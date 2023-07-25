14 Hilariously Creative Pranks to Keep Your Family Guessing and Laughing All Day Long

Do you come from a family of pranksters, and you're looking for some new, harmless ways to mess with others? You're not the only one. Recently, someone requested assistance with some new prank ideas. Here are the top-voted responses.

1 – Carefully Step Over a Non-Existent Obstacle

One person said, “Carefully step over a non-existing obstacle. For example, do this at a crosswalk when the cars stop too close.”

Another shared, “My friend used to do it with a car at red lights. He would carefully steer out of the way of literally nothing, and the rest of the cars behind him would do the same.”

2 – Saying No Pun Intended, When There Wasn't a Pun

Someone replied, “Say no pun intended after a sentence where there was clearly no pun.”

“If someone says no pun intended, I always respond with Oh, none taken and enjoy seeing them confused,” replied another.

3 – Left to Right Handshake

“When you shake someone's hand, move yours left to right as they do the traditional up and down, a hilarious circle ensues,” someone shared.

Another replied, “Or the dead fish hand. Extend your hand but make no effort to move it. Just let them hold it.” Someone else said, “No thanks – I still lie awake at night thinking of handshakes gone wrong a decade ago.”

4 – Masking Tape Mouse

One user shared, “I put a tiny piece of masking tape over my co-worker's mouse laser on April Fool's Day one year, wrote ‘April Fools' on it. After that, he troubleshot every single thing except examining the mouse.”

“He eventually called IT, who turned the mouse over and pointed it out.” Another added, “Plug in a second mouse, leave it under their desk, but so you can reach it with your foot. Kick it occasionally.”

5 – Don't Turn Around

One user said, “Don't turn around when you walk into a lift/elevator.” Another added, “And ask them if they are ready to take this to the next level.”

A third user argued, “Conversely, turn around too much. Just stand in the corner and rotate 90 degrees every four to five seconds or so.” Finally, another joked, “I'm training to be a rotisserie chicken.”

6 – Only Ask Questions When Mouths Are Full

“When having a conversation during a meal, specifically only ask questions to people actively chewing,” one replied. Several people discussed and agreed, “Every waiter in the world seems to use that trick when asking me if everything is ok.”

Several servers explained how difficult it is to time it perfectly when, surprisingly, your mouth is primarily full of food while you're dining.”

However, one server commented, “This is a purposeful tactic to show attentiveness to the table while avoiding getting stuck in a conversation.”

7 – Mysterious Remotes

One user confessed, “Whenever I visit my extended family across the country, I bring a bag full of random remotes. Remotes that I don't use anymore, just arbitrary remotes that go to old DVRs or anything. So I hide them around their house, and they've only recently caught on.”

8 – Run Ahead

“If I know someone is walking a little ways behind me, I turn a corner with nobody else around,” explained one.

“I like to run 10-20 steps to widen the gap and then laugh, thinking that the person behind me will be confused. I doubt anyone ever notices, but I get a kick out of it every time.”

9 – Leaving Mystery Trinkets

“I know someone who always takes an item to a party and leaves it somewhere in the house, such as a trinket/tchotchke,” one user admitted.

Another shared, “Friend of mine did this with an insanely overgrown turnip from her garden. This turnip was the size of a child. She left it in the passenger seat of their truck with a seatbelt on it.”

Finally, a third confided, “My aunt fills her medicine cabinet with ping pong balls whenever she has a party.”

10 – Saying No Offense After Complimenting Someone

One prankster said, “After giving a compliment, say ‘no offense' and watch them struggle to find the non-existent insult.”

“I used to do a variation of this,” confessed another.

“When receiving visits, I would greet them with a hug and tell them, “It's so bad you came.”

“If I didn't quite catch what someone said to me, I like to look at them with a super offended look and say, ‘What did you just call me?' It's funny watching them stumble over their words trying to explain,” a third person replied.

11 – Waving at Random Cars

We've all probably been on the other end of this prank before: “When driving I like to wave at random people as if I knew them. Hilarious to see instant confusion on their faces,” said one commenter.

Another chimed in with their heartfelt story, “I used to wave at random cars if I liked the car. I pass this really nice old Chevy every day on the way to and from work. We now wave to each other every time.”

12 – Changing Their Profile Picture

In the digital age, it can also be really easy to mess with your friends and family online. One post said, “My friend was logged into his Twitter on my tablet so I kept changing his profile picture to a banana. He thought someone hacked him and tweeted about it. I replied to the tweet using his profile… it got so bad he was arguing with himself on Twitter.”

If you can't access someone's social media, another user suggested this: “I used to do this with my significant other's wallpaper on his computer. So every once in a while he would open his laptop and see something completely random.”

13 – Making Small Photoshop Changes

This next one could go unnoticed for a long time. One person suggested the prank they pulled on their family, saying, “My mom has a bunch of framed family photos hanging on a wall. One day I was visiting I took them all down and scanned them with a little hand scanner. I photoshopped small changes on them, removed some people from some photos, added a couple of celebrities in the background, etc, print them out, and replaced them a few days later.”

Another said, “I slowly swapped out all of the family pictures for ones of just my sister. Then made some comments about her being the obvious favorite child. When my mom denied it, I said ‘Then why don't you have ONE photo of me in the house?'”

14 – Saying “High Five” but Never Putting a Hand Up

One person said, “Now that’s just evil,” when learning about this harmless prank.

Another chimed in with, “Then when they put theirs up, say, ‘Nah I'm good,'” just to add some more fuel to the fire.

Source: (Reddit)