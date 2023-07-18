24 Painfully Hilarious Movies Fans Saw Where The Audience Never Stopped Laughing

Some movies make you laugh so hard that every part of your body hurts. While they are rare and becoming even rarer, they exist! We stumbled into a conversation on an online forum where movie enthusiasts discussed films they saw in a theatre where the audience never stopped laughing. Here are some of them!

1. Tropic Thunder (2008)

Here, Ben Stiller steals the shine playing Tugg Speedman, a highest-grossing action film star, whose new reputation glories him as one who stars in nothing but box office bombs. With impeccable acting and a humorous storyline, this movie takes the viewers on a journey into a world where oxygen is laughing gas.

2. Superbad (2007)

Two high school boys make a decision that leads them into the most chaotic and comedic events of their teenage lives in this comedy film starring Jonah Hill and Seth Rogan. And what business do two teenage boys have with fake IDs? It's all fun and games until it lands in big trouble.

3. Team America: World Police (2004)

This adult puppet satirical comedy film left a lot of audience in the theater laughing their hearts out. The highly specialized Team America unit is tasked with wedging against Kim Jong-il's dastardly scheme of orchestrating a global terrorist plot. But what is supposed to be a “serious” thriller sends the audience down a rollercoaster of laughter.

4. 22 Jump Street (2014)

I mean, look at the excellent cast: Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum, Ice Cube, and Dave Franco, among others — they can do no wrong. Schmidt and Jenko will show you exactly how a college investigation is done. Except that, as always, a woman enters the picture and tests the strength of their friendship. Who could have predicted the iconic duo of Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill? And boy, don't they look utterly ridiculous in the movie poster!

5. There's Something About Mary (1998)

Of course, there has to be something about Mary when the stunning Cameron Diaz plays Mary. There's also something about high school crushes and romance that you never can or want to forget about. Else, why would the character in this movie hire a private detective to keep tabs on his high school dream girl, even when he ruined his chances with her? He tracks her down and realizes that was the least of his problems; does he stand a chance against the many men in her life?

6. Wedding Crashers (2005)

Life's a party, and some live to crash it. Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn take center stage in this tale of mischief and pleasure. The duo lives to crash weddings… until something happens that gets in the way. You guessed it; one of them falls in love with a bridesmaid at one of the weddings and breaks their own wedding crashing “rules.” You're in for a wild ride.

7. Step Brothers (2008)

Two middle-aged lowlifes, Brennan and Dale, who still live with their parents and live a happy life, are forced to live with themselves when Dale's father and Brennan's mother decide to marry. It stars John C. Reilly and Will Ferrell. It

8. The Naked Gun (1988)

Interesting title, huh? In this slapstick comedy action movie, we're introduced to the world of a police detective, Frank Drebin, and Jane Spencer, who set out to stop Vincent Ludwig's hideous plan of assassinating the Queen of England by brainwashing potential assassins.

9. The Hangover (2009)

Nope, it doesn't get better than this. Most hangover experiences are usually comical, as you battle with slight amnesia, and this movie goes to great lengths in portraying that. Four best friends, including a groom, travel to Las Vegas to a bachelor's party two days before the wedding. However, it becomes a funny charade when Doug, the groom, goes missing the following day, while the other three wake up to a hangover.

10. Coming to America (1988)

Eddie Murphy plays the role of no ordinary African Prince, and his mission to find a bride is one he takes with the utmost diligence, even though it's hard to take him seriously in this film. Following tradition, Prince Akeem has to marry a woman he doesn't know on his 21st birthday. But not if he has a say in it. He goes to America against the norm to find someone he can truly love as a wife.

11. Old School (2003)

“Old School was probably my favorite movie theater experience of all time,” says a contributor. This contributor also mentions that this movie had crowds going nuts for the entire time it lasted. A lawyer, joined by his two friends, bored with life, decides to relive their glory days.

And what better way to do this than by establishing a fraternity house next to their former college campus? “The scene where Will Ferrell shoots himself in the neck with a dart gun is the hardest I've ever laughed at in a movie, by a pretty wide margin,” concludes the fan.

12. Borat (2006)

A lot of people testified to Borat being that one movie that left the audience in the theater roaring in laughter. The main character, Borat, travels to the United States of America to document the country in motion pictures. However, he is a bit disappointed when he learns that there's nothing so different between his home country and America.

13. Girls Trip (2017)

This is the female cast we can't get over: Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, Queen Latifah, and Jada Pinkett Smith. When Ryan (Regina Hall) is invited as a speaker at a Festival, an event that is hosted annually, she decides to use the opportunity to reconnect with her best friends; their girls' trip to New Orleans is filled with humorous and bitter-sweet revelations.

14. Game Night (2018)

This action comedy movie, Game Night, is a sensation of sorts. A mystery game has to be unraveled, and Max and Annie, who have decided to play this game, however harmless it might appear, have to make certain sacrifices as things take unexpected twists and turns.

15. Bridesmaid (2011)

Melissa McCarthy brings the right dose of humor to this flick. Lillian has just asked Annie to do her the honor of being her maid of honor at her coming wedding. But what happens when she ruins the wedding during a fistfight with one of the bridesmaids? Oops.

16. Liar-Liar (1997)

A contributor says, “I vividly remember watching Liar-Liar in the theater. Not for the movie, but for how the audience kept cracking up.” The movie follows the story of a successful lawyer whose whole career stands based on lies. Having a son who wishes he doesn't lie for a day introduces the conflict and leads us on a humorous adventure.

17. Young Frankenstein (1974)

Young Frankenstein makes horrors mild, enjoyable, and above all, funny. On Rotten Tomatoes, this movie holds a rating of 94%. Gene Wilder, who plays Frankenstein and is the film's co-writer, certainly knows his onions. Playing Frankenstein, he is experimenting with his grandfather's experiments from a book after inheriting his castle years after living down in the family's reputation.

18. The Producers (1967)

Mel Brooks wrote and directed this wild, funny joy ride of a movie, with Zero Mostel playing the lead as Max Bialystok. Max Bialystock is a theater producer, and the events of his misdemeanor that take us through the comical universe happen when he collaborates with Leo Bloom, an accountant, to raise a massive budget for the production of a show, surely bound to flop.

19. Kung Pow! Enter The Fist (2002)

The title may sound ridiculous, but we promise it's worth your time. The Chosen One must get revenge against his father's killer, and he doesn't mind taking eons to prepare for this task through several martial art training. Now endowed with excellent fighting capabilities, he jumps into a strange world, searching desperately for his father's killers.

20. Me, Myself and Irene (2000)

Charlie, a police officer, has to escort Irene to New York and, at the same time, deal with his alter ego, Hank. But the twist occurs when Hank decides to do “better” by taking over Charlie's personality at the most inconvenient of times during their journey. Guess who plays Charlie? Jim Carrey. You know he always delivers.

21. Wayne's World (1992)

Wayne and Garth will stop at nothing to make you laugh until your belly aches. A local station decides to hire the duo much to their bewilderment. But not all that glitters is gold. They take the offer and realize their show can never be the same again. But they realize this a little too late.

22. Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)

Mystery meets comedy in Tom Shadyac's Ace Ventura. Ace Ventura, a private detective, specializes in searching for missing animals. His investigation of Snowflake, the missing aquatic mascot of a goofball team, presents humor even in the most pivotal scenes.

23. South Park: Bigger, Longer, and Uncut (1999)

Based on the animated sitcom of the same title, Trey Parker's animated glory, South Park follows the lives of four boys (Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny) caught watching an R-rated movie starring Canadians Terrance and Phillip. A verdict passes out as they're pronounced corrupt for sneaking in to watch this movie. Many fans agree this is one of the funniest films they have seen.

24. This Is The End (2013)

This Is The End is a 2013 comedy-fantasy movie directed by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, starring an ensemble of brilliant actors, including Emma Watson and James Franco. The movie introduces us to fictional and exaggerated versions of the actors whose lives are flipped around when at a party, an apocalypse erupts, trapping the party in Franco's home. As the world they once knew falls apart outside, the six friends who have come together to party are threatened by cabin fever and dwindling supply.

