knocked into a coma, Archer undergoes a secret face transplant procedure.

The hope is that Castor's brother will believe he is communicating with his brother and give up the location of a bomb set to go off in an unknown location in Los Angeles. However, after waking up faceless, Troy puts on Archer's face and they get acquainted with each other's lives.

9. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is a romantic sci-fi drama following Joel (Jim Carrey) and Clementine (Kate Winslet). After they break up, Clementine undergoes a procedure to erase Joel from her memory.

Joel learns this and decides to erase her too. However, he realizes partway through that he doesn't want to forget her. So he tries to lock her away in the corners of his mind. It co-stars Kirsten Dunst, Mark Ruffalo, Elijah Wood, and Tom Wilkinson.

10. Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Catch Me If You Can is a biographical crime drama based on Frank Abagnale's questionable autobiography. It follows Abagnale (Leonardo DiCaprio) as he successfully performs millions of dollars worth of scams by posing as a Pan American World Airways pilot, a Georgia doctor, and a parish prosecutor in Louisiana.

All of these cons allegedly occurred before his 19th birthday. It stars Tom Hanks, Christopher Walken, Martin Sheen, Amy Adams, James Brolin, and Nathalie Baye.

11. The Grand Budapest Hotel (2002)

The Grand Budapest Hotel is a Wes Anderson adventure film that centers around a high-class, but aging hotel. When a writer meets the current owner of the hotel, the owner tells the writer about his time there as a lobby boy in his youth and the antics he was involved in. This film stars Ralph Fiennes, Adrien Brody, Willem Dafoe, Jeff Goldblum, and many other stars.

12. Fargo (2002)

Fargo is at its heart a thriller about a Minnesota car salesman whose crime spree isn't going well. On the brink of being caught by his father-in-law for embezzling money from the dealership, Jerry Lundegaard (William Macy) sets forth a kidnapping plan, but it all goes terribly wrong.

This movie also stars Frances McDormand, Steve Buscemi, and Peter Stormare.

13. Burn After Reading (2002)

Burn After Reading centers around two gym employees who come across a mysterious disk full of information from the CIA. When the employees try to get money and rewards for the disk, the group gets pulled into a series of situations they never expected.

The movie stars Brad Pitt, Frances McDormand, George Clooney, and John Malkovich.

14. Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014)

Kingsman: The Secret Service focuses on a young man who spends his days on the streets and is recruited for a top-secret gentleman spy position. The action-packed movie focuses on the recruit, played by Taron Egerton, and his journey to become a Kingsman.

This movie also features Colin Firth, Samuel L. Jackson, and Michael Caine.

