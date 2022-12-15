10 Hilarious Movies Guaranteed To Make You Laugh Out Loud

Are you searching for funny films that don't require a lot of thinking and make you laugh out loud? We got you covered. Recently someone asked for genuinely hilarious movies, and the internet responded to deliver this list.

1. Stepbrothers (2008)

Stepbrothers is a comedy written and starring Will Ferrell and Adam McKay. Ferell plays Brennan, a grown man living with his mother (Mary Steenburgen). She remarries, and her husband (Richard Jenkins) also has a forty-year-old son (John C. Reilly) living at home. So the two learn to cohabitate, but not without chucklesome circumstances pitting them against each other.

2. Bridesmaids (2011)

Bridesmaids is a hilarious film following a woman named Annie (Kristen Wiig) who is down on her luck when her best friend announces her engagement. After accepting her role as maid of honor, she suffers a series of misfortunes that ruin the bride and lifelong besties' (Maya Rudolph) special moments in comical fashions.

3. Couples Retreat (2009)

Couples Retreat will make you repeatedly laugh. The film is written by and stars Vince Vaughn and Jon Favreau. Four couples find themselves in paradise after one contemplates divorce. It's all-inclusive, with delicious meals and fancy drinks.

However, the stipulation is that they all participate in couples therapy at 6:00 A.M. It leads to several bouts of laughter and stars Jason Bateman, Malin Åkerman, Faizon Love, Kristin Davis, Kristen Bell, and Jean Reno.

4. The Burbs (1989)

The Burbs is a black comedy following a culdesac full of neighbors who spy on the new mysterious neighbors and concoct wild ideas about what they're up to in their basement. It stars Tom Hanks, Carrie Fisher, Rick Ducommun, Bruce Dern, Wendy Schaal, Corey Feldman, Henry Gibson, and Gale Gordon.

5. Weekend at Bernie's (1989)

Weekend at Bernie's is a black comedy following two young insurance corporation employees discovering their boss Bernie (Terry Kiser), is dead. So they aren't blamed for his death; they keep up a charade that Bernie is alive. However, they ultimately learn that Bernie ordered their assassinations to cover up his embezzlement. It stars Andrew McCarthy and Jonathan Silverman.

6. The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

The Whole Nine Yards is hilarious from beginning to end, but avoid the sequel at all costs. It stars Bruce Willis as Jimmy the Tulip, a hitman in witness protection moving next door to Nicholas “Oz” Oseransky (Matthew Perry), a dentist stuck in a loveless marriage.

After his wife (Rosanna Arquette) attempts to put a hit on Oz, he finds himself in an unwitting predicament that eventually involves Jimmy's ex-wife (Natasha Henstridge). It also stars Amanda Peet and Michael Clarke Duncan.

7. We're The Millers (2013)

We're The Millers is a crime comedy following a small-time marijuana dealer (Jason Sudeikis) hiring a stripper (Jennifer Aniston), who he convinces along with his neighbor and a runaway to pose as his family. He needs the charade to smuggle drugs from Mexico into the U.S. However, as priorly informed, it turns out not to be a minuscule amount, and the movie becomes chucklesome.

8. Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall is one of the funniest romantic comedies ever. It follows a music composer (Jason Segel) whose five-year relationship (Kristen Bell) suddenly breaks up with him.

He decides to go to Hawaii to get his mind off her but ultimately runs into her and her lover (Russell Brand). Fortunately, a hotel receptionist (Mila Kunis) befriends him, and new romance blossoms through comical grief.

9. Wedding Crashers (2005)

Wedding Crashers is a comedy following two divorce mediators (Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn) who crash weddings to sleep with vulnerable women. They game-plan it and go in with rehearsed stories about whose side of the ‘family' they are on.

However, one wedding leads them to a weekend getaway with their family, and hilarity ensues as their story unravels. It stars Christopher Walken, Jane Seymour, Rachel McAdams, Isla Fisher, and Bradley Cooper.

10. Friday (1995)

Friday is a classic stoner buddy comedy starring Ice Cube and Chris Tucker as two unemployed friends who spend a Friday together in South Central Los Angeles.

After Smokey (Tucker) convinces Craig (Cube) to smoke weed, Craig unwittingly becomes indebted to the neighborhood drug dealer (Faizon Love). It features a star-studded cast of Nia Long, Bernie Mac, Regina King, John Witherspoon, and Tiny “Zeus” Lister Jr. as Deebo.

We hope you enjoyed this Reddit picks list of hilarious movies guaranteed to make you laugh out loud. Also, check out these great comedies that aren't romantic.

