24 Hilarious Movies That Had Theater Audiences Laughing Non-Stop

Some movies make you laugh so hard your stomach hurts. Someone in a popular online forum asked which films movie fans saw in a theater where the audience never stopped laughing. Here are the top 24 responses.

1. Tropic Thunder (2008)

Ben Stiller steals the shine playing Tugg Speedman, once a high-grossing action film star who now only appears in box office bombs. With impeccable acting and a humorous storyline, this movie takes the viewers on a journey into a world where oxygen is laughing gas.

2. Superbad (2007)

Two high school boys make a decision that leads them into the most chaotic and comedic events of their teenage lives in this comedy film starring Jonah Hill and Michael Cera. And what business do two teenage boys have with fake IDs? It's all fun and games until it lands them in big trouble.

3. Team America: World Police (2004)

This adult puppet satirical comedy film left a lot of theater audiences laughing their hearts out. The highly specialized Team America unit is tasked with saving the world from Kim Jong II's dastardly scheme of orchestrating a global terrorist plot. But what is supposed to be a “serious” thriller sends the audience down a rollercoaster of laughter.

4. 22 Jump Street (2014)

Look at the excellent cast: Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum, Ice Cube, and Dave Franco, among others — they can do no wrong. Schmidt and Jenko will show you exactly how a college investigation is done. Except that, as always, a woman enters the picture and tests the strength of their friendship. Who could have predicted the iconic duo of Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill?

5. There's Something About Mary (1998)

Of course, there has to be something about Mary when the stunning Cameron Diaz plays the role. There's also something about high school crushes and romance that you never can or want to forget about. Why else would the character in this movie hire a private detective to keep tabs on his high school dream girl, even when he ruined his chances with her? He tracks her down and realizes that was the least of his problems… does he stand a chance against the many men in her life?

6. Wedding Crashers (2005)

Life's a party, and some live to crash it. Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn take center stage in this tale of mischief and pleasure. The duo lives to crash weddings… until something happens that gets in the way. You guessed it, one of them falls in love with a bridesmaid at one of the weddings and breaks their own crashing “rules.” You're in for a wild ride.

7. Step Brothers (2008)

Two middle-aged lowlifes, Brennan and Dale, who still live with their parents, are forced to live with each other when Dale's father and Brennan's mother decide to marry. The hilarious movie stars comedy powerhouses John C. Reilly and Will Ferrell.

8. The Naked Gun (1988)

In this slapstick comedy action movie, we're introduced to the world of police detective Frank Drebin. In this case, Drebin works to uncover a rich businessman's plot to assassinate the Queen of England through brainwashing potential assassins. Hilarity ensues in this spoof comedy.

9. The Hangover (2009)

Nope, it doesn't get better than this. Most hangover experiences are usually comical, as you battle with slight amnesia, and this movie goes to great lengths in portraying that. Four best friends, including a groom, travel to Las Vegas for a bachelor's party two days before the wedding. However, it becomes a funny charade when Doug, the groom, goes missing the following day, while the other three wake up to a hangover.

10. Coming to America (1988)

Eddie Murphy plays the role of no ordinary prince and his mission to find a bride is one he takes with the utmost seriousness. Following tradition, Prince Akeem has to marry a woman he doesn't know on his 21st birthday. But not if he has a say in it. He goes to America against the norm to find someone he can truly love as a wife.

11. Old School (2003)

Old School was a bit laugh-out-loud hit in the theaters. A group of friends relive their college glory days — and what better way to do this than by establishing a fraternity house next to their former college campus? Will Ferrell shooting himself in the neck with a dart gun is one standout hilarious moment among many in the film.

12. Borat (2006)

A lot of people testified to Borat being one movie that left the theater audience roaring with laughter. The main character, Borat, travels to the United States to document the country in motion pictures. However, he is a bit disappointed when he learns that there's nothing so different between his home country and America.

13. Girls Trip (2017)

This is the female cast we can't get over: Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, Queen Latifah, and Jada Pinkett Smith. When Ryan (Regina Hall) is invited as a speaker at a festival, she decides to use the opportunity to reconnect with her best friends. Their girls' trip to New Orleans is filled with humorous and bittersweet revelations.

14. Game Night (2018)

This action comedy movie is a sensation of sorts. A mystery game has to be unraveled and Max and Annie, who have decided to play the game, have to make certain sacrifices as things take unexpected twists and turns.

15. Bridesmaids (2011)

The hilarious ensemble cast brings the right amount of humor to this flick. Lillian asks Annie to be the maid of honor at her upcoming wedding but Annie and Helen, another one of the bridesmaids, clash over their friendship with the bride.

16. Liar Liar (1997)

One movie fan said the audience kept cracking up during Liar Liar. The movie follows the story of a successful lawyer whose whole career is based on lies. When a boy wishes his lawyer dad won't lie for a day, it takes audiences on a humorous adventure.

17. Young Frankenstein (1974)

Young Frankenstein makes horrors mild, enjoyable, and above all, funny. Gene Wilder, who plays Dr. Frederick Frankenstein and is the film's co-writer, certainly knows comedy. As the grandson of the infamous mad scientist, Frankenstein inherits his family's estate, discovers the laboratory, and resumes his grandfather's experiments.

18. The Producers (1967)

Mel Brooks wrote and directed this wild, funny joy ride of a movie, with Zero Mostel playing the lead as Max Bialystok. Max Bialystock is a theater producer who takes audiences through the comical universe when he collaborates with accountant Leo Bloom in a money-making scheme.

19. Kung Pow Enter the Fist (2002)

The title may sound ridiculous, but we promise it's worth your time. The Chosen One must get revenge against his father's killer and he doesn't mind taking eons to prepare for this task through several martial arts trainings. Now endowed with excellent fighting capabilities, he jumps into a strange world, searching desperately for his father's killers.

20. Me, Myself and Irene (2000)

Charlie, a police officer, has to escort Irene to New York and deal with his alter ego, Hank, at the same time. But the twist occurs when Hank decides to do “better” by taking over Charlie's personality at the most inconvenient of times during their journey. Jim Carrey always delivers.

21. Wayne's World (1992)

Wayne and Garth will stop at nothing to make you laugh until your belly aches. The duo catches the eye of a television producer, who purchases the rights to their show. They take the offer but realize their show can never be the same again after it leaves Wayne's parents' basement. Thankfully, there's a “mega happy ending.”

22. Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)

Mystery meets comedy in Ace Ventura. The title character is a private detective who specializes in searching for missing animals. His investigation of Snowflake, the missing aquatic mascot of a football team, proves to be humorous even in the most pivotal scenes.

23. South Park: Bigger, Longer, and Uncut (1999)

Based on the animated sitcom of the same title, South Park follows the lives of four boys (Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny) caught watching an R-rated movie starring Canadians Terrance and Phillip. Many fans agree this is one of the funniest films they have seen.

24. This Is the End (2013)

This Is The End is a 2013 comedy-fantasy movie written and directed by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg and starring an ensemble of hilarious actors. The movie introduces us to exaggerated versions of the actors whose lives are flipped upside down at a party when an apocalypse erupts. As the world they once knew falls apart outside, the six friends are threatened by cabin fever and a dwindling food and water supply.

Source: Reddit.